No 50 Free for Izzy Ivey among 5 Pac-12 Pre-Selection Entries (PSYCH SHEETS)

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, February 29
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)
- Live results TBD
- Live Video TBD
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
Psych sheets have been published for the 2020 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.
The sheets are pre-selection sheets, meaning that many athletes are entered in more than the allowed 3 individual events, but there are a few cases where we can still glean some interesting insights. That includes the defending Pac-12 Swimmer of the Year Abbey Weitzeil‘s individual lineup, which will be as the top seed in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles.
Editor’s note: don’t pay too much attention to seeds or seed times; Arizona appears to have entered their team with mostly times done in the 2018-2019 season, some swimmers are entered with times that are obviously not accurate, and still others are entered with times that, while reasonable, we’ve found no evidence of having ever happened.
Those aren’t a big surprise – it’s the same 3 events that she’s swum at each of her three NCAA Championship meets so far (though she wound up scratching the 100 free as a freshman). Earlier this season, Weitzeil became the first woman in history to go under 21 seconds in the 50 free on a flat-start when the swam 20.90 at the Minnesota Invite.
Each team is allowed 24 “roster spots” at the Pac-12 Championships, with divers counting as 1/2 of a roster spot. This rewards teams with deep diving rosters, given that for most teams, only a handful of swimmers (8 or so) of their roster are on relays anyway, and the rest can only swim 3 individual events: like divers.
The Pac-12 scores to 24 places.
Other Things We Learned (or Didn’t Learn) from the Psych Sheets:
- Cal’s other big star this season, sophomore Izzy Ivey, has 5 pre-cut entries that she’ll have to choose 3 of: 200 IM, 100 fly, 100 back, 200 back, and 100 free. She’s the top-ranked swimmer in the conference this season in both the 200 IM and the 100 back, is the #2 seed in the 100 fly, the #6 seed in the 200 back, and the #3 seed in the 100 free. This means she won’t be swimming the 50 free, where she ranks 3rd this season behind only her teammate Weitzeil and UCLA’s Claire Grover (22.13).
- Stanford sophomore Amalie Fackenthal will swim the 50 free (4th seed), 100 fly (4th seed), and 100 free (4th seed). That means no 100 back, where she ranks 9th in the conference this year with a dual meet time of 52.83.
- USC senior Louise Hansson, the defending NCAA Champion in both the 100 and 200 yard fly, will swim the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 fly individually. She is also the Pac-12s 4th-best 200 freestyler and 5th-best 100 backstroker this season. While her lineup this season seems obvious, as she’s the defending Pac-12 champion in all 3 events, she hasn’t done much of the 200 fly so far this year. She swam the race at 3 dual meets, most recently on January 17th against Minnesota, but not the team’s mid-season invite. Her best time of the year is a 1:59.62. That’s more than 9 seconds slower than her NCAA Championship winning time from last season.
- No hints for Stanford senior Katie Drabot, who is entered in 4 events: the 500 free (top seed), 100 fly, 200 free, and 200 fly (top seed).
- Stanford junior Brooke Forde, who has raced only sporadically this semester for the Cardinal, is on the psych sheets. She is over-entered in the 500 free (#2 seed), 200 IM (#4 seed), 400 IM (#1 seed), 200 free (#22 seed), and 200 breast (#5 seed), which doesn’t narrow things down much. She hasn’t actually raced the 200 IM during this collegiate season. She’s only raced in 4 meets so far in the 2019-2020 season.
