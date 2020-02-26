No 50 Free for Izzy Ivey among 5 Pac-12 Pre-Selection Entries (PSYCH SHEETS)

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, February 29

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)

Psych sheets have been published for the 2020 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

The sheets are pre-selection sheets, meaning that many athletes are entered in more than the allowed 3 individual events, but there are a few cases where we can still glean some interesting insights. That includes the defending Pac-12 Swimmer of the Year Abbey Weitzeil‘s individual lineup, which will be as the top seed in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles.

Editor’s note: don’t pay too much attention to seeds or seed times; Arizona appears to have entered their team with mostly times done in the 2018-2019 season, some swimmers are entered with times that are obviously not accurate, and still others are entered with times that, while reasonable, we’ve found no evidence of having ever happened.

Those aren’t a big surprise – it’s the same 3 events that she’s swum at each of her three NCAA Championship meets so far (though she wound up scratching the 100 free as a freshman). Earlier this season, Weitzeil became the first woman in history to go under 21 seconds in the 50 free on a flat-start when the swam 20.90 at the Minnesota Invite.

Each team is allowed 24 “roster spots” at the Pac-12 Championships, with divers counting as 1/2 of a roster spot. This rewards teams with deep diving rosters, given that for most teams, only a handful of swimmers (8 or so) of their roster are on relays anyway, and the rest can only swim 3 individual events: like divers.

The Pac-12 scores to 24 places.

Other Things We Learned (or Didn’t Learn) from the Psych Sheets: