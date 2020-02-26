NCAA Division III Pre-Selection Entry Lists Published

Pre-selection entry sheets for the 2020 NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships have been published. These lists don’t list swimmers who will necessarily be invited to the NCAA Championship meet; rather, teams were able to list all swimmers with B cuts for a chance at selection. Swimmers are required to submit only 3 events for these pre-selection entry lists.

The number of women’s invitees will be around 319, at approximately 20 swimmers per individual event and exactly 20 relays; 29 invitees will be divers. Approximately 260 men will be invited, with about 16 invitees per swimming event (and exactly 16 relays), and 24 divers. The difference between women and men reflects the gender imbalance in Division III as a whole.

The selection process is somewhat complicated, but here’s the gist:

First, the NCAA will select the top 20/16 individuals in each event (29/24 for diving). Then, entries will be added to each relay event one-at-a-time, until all relay events have 20/16 entries.

If, at some point, the addition of one relay per event to the entire order of events puts the field over the total participant cap number, the relay whose time is closest to the Division III established “B” cut will be selected by entry until 20 relays are selected or the maximum participant number is reached. No additional relays will be added if the next relay for selection would surpass the maximum participant number or the last complete individual row.

After the selection process is conducted, if there is a disparity of more than one between individual and relay complete rows, then one individual event row is eliminated and the process returns to relay selection. No more than 20 relays will be selected.

If, after selecting relays, there are still additional spots left to fulfill the participant cap number, additional individuals whose time is greatest in percentage to the Division III established “B” cut will be selected by 1 individual entry until the participant cap is reached.

Last year, the qualifying line for individual women’s races was either 21 or 22, and for relays it was 20. For the men, individual races and relays were cut at 16 entries.

Unlike in Division I, Division III swimmers invited to swim on relays only can swim up to three events in which they have “B” time standards, regardless of whether they were selected individually in those events.

Each team is capped at 18 student-athletes of each gender, so the Denison men’s team will have to pare down its roster. Divers count only as 1/3 of a competitor.

The 2020 NCAA Division III National Championship meet will run from March 18th through March 21st.

Notable Entries