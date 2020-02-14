Collin Miller Becomes 2nd D3 Swimmer in History Sub-53 in 100 Yard Breaststroke

2020 WIAC Swimming & Diving Campionships

February 13th-15th, 2020

Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, Wisconsin

25y (SCY) Pool

Racing on Friday morning at day 2 of the 2020 WIAC Swimming & Diving Championships, UW – Eau Claire senior Collin Miller swam a 52.75 in the 100 yard breaststroke. Not only did that break the school and conference records in the events, it makes him just the 2nd Division III swimmer ever to go sub-53 seconds in that race.

Miller, the defending NCAA Division III Champion in the 100 breaststrkoe, was already the 2nd-fastest swimmer in the division’s history thanks to a 53.38 done at last year’s national championship meet. His latest barrier-breaking swim puts him alongside current U.S. National Teamer Andrew Wilson, who was under 53 seconds in 7 different swims during his collegiate career. Wilson first broke 53 seconds as a junior at the 2015 NCAA Division II Championships when he swam 51.72. Then, after a redshirt season training at the University of Texas, he improved his Division III record to 50.94 at the 2017 NCAA Championships.

Miller’s other swims so far at the meet include a win in the 200 IM in 1:47.52, which made him a perfect four-four in WIAC titles in that event and broke the conference record. He also swam a breaststroke split on the 400 medley relay of 52.17 – a crucial leg as Eau Claire pipped Stevens Point by .02 seconds at the final touch.

If Miller wins the 100 breaststroke on Friday evening, he will become just the 2nd male swimmer in WIAC history to sweep 4-straight conference titles in the same event twice in his career. The only blemish on his WIAC record book individually is the 100 free in 2018, Miller’s sophomore year, where Sam Jekel of Steven’s Point won.

The other two individuals to achieve the double-quad are Dan Jesse in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes from 1977-1980, and Phil Devine in the 3-meter and platform diving events from 2009-2012.