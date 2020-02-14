Will Carson Foster Make The U.S. Olympic Team? GMM Presented by SwimOutlet.com

Olympic hopeful Carson Foster had a solid showing at the Knoxville Pro Swim, including an eye-popping 1:47 200 meter freestyle, a great swim in January. He’s been improving rapidly over the years, maturing just in time to make the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.

Carson Foster – Jan 2020 Knoxville Pro Swim Times:

200 free – 1:47.7

200 IM – 1:59.5

400 IM – 4:18..8

Carson Foster – Personal Best Times:

200 free – 1:47.4 (2019 World Jr Champs)

200 IM – 1;58.4 (2019 World Jr Champs)

400 IM – 4:13.3 (2019 U.S. Summer Nationals)

U.S. Olympic Trials – Carson Foster Predictions:

Making the U.S. Olympic Team so young, before any NCAA experience, is a very tall order. Carson is an outlier, a rare talent who can do it.

Carson makes the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay. He advances to the 200 free final in Omaha. Youth and enthusiasm powers him past no less than two swimmers in that race final, putting him on the Team USA relay.

400 IM in the U.S. is a little soft, but someone’s going to go 4:08 or 4:09 low in Omaha to make Team USA in this event. I think that person is Carson.

I’m on the fence about the 200 IM and 20o back. Carson should final. He put great times on the board, but I see him placing 4-7 in those events.

But who cares what I think. What do you think?

