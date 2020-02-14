2020 BUCS Championships: Day 1 Live Recap

2020 BUCS LONG COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight’s opening session of the British Universities & Colleges Sport Championships (BUCS) long course swim meet features three relays and two distance events.

The Friday evening session begins and ends with the mixed 4×100 medley relay – heats open the session and finals close it. In between, we’ll get heats of the women’s and men’s 4×100 free relays (with finals to follow on Saturday night), along with timed final heats of the women’s and men’s 1500 freestyles.

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay – Heats

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Edinburgh – 3:59.70 Loughborough – 4:03.14 Nottingham – 4:07.90 Sheffield Hallam – 4:09.67 Manchester Met – 4:11.11 Bath – 4:13.19 Stirling – 4:17.30 Leeds Beckett – 4:21.03

Defending champs Loughborough took second in qualifying of the mixed medley relay, though all the top programs clearly saved up their best stuff for the final, which will happen later on this evening.

Loughborough won in 3:50.19 last year. In prelims tonight, only Edinburgh was under four minutes, going 3:59.70 for the top qualifying spot. Loughborough was 4:03.14. Edinburgh was third in this race last year. Returning runners-up Stirling barely snuck into the A final in 7th, though their 4:17.30 was a solid seven seconds clear of the ninth-place team.

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay – Heats

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Edinburgh – 3:50.52 Loughborough – 3:54.94 Bath – 3:59.17 Stirling – 4:00.57 Birmingham – 4:00.73 Swansea – 4:03.94 Leeds – 4:05.91 Nottingham – 4:07.86

The single-gender relays will have only qualifying tonight, with finals to come tomorrow night. Defending champs Edinburgh crushed a 3:50.52 to win the second-to-last heat. That’s actually two tenths faster than their prelims from last year. In 2019, Edinburgh cut all the way to 3:44.25 to win gold in the final, and they should be the favorites again.

Loughborough won the final heat in 3:54.94, and will swim beside Edinburgh in the final.

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay – Heats

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 1500 Free – Timed Final

Medalists:

Men’s 1500 Free – Timed Final

Medalists:

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay – Final

Medalists: