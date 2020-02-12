Stirling Looks To Deny Loughborough BUCS Long Course Title

2020 BUCS LONG COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 British Universities & Colleges Sport Championships (BUCS) long course swimming competition is set to kick-off at Ponds Forge on Friday, with the men’s and women’s distance events and relays setting the tone for the 3-day meet.

In 2019, Loughborough won the long course championships crown in the combined team, as well as in the men’s and women’s categories. However, the men’s squad beat out Stirling by only one point. As such, those who #bleedgreen will be back with a vengeance in order to finish what was started one year ago.

The Stirling squad will be loaded up with the likes of Duncan Scott, Ross Murdoch and Scott McLay, although Loughborough will be armed with talent to the tune of Marie Wattel, James Wilby and Luke Greenbank.

At the short course edition of these championships in November, Scott tackled an enormous schedule that saw him race at least 15 times over just a two-day period. This time around, the two-time silver relay silver medalist from Rio will be contesting just 3 individual events, albeit a grueling trifecta of the 200m fly, 400m IM, 400m free mashed alongside relays.

As in the past when Adam Peaty made an appearance, there will be ‘guest’ swimmers sprinkled throughout the heats, including Olympic silver medalist Siobhan-Maire O’Connor, national record holder Jocelyn Ulyett and Olympic finalist Max Litchfield.

A full live stream of the 2020 meet will be available via the SwimSwam Facebook page. For the first time, we will be expanding our coverage to live recaps of all 3 finals sessions of the meet, which will include an embedded live stream.