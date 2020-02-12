The 2020 MIAC S&D Championships Preview Via Livestream Andy (Video)

The 2020 MIAC Swimming and Diving Championships start tonight, with a lot of storylines on both sides. On the men’s side, it promises to be another dual between Gustavus and St. Thomas, as the Gusties return as the defending champs after breaking St. Thomas’ 4-year run, and look to start a streak of their own. On the women’s side, the stage is set for St. Catherine, after a meteoric 3-year rise, to challenge for their first title.

The meet runs Wednesday to Saturday (2/12-2/15) at the Jean Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. Morning sessions start at 10:30, and evening sessions start at 6:30.

Please follow along at the meet website at https://www.miacathletics.com/championships/swimdive/2019-20/index.You can watch live via the link on that page, or join us in person.

Event schedule:

https://d2o2figo6ddd0g.cloudfront.net/i/r/lbmi3fmcuc35cl/2020_MIAC_S-D_Championships_-_Event_Schedule.pdf

Psych sheet:

https://d2o2figo6ddd0g.cloudfront.net/5/g/xvbhee92w6jz0c/2020_psych_sheet_update_2.pdf

Last year’s results: https://www.miacathletics.com/playoffs/2018-19/sd