2021 Swim Camps You Might Love

These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.

2021 TOTAL PERFORMANCE SWIM CAMPS AT KENYON COLLEGE – SIGN UP TODAY

These unique camp experiences are designed for highly-trained sprinters, breaststrokers, butterfliers/backstrokers, or distance swimmers and offer the most race-specific training for each specialty that you will find anywhere in the country. The Elite Camps bring in nationally and internationally renowned coaches in each specialty to provide campers with the most cutting-edge instruction and training used by the worlds best swimmers today.

2021 MICHIGAN WOLVERINE SWIM CAMP, JUNE 26-27 – SIGN UP TODAY

The Michigan Swim Camp is designed to provide each competitive swimmer with the opportunity to improve their pursuit of excellence both in and out of the pool.

2021 EAGLE SWIM CAMPS @ FGCU – SIGN UP TODAY

Eagle Swim Camps offer the most unique camping experience in the country. Eagle Swim Camps, on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University take place in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida. Campers will not only enjoy our state of the art Olympic sized pool, but also the beachfront at beautiful Lake Como, home of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Championships.

2021 BOLLES SWIM CAMP REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN

Come join the Bolles Swim Camp this Summer, train where Olympians have trained. The Bolles Swim Camp is located in beautiful sunny Florida, USA situated on The Bolles School campus along the St. Johns River. You will learn from some of the best coaches in the world while creating great memories that will last a lifetime and meeting swimmers that come from around the world.

2021 SERGIO LOPEZ SWIM CAMPS AT VIRGINIA TECH

This camp will focus on perfecting your streamline, body position, kick and pull. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

2021 PEAK PERFORMANCE SWIM CAMPS – DATES ARE OPEN!

Peak Performance Swim Camp, a NIKE Swim Camp, has conducted camps around the world for over 24 years. We are a year-round camp operation, offering weekend and full week camps in the spring, summer, fall, and winter. Swimmers from 45 countries and across the USA attended our swim camps last year.

2021 FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL SUMMER WATER POLO EVENT – SIGN UP TODAY

The registration for Summer Event 2021. Space is limited to 60 athletes per session.

Gator Water Polo in conjunction with BIWPA, RFLearning, and USA Water Polo. Training sessions will have a very low coach to athlete ratio.

SPIRE DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS THAD SCHULTZ HELPS ATHLETES SWIM FOR SUCCESS

Thinking back on his successful coaching career, Thad Schultz, Director of Aquatics at SPIRE Institute and Academy (IA) has a few words of advice to offer to swimmers of all ages and abilities. “For the youngest swimmers, you need two objectives: learn every day, and have fun every day. For high school athletes, remember that being great isn’t a part-time job. It’s a lifestyle.”

2021 UNC SWIMMING CAMPS – SIGN UP TODAY

The 2021 UNC Swim Camps look forward to hosting you for a lively swimming experience in beautiful Chapel Hill. There will be two camp options, one for intensive focus on Start & Turn work and one for an all around swimming experience. These skills will help improve swimmers knowledge and awareness of their technique that they can use to apply to their swimming training going forward.

2021 WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL COMPETITIVE SWIM CAMP – SIGN UP TODAY

At Woodberry Forest Competitive Swim Camp, the experienced and committed coaching staff will work closely with boys to teach them to be better teammates through the sport of swimming. This entails a focus on improving their technique, power and speed in the water, developing their understanding and practice of key team values such as accountability, sacrifice, and rallying, and cultivating their self-awareness and skills as leaders on their teams at home.

2021 NEAL STUDD SWIM CAMP @ FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY

The Neal Studd Swim Camp at Florida State University, is a camp that focuses on giving each swimmer age 7-18 the tools to improve their overall technique. The camp focuses on, fitness, stroke technique, starts, turns, nutrition and mental training. Each camper will recieve specific instruction on all 4 strokes, turns and starts. There will be classroom sessions on these principles as well as talks on nutrition. We will also have champion swimmers come in to talk to our campers. Our goal each session is to give your camper the tools to improve their swimming as well as give them a renewed love of the sport! We love to hear from our campers each year, that they have a “renewed love of the sport” and/or that they “were so excited to drop time”.

TURN THE FUNDAMENTALS INTO TRUE COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES AT A SPIRE SWIM CAMP

Looking for a summer camp for swimming? Swimmers looking for short-term opportunities to train with SPIRE’s coaches and athletic performance experts can choose from two types of swim camps. During two daily water sessions and daily dryland workouts, SPIRE’s Stroke Camp will cover all four competitive strokes, providing athletes with one of the best swim camp experiences for competitive swimmers in the United States.

