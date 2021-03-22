2021 Woodberry Forest School Competitive Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

View the Competitive Swim Camp Flyer

FORMS

Competitive Swim Camp Application

Competitive Swim Camp Medical Form

PLEASE EMAIL THE APPLICATION AND MEDICAL FORM TO:

[email protected]



CAMPERS

Ages 9-13

COST: $650

>> You will not be billed until May, and full refunds will be granted up to the start of the camp if you decide not to attend at any point.

Knowledgeable, Positive and Committed Coaching Staff comprised of Woodberry graduates and Coaches

Indoor 6 lane, 25-yard pool and Outdoor 4 lane, 25-meter pool

Multi-angle, underwater video recording and analysis equipment

Air-conditioned dormitories

1,300 acre campus with access to a wide-range of athletic and academic facilities

Swimmers will take home multi-angle, underwater video footage of their swimming.

Please contact Greg Guldin at [email protected] or call 540-672-6706 for additional information. You can also email us at [email protected].

COACHES

Greg Guldin, Director of Competitive Swim Camp

Kristyn Wilson, Assistant Director of Competitive Swim Camp

Jack Stelter, Assistant Director of Competitive Swim Camp

Greg Guldin, director of competitive swim camp

Gregory Guldin has been coaching at Woodberry for the past eleven years and has been voted VISAA Coach of the Year three times by his peers. During his tenure, the Tigers have earned the VISAA Sportsmanship Award ten times, won the 2012 state championship, broken numerous school and state records, earned NISCA All-American rankings, and qualified swimmers to the Junior National level. Joining Coach Guldin is Coach Kristyn Wilson, who joined the Woodberry faculty and coaching staff in 2016. Kristyn has been named VISAA Coach of the Year twice and brings with her years of experience in the swimming world. Coaches Guldin and Wilson will be joined by several aquatic Tigers, all of whom are living examples of what it truly means to be a Tiger swimmer and several of whom have gone on to swim at various levels in college.



Kristyn Wilson, assistant director of competitive swim camp