2021 Bolles Swim Camp Registration Is Now Open

Bolles Swim Camp 2021 Come join the Bolles Swim Camp this Summer, train where Olympians have trained. The Bolles Swim Camp is located in beautiful sunny Florida, USA situated on The Bolles School campus along the St. Johns River. You will learn from some of the best coaches in the world while creating great memories that will last a lifetime and meeting swimmers that come from around the world.

All facilities are located on one contained campus with dormitories, eating and training all located within 200 meters of each other. Bolles Swimming facilities feature 1x50m pool, dryland/weight training facilities and an additional newly renovated 25yard short course pool that was the Las Vegas ISL pool from December 2019 looking to be completed in April of 2021!

The Bolles School Sharks are very proud of its long TRADITION of EXCELLENCE since its inception in 1977. In its 42 years of existence, the Bolles School Sharks have proven itself as one of the premier teams in the history of United States Swimming by winning State, Southeastern, Regional, and National competitions as well as setting National Age Group. Junior National, National, International and World Records. The Bolles School Sharks program has developed individual and relay champions at every level of competitive swimming.

13-18yrs Swim Camp Sessions:

Elite Camp I – June 6-June 13

Elite Camp II – June 13-June 23

Olympic Camp – June 23-July 3

Sprint Camp – July 3-July 11

9-12yrs Swim Camp Sessions:

Junior Elite Camp I – TBA

Junior Elite Camp II – TBA

Questions: Contact Jeff Pishko at [email protected]

