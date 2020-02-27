Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

IU’s Bruno Blaskovic Posts Top 50 Free Time in NCAA This Season – 18.96

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

50 FREE – PRELIMS:

  • B1G Record: Bowe Becker (MINN) – 18.69
  • Meet Record: Bowe Becker (MINN) – 18.69
  • Pool Record:
  • Defending Champ: Bowe Becker (MINN) – 19.11
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Bruno Blascovic (IU) – 18.96
  2. Gus Borges (MICH) – 19.09
  3. Gabriel Castano (PSU) – 19.15
  4. Sem Andreis (OSU) – 19.28
  5. Jack Franzman (IU) – 19.30
  6. Will Roberson (PSU) – 19.50
  7. Nikola Acin (PUR) – 19.52
  8. River Wright (MICH) – 19.58

IU junior Bruno Blaskovic swam the top time in the NCAA this morning in the 50 free. Blaskovic clocked a 18.96 in the race this morning, shattering his previous personal best time of 19.28. With the swim, Blaskovic also picked up an NCAA ‘A’ cut, automatically qualifying him for NCAAs in a few weeks. His swims marks the first ‘A’ cut in the event to be achieved by any swimmer in the NCAA this season. The swim also marks the first individual ‘A’ cut to be achieved by Indiana this season.

Blaskovic’s time comes in just under the previous top time in the NCAA this season, which was shared by Cal’s Ryan Hoffer and William & Mary’s Colin Wright at 18.98. Including the prelims swims from this morning’s conference meets, this is the current top 10 in the 50 free nationally:

Rank Swimmer School Time
1 Bruno Blaskovic Indiana 18.96
T-2 Ryan Hoffer California 18.98
T-2 Colin Wright William & Mary 18.98
T-4 Nyls Korstanje NC State 19.07
T-4 Zane Waddell Alabama 19.07
6 Gus Borges Michigan 19.09
7 Blaise Vera Pittsburgh 19.10
8 Adam Koster Texas A&M 19.12
9 Cameron Auchinachie Denver 19.13
10 Gabriel Castano Penn State 19.15

3
B1GSwimFan

With a beard.

51 minutes ago
Olympian

Fast, but hard to be impressed once I got used to watch Dressel and Held racing not too long ago.

39 minutes ago
PBJSwimming

That’s a big time drop for Bruno. Congrats to him.

15 minutes ago

