2020 B1G Day 2 Up/Mid/Downs: Michigan Men Land 2x the A Finalists of Any Team

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first individual finals events of the men’s 2020 Big Ten Championships will take place tonight in Bloomington, Indiana. Swimmers will race for medals in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Read on for the up/mid/down tracking of this morning’s preliminary events, and how the team standings may turn out.

*NOTE: This report does not include relays or diving.*

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Downs” to swimmers in the B final. At the Pac-12 men’s meet, only the A and B finals are scored.

TOTAL UP/DOWNS

After the day 1 relays, Michigan led defending champion Indiana by just 2 points. Michigan will inevitably extend their lead tonight. They have the most total scorers (14) and at least twice as many championship finalists (10) as any other team. Indiana is the only other team with double digit scorers (11).

Team Up Mid Down Total Michigan (120) 10 4 0 14 Indiana (118) 5 3 3 11 Ohio State (108) 3 2 4 9 Wisconsin (100) 1 3 5 9 Penn State (96) 3 1 1 5 Purdue (94) 1 5 2 8 Iowa (94) 0 2 5 7 Minnesota (90) 1 1 1 3 Northwestern (88) 0 1 2 3 Michigan State (68) 0 2 1 3

500 FREE

Team (current score) Up Mid Down Total Michigan (120) 4 1 0 5 Indiana (118) 1 2 1 4 Ohio State (108) 0 1 0 1 Wisconsin (100) 1 1 4 6 Penn State (96) 1 0 1 2 Purdue (94) 0 0 0 0 Iowa (94) 0 1 0 1 Minnesota (90) 1 0 1 2 Northwestern (88) 0 1 1 2 Michigan State (68) 0 1 0 1

200 IM

Team (current score) Up Mid Down Total Michigan (120) 4 1 0 5 Indiana (118) 2 1 2 5 Ohio State (108) 2 0 3 5 Wisconsin (100) 0 2 0 2 Penn State (96) 0 1 0 1 Purdue (94) 0 2 1 3 Iowa (94) 0 0 2 2 Minnesota (90) 0 1 0 1 Northwestern (88) 0 0 0 0 Michigan State (68) 0 0 0 0

50 FREE