2020 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 2 Ups/Mids/Downs – Louisville Has Big Morning

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

The Louisville Cardinals found themselves in a bit of a hole last night, after they touched first in the 200 medley relay, but were DQ’d for an early takeoff. That cost them 64 points in the team standings and dropped them to 8th after the first two relays (including all diving points).

But Arthur Albiero‘s crew stormed back this morning, putting four men up in the 200 medley and three up in the 50 free, plus another five swimmers in B- or C-finals. NC State will have the greatest overall number of finals swims, with 13 men making one of three finals tonight. UVA matched NC State with 4 ups. Notre Dame tied Louisville for the most men in a single A-final, with three swimmers finishing in the top eight in the 500 free.

Day 2 Ups/Mids/Downs

Team Score After Day 1* 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free Totals NC State 243 2/2/2 1/0/1 1/3/1 4/5/4 Florida State 237 0/0/1 0/2/1 1/3/2 1/5/3 Virginia 218 1/2/0 2/1/0 1/1/1 4/4/1 North Carolina 214 1/0/0 0/1/1 0/0/1 1/1/2 Miami (diving only) 197 — — — — Virginia Tech 186 1/2/1 1/0/2 1/0/0 3/2/3 Duke 182 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/1/1 0/2/2 Louisville 168 0/2/2 2/0/0 3/0/1 5/2/3 Georgia Tech 134 0/0/1 1/0/0 0/0/1 1/0/2 Notre Dame 132 3/0/1 0/2/2 0/0/0 3/2/3 Pitt 117 0/0/0 1/1/0 1/0/0 2/1/0 Boston College 66 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

*includes all diving points.

Here’s what each team would score tonight, if they repeated their current places from this morning:

NC State|258.0

Louisville|209.5

UVA|198.5

Florida St|165.5

VT|139.0

ND|122.5

UNC|101.0

Duke|86.0

Pitt|78.5

GT|60.5

Miami|29.0