2020 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first full day of the 2020 ACC men’s championships gets underway this morning in Greensboro with only three events.

In the first event, the 500 free, defending champion Eric Knowles of NC State will be swimming in the fifth heat. Zach Yeadon is of Notre Dame is the top seed, leading what should be a strong distance crew for the Fighting Irish. This will be a fairly new-looking A-final this year, as only four of last year’s top eight swimmers return.

Georgia Tech junior Caio Pumputis is both the defending champion and the top seed in the 200 IM. Last year, he was over two seconds faster than the next-fastest returner, Louisville junior Daniel Sos, who sits second on the psych sheet.

The 50 free could be the race of the day. Pitt’s Blaise Vera and NC State’s Nyls Korstanje sit the at top of the psych sheet; Vera has been 19.10 this season, while Korstanje has been 19.11. Last year, Korstanje finished 4th in the A-final, just 0.01s ahead of Vera. But don’t miss Louisville junior Andrej Barna. He finished 2nd in this race last year, but will be swimming in the very first heat this morning after missing much of the season and getting seeded without a 50 free time.

500 Freestyle – Prelims

ACC championship record – 4:10.00, Matt McLean (Virginia), 2010

ACC record – 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State), 2018

2019 champion – Erick Knowles (NC State), 4:12.13

Top 8:

Zach Yeadon (Notre Dame) – 4:14.03 Ross Dant (NC State) – 4:14.57 Jack Hoagland (Notre Dame) – 4:14.58 Eric Knowles (NC State) – 4:15.26 Jack Walker (Virginia) – 4:16.89 Antani Ivanov (Virginia Tech) – 4:17.52 Dimitrios Dimitriou (North Carolina) – 4:17.77 Sadler McKeen (Notre Dame) – 4:18.06

200 IM – Prelims

ACC championship record – 1:41.24, Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2017

ACC record – 1:39.35, Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2019

2019 champion – Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech), 1:41.28

50 Freestyle – Prelims