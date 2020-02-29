2020 Men’s Ivy Up/Mid/Downs Day 4: Harvard Poised to Win 4th Consecutive Title

2020 Men’s Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Harvard’s depth was on display on the final morning of prelims. The Crimson distanced themselves from rival Princeton and set up the conditions for winning their fourth consecutive team title later tonight. Harvard’s Gunnar Grant and Michael Zarian qualified 1-2 in the 200 back. Princeton had a pair of top qualifiers in Derek Cox (200 breast) and Raunak Khosla (200 fly). Yale’s Henry Gaissart was the fastest 100 freestyler of the morning.

With 5 divers and a strong showing in the 100 free, Yale should jump past Brown and Columbia on Day 4 to land in 3rd place overall.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 4

(Does not include the 1650 free or the 400 free relay.)

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 6 4 4 14 Columbia 4 6 3 13 Cornell 3 7 6 16 Dartmouth 2 1 6 9 Harvard 10 6 3 19 Penn 2 5 5 12 Princeton 5 6 3 14 Yale 8 5 7 20

200 Back

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 1 1 3 Columbia 2 1 0 3 Cornell 1 1 4 6 Dartmouth 0 1 0 1 Harvard 3 1 1 5 Penn 0 1 1 2 Princeton 0 0 1 1 Yale 1 2 0 3

100 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 3 0 1 4 Columbia 1 0 1 2 Cornell 0 2 0 2 Dartmouth 0 0 2 2 Harvard 1 2 0 3 Penn 0 1 2 3 Princeton 0 2 0 2 Yale 3 1 2 6

200 Breast

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 0 1 2 Columbia 1 1 2 4 Cornell 0 4 1 5 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 3 0 0 3 Penn 0 3 0 3 Princeton 2 0 2 4 Yale 1 0 2 3

200 Fly

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 1 1 3 Columbia 0 2 0 2 Cornell 1 0 0 1 Dartmouth 1 0 2 3 Harvard 2 1 0 3 Penn 1 0 1 2 Princeton 1 3 0 4 Yale 1 1 1 3

3m Diving

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 2 0 2 Columbia 0 2 0 2 Cornell 1 0 1 2 Dartmouth 1 0 2 3 Harvard 1 2 2 5 Penn 1 0 1 2 Princeton 2 1 0 3 Yale 2 1 2 5

Team Scores After Day 3

Harvard University 936 Princeton University 826 Columbia University 694 Brown University 675.5 Yale University 657.5 Cornell University 583.5 University of Pennsylvania 528.5 Dartmouth College 371

Projected Standings

(Includes 1650 free and 400 free relay from psych sheet)