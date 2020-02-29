Florida International Wins 5 of 7 Events on Day 3 of C-USA Championships

Conference USA – Women

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3

Florida International – 712.5 Rice – 586.5 Florida Atlantic – 295 Marshall – 242.5 North Texas – 235 Old Dominion – 212.5

FIU extended their lead over Rice on the 3rd day of the meet, appearing to be on the way to their 6th consecutive C-USA title. The Panthers won 5 of the 7 events of the day, including the relay. Florida International won the 400 medley relay convincingly, swimming a 3;37.62 to touch as the only team in the field under 3:40. Sophomore Michaela Trnkova led the squad off in 54.28, and was followed by senior Taylor Grabenhorst (1:00.80), junior Julia Miranda (53.75), and freshman Lamija Medosevic (48.79). The Panthers posted the fastest split in the field in all 4 of the strokes.

Prior to the relay, Michaela Trnkova won the 100 backstroke, swimming a 53.82. She built up a lead on the first 50, splitting a speedy 25.66. Teammate Julia Miranda closed the gap on Trnkova on the back half of the race, splitting 27.85 on the 2nd 50. Miranda finished the race in 2nd, touching in 54.02. FIU’s Sara Gyertyanffy led a 1-2-3 charge for the Panthers in the 100 breast. Gyertyanffy swam a lifetime best of 1:00.55 in prelims, then won the title in finals with a 1:00.77. She won a tight race with Taylor Grabenhorst (1:00.93) and Delaine Goll (1:00.99). Gyertyanffy took the race out considerably faster than the others, splitting 28.15 to 28.94 for Goll, and 29.35 for Grabenhorst.

FIU junior Stephanie Hussey took the 400 IM with a 4:16.30. Hussey established a big lead at the 100 mark, completing the fly leg in 56.26. She then expanded her lead over the backstroke leg, flipping at the halfway mark, holding a 4 second lead over the next closest swimmer. Rice had a huge team performance in the event taking 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 7th with Hannah Sumbera, Sarah Nowaski, Erin Vance, Claire Therien, and Virginie Qian respectively.

Panther freshman Mandy Song won the 1 meter diving tonight, after taking the 3 meter title last night. Song accumulated 326.25 points to win the event by 20 points.

Rice sophomore Marta Cano won the 200 free, swimming a 1:46.84 to touch as the only swimmer in the field under 1:48. She swam a very consistent race, splitting 52.97 on the first 100, and 53.87 on the second 100. The FIU freshman duo of Lamija Medosevic and Jasmine Nocentini came in 2nd and 3rd with times of 1:48.05 and 1:48.19 respectively.

Rice freshman Madison Howe took the title in the 100 fly, swimming a 53.56. FIU had a very strong showing in the event, finishing 2nd (Julia Miranda), 3rd (Sara Gyertyanffy), 4th (Kasia Kolodziej), 7th (Emily Cordovi), and 8th (Kelsie Campbell).