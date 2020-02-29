Todd DeSorbo: Virginia Men Are Building on Each Session at ACCs (Video)

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 5th-straight) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
Reported by Robert Gibbs.
STANDINGS AFTER DAY 3
- NC State – 853
- Virginia – 762
- Louisville – 746
- Virginia Tech – 596
- Florida State – 589.5
- Notre Dame – 558.5
- North Carolina – 486
- Pitt – 385
- Georgia Tech – 379
- Duke – 344
- Miami (diving only) – 197
- Boston College – 102
While NC State’s lead is not completely insurmountable, a lot would have to go wrong at this point for UVA or Louisville to make up the roughly 100 point difference. Those two schools, however, should be in for a tight battle on the final day, where from a quick glance, they seem to be evenly matched in terms of potential A-finalists, and the race for 2nd could come down to which team gets more swimmers into B- and C-finals.
The race for 4th should also be fun; Virginia Tech has a 6.5 point lead on Florida State, with Notre Dame about 45 points back. UNC probably has 7th locked up, while Pitt and Georgia Tech are only separated by 6 points in the battle for 8th. Duke, Miami, and Boston College are likely to finish 10th, 11th, and 12th, respectively.
