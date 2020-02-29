Todd DeSorbo: Virginia Men Are Building on Each Session at ACCs (Video)

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

STANDINGS AFTER DAY 3

NC State – 853 Virginia – 762 Louisville – 746 Virginia Tech – 596 Florida State – 589.5 Notre Dame – 558.5 North Carolina – 486 Pitt – 385 Georgia Tech – 379 Duke – 344 Miami (diving only) – 197 Boston College – 102

While NC State’s lead is not completely insurmountable, a lot would have to go wrong at this point for UVA or Louisville to make up the roughly 100 point difference. Those two schools, however, should be in for a tight battle on the final day, where from a quick glance, they seem to be evenly matched in terms of potential A-finalists, and the race for 2nd could come down to which team gets more swimmers into B- and C-finals.

The race for 4th should also be fun; Virginia Tech has a 6.5 point lead on Florida State, with Notre Dame about 45 points back. UNC probably has 7th locked up, while Pitt and Georgia Tech are only separated by 6 points in the battle for 8th. Duke, Miami, and Boston College are likely to finish 10th, 11th, and 12th, respectively.