Todd DeSorbo: Virginia Men Are Building on Each Session at ACCs (Video)

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 5th-straight) (results)
  • Streaming: ACC Network
  • Championship Central: Here
  • Detailed Timeline: Here
  • Psych Sheets: Here
  • Live Results

 

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

STANDINGS AFTER DAY 3

  1. NC State – 853
  2. Virginia – 762
  3. Louisville – 746
  4. Virginia Tech – 596
  5. Florida State – 589.5
  6. Notre Dame – 558.5
  7. North Carolina – 486
  8. Pitt – 385
  9. Georgia Tech – 379
  10. Duke – 344
  11. Miami (diving only) – 197
  12. Boston College – 102

While NC State’s lead is not completely insurmountable, a lot would have to go wrong at this point for UVA or Louisville to make up the roughly 100 point difference. Those two schools, however, should be in for a tight battle on the final day, where from a quick glance, they seem to be evenly matched in terms of potential A-finalists, and the race for 2nd could come down to which team gets more swimmers into B- and C-finals.

The race for 4th should also be fun; Virginia Tech has a 6.5 point lead on Florida State, with Notre Dame about 45 points back. UNC probably has 7th locked up, while Pitt and Georgia Tech are only separated by 6 points in the battle for 8th. Duke, Miami, and Boston College are likely to finish 10th, 11th, and 12th, respectively.

