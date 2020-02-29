2020 ACC Men’s Champs: Watch Three Men Go Under 45 in 100 Back

2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Check out race videos from most of the A-finals of day 3 of the 2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, courtesy of UVA Swimming YouTube channel.

Available videos include the 100 back, where NC State’s Coleman Stewart swam a nation-leading time, and Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte and Nick Albiero were also under 45 seconds, marking what appears to be the first time three men were under 45 in the same race at a conference championships.

400 IM

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

400 Medley Relay