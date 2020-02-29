2020 ACC Men’s Champs: Watch Three Men Go Under 45 in 100 Back

2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 5th-straight) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
- Friday Finals Heat Sheets
Check out race videos from most of the A-finals of day 3 of the 2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, courtesy of UVA Swimming YouTube channel.
Available videos include the 100 back, where NC State’s Coleman Stewart swam a nation-leading time, and Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte and Nick Albiero were also under 45 seconds, marking what appears to be the first time three men were under 45 in the same race at a conference championships.
400 IM
- Ted Schubert (Virginia) – 3:40.01
- Jack Hoagland (Notre Dame) – 3:40.73
- Casey Storch (Virginia) – 3:44.02
200 Free
- Colton Paulson (Louisville) – 1:33.77
- Sam Schilling (Virginia) – 1:33.98
- Tomas Sungaila (North Carolina) – 1:34.18
100 Breast
- Evgenii Somov (Louisville) – 51.85
- Valdas Abaliksta (North Carolina) – 52.00
- Izaak Bastian (Florida State) – 52.36
100 Back
- Coleman Stewart (NC State) – 44.04
- Mitchell Whyte (Louisville) – 44.64
- Nick Albiero (Louisville) – 44.75
400 Medley Relay
- Louisville – 3:02.80
- Florida State – 3:05.62
- Virginia – 3:05.82
