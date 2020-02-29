2020 W. Pac-12s Day 4 Scratches: Weitzeil Still in, Spitz Scratches 100 FR

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final prelims session of the 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships take place on Saturday morning, with swimmers set to compete in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The mile will be swum as timed finals in the afternoon, with the fastest 8 seeds swimming at the beginning of finals.

Cal’s defending champion Abbey Weitzeil, who was out on day 3 with an injury from the finish of the 50 free, is still entered in the 100 free as the top seed. They’re without #3 seed Izzy Ivey, though, as Ivey swam a double on Friday and has already hit her 3-event limit. Ivey will still swim the 200 back as an exhibition swimmer. Cal’s 10th seed in the 100 free, freshman Ayla Spitz, scratched out in favor of the 200 back, where she’s the 15th seed.

Arizona All-American Kirsten Jacobsen has scratched out of her 13th seed in the 100 free. She’ll swim in heat 1 of the mile as she’s entered with no time. Stanford’s Katie Glavinovich made the opposite move. She scratched from #22 in the mile in favor of her other event. Glavinovich will swim as the 18th seed in the 200 back.

UCLA’s #20 Kenisha Liu is out of the 200 breast. She’ll swim the 100 free as the 28th seed.

Day 4 Scratches