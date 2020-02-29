2020 W. Pac-12 Up/Mid/Downs Day 4: USC Chasing Cal for 2nd

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships come to a close tonight with finals of the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving, and 400 free relay. The mile will be swum as timed finals, with the top 8 seeds swimming at the start of tonight’s finals session. Read on for the up/mid/down tracking of this morning’s preliminary events, and how it may impact the team standings.

*NOTE: The up/mid/down charts do not include relays, diving, or timed finals of the mile*

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

CURRENT SCORE + SCORED PRELIMS + SCORED MILE SEEDS

The mile can be a little more unpredictable scoring-wise. While swimmers in prelims/finals events are locked into their respective heats, someone in the mile could move from a no time seed up into the top 8, in theory, or someone seeded in the top 8 could fall to B or C-final scoring range. For example, Arizona’s All-American Kirsten Jacobsen is entered with no time.

However, when we add the projected mile scores based on the psych sheet to the projected day 4 score based on the prelims, and then add it to the current team scores, this is what we get. Without considering diving, Cal is projected to finish about 100 points over USC. The Trojans have no entries in the mile to factor in. Diving will definitely come into play here. Cal has no divers, but USC has had multiple finalists in each event so far. They got 91 points on the 3-meter last night and 83 points on the 1-meter. That could go a long way in closing the gap, so there’s an outside chance we’ll see a close battle for a runner-up finish.

Stanford 1471.5 Cal 1136 USC 1028 UCLA 922.5 Arizona State 892.5 Arizona 685 Utah 538.5 Washington State 338.5

CURRENT SCORE + SCORED PRELIMS

Stanford 1420.5 Cal 1109 USC 1028 UCLA 861.5 Arizona State 796.5 Arizona 634 Utah 484.5 Washington State 326.5

SCORED PRELIMS ONLY

Stanford 393.5 USC 260 Cal 242.5 UCLA 159.5 ASU 161 Arizona 104 Utah 62 Washington State 61.5

TOTAL UP/MID/DOWNS

Team (current score) Up Mid Down Total Stanford (1027) 12 4 1 17 Cal (866.5) 5 5 6 16 USC (768) 7 4 2 13 UCLA (701.5) 2 4 8 14 Arizona State (635.5) 4 4 3 11 Arizona (530) 1 5 4 10 Utah (422.5) 1 2 4 7 Washington State (265) 0 4 3 7

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

Stanford (1027) 4 1 0 5 Cal (866.5) 2 2 1 5 USC (768) 0 1 1 2 UCLA (701.5) 0 1 3 4 Arizona State (635.5) 0 1 2 3 Arizona (530) 1 1 0 2 Utah (422.5) 1 1 0 2 Washington State (265) 0 0 1 1

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Team Up Mid Down Total Stanford (1027) 2 3 1 6 Cal (866.5) 2 0 2 4 USC (768) 3 1 0 4 UCLA (701.5) 1 1 2 4 Arizona State (635.5) 0 1 1 2 Arizona (530) 0 1 1 2 Utah (422.5) 0 0 0 0 Washington State (265) 0 1 1 2

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

Team Up Mid Down Total Stanford (1027) 4 0 0 4 Cal (866.5) 0 2 2 4 USC (768) 3 0 1 4 UCLA (701.5) 0 1 0 1 Arizona State (635.5) 1 1 0 2 Arizona (530) 0 1 3 4 Utah (422.5) 0 1 2 3 Washington State (265) 0 2 0 2

WOMEN’S 200 FLY