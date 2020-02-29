Jake Mitchell Sets National Public High School Record in 500 Yard Free

Jake Mitchell of Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana has broken the National Public High School Record in the boys’ 500 yard freestyle.

Swimming in finals of the Indiana State Championship meet on Saturday, Mitchell swam 4:14.68. That cleared his own State Record of 4:16.72 that was set at last season’s state meet as well as the National Public High School Record of 4:15.63 set 3 weeks ago at the Georgia 6A-7A High School State Championships meet by Jake Magahey.

Magahey, who swims for Mill Creek High School, broke what was at the time the oldest boys’ National High School Record on the books: Jeff Kostoff’s 4:16.39 from 1983. After surviving for almost 27 years, that record has been broken twice in the same month.

Mitchell’s previous best time of 4:15.03 was done at the Winter Junior East Championships in December. Because that was a non-high school meet, it doesn’t count as a National High School Record.

Mitchell’s time jumps him into 12th place all-time in the 17-18 age group behind the age group record holder Michael Phelps, who swam 4:12.33 in 2004.

Comparative Splits:

100y 200y 300y 400y 500y Jake Magahey Old National Public HS Record 49.28 1:40.15 (50.87) 2:31.88 (51.73) 3:23.99 (52.11) 4:15.63 (51.64) Jake Mitchell New National Public HS Record 48.30 1:40.03 (51.73) 2:32.44 (52.41) 3:24.25 (51.81) 4:14.68 (50.43) Grant Shoults Overall National HS Record 48.54 1:39.53 (50.99) 2:30.94 (51.41) 3:22.39 (51.45) 4:12.87 (50.48) Jake Mitchell Old Indiana HS Record 47.81 1:39.61 (51.80) 2:32.76 (53.15) 3:25.35 (52.59) 4:16.72 (51.37)

For comparison, when Jack Conger broke the overall National High School Record in 2013, swimming a 4:13.87, he was out in 46.64 and 1:37.79 at 100 and 200 yards, respectively.

For Mitchell, a senior and University of Michigan commit, this was his last crack at the National High School Record in his final state championship meet. He also won the 200 free on Saturday in 1:34.05. That National Public School Record in that event is 1:33.30, belonging to his former Camerl High School teammate Drew Kibler from 2017.

Grant Shoults‘ 4:12.87 from May of 2016 remains the Independent High School and overall National High School Record in the event.