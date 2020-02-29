Indiana’s Mohamed Samy Chooses 100 Free over 200 Back on Saturday (HEAT SHEETS)

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Indaiana’s Mohamed Samy had the biggest event choice of the 4th and final day of the 2020 Big Ten Championships on Saturday. He decided to race the 100 free and the 200 back.

Coming into the meet, he’s the 3rd-fastest 100 freestyler in the Big Ten this season (42.74) but the conference’s fastest 200 backstroker (1:41.03).

Samy swam the 100 free at last year’s NCAA Championships where he finished 12th.

The 200 backstroke race got a lot more crowded this week after time trials races that saw Manu Martos from Northwestern swim 1:41.04 in the 200 back, Ohio State’s Thomas Watkins swim a 1:41.58 in the 200 back, and Anze Fers Erzen swam a 1:41.64 in the 200 back.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3