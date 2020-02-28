Dolfin Swim of the Week: Bobby Finke’s 14:12.08 Mile Compared to Other Records

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

It was a week of great swims including several ‘fastest-evers’ between individual swims and relay splits. But there’s still nothing that compares to Bobby Finke‘s absurd mile.

Finke went 14:12.08, breaking the NCAA record by 10.4 seconds. He broke the American record by 6.2 seconds. He cut his own best time by 11 seconds. Of course, the 1650 is the NCAA’s longest race, which allows for an 11-second margin that would be impossible in a 50 free. But even relative to the event length, Finke’s race was unbelievable.

Finke dropped 1.27% compared to his former personal-best. He cut 1.2% from the NCAA record and 0.7% from the American record. Here’s what time drops of those percentages would look like in every other event, compared to current American/NCAA records:

Note: the NCAA and American records are now the same in every single SCY event on the men’s side.

1.20% 0.72% Event American/NCAA Record Time Drop Final Time Time Drop Final Time 50 free 17.63 0.21 17.42 0.13 17.50 100 free 39.90 0.48 39.42 0.29 39.61 200 free 1:29.15 1.07 1:28.08 0.64 1:28.51 500 free 4:06.32 2.96 4:03.36 1.77 4:04.55 100 back 43.49 0.52 42.97 0.31 43.18 200 back 1:35.73 1.15 1:34.58 0.69 1:35.04 100 breast 49.69 0.60 49.09 0.36 49.33 200 breast 1:47.91 1.29 1:46.62 0.78 1:47.13 100 fly 42.80 0.51 42.29 0.31 42.49 200 fly 1:37.35 1.17 1:36.18 0.70 1:36.65 200 IM 1:38.13 1.18 1:36.95 0.71 1:37.42 400 IM 3:33.42 2.56 3:30.86 1.54 3:31.88

If those times look ridiculous to you, that’s good. They should. Finke’s 14:12 was an incredibly impressive swim that stood out in a week of incredibly impressive swims. And Finke gets another shot to lower the mark at NCAAs next month.

About Dolfin Swimwear

Dolfin Swimwear represents quality and value. We are committed to supplying our customers with a durable swim suit and an affordable price. We also will continue to be the innovaters for fun and unique practice/training suits which gives swimmers something to smile about…even during grueling workouts.

About Dolfin’s Tech Suit LightStrike

LightStrikeTM was developed after years of research in biomechanics, active drag analysis, fabric innovation, and compression analysis. This new FINA approved suit is supported by Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas, PhD in Biomechanics and former Performance Director with USA Swimming and Styku® 3D Biomapping Engineering.

Visit Dolfin to learn more.

Dolfin is a SwimSwam partner.