2020 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Big Ten Championships continues in Bloomington with finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 3-meter diving, and 400 medley relay. With double the A finalists of Indiana, Michigan look to take the team scoring lead tonight.

Michigan’s Felix Auboeck looks to defend his title in the 500 free. He led prelims among 4 finalists for the Wolverines. Ohio State’s Paul DeLakis is the top seed for the 200 IM. Indiana’s Bruno Blaskovic headlines the 50 free. In prelims, he swam an 18.96 to become the fastest man in the NCAA this season.

MEN’S 500 FREE

B1G Record: Peter Vanderkaay (MICH) – 4:08.60

Meet Record: Felix Auboeck (MICH) – 4:09.27

(MICH) – 4:09.27 2019 Champion: Felix Auboeck (MICH) – 4:09.37

(MICH) – 4:09.37 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82

MEN’S 200 IM

B1G Record: Vini Lanza (IU) – 1:40.23

Meet Record: Vini Lanza (IU) – 1:41.05

2019 Champion: Vini Lanza (IU) – 1:41.05

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

MEN’S 50 FREE

B1G Record: Bowe Becker (MINN) – 18.69

Meet Record: Bowe Becker (MINN) – 18.69

2019 Champion: Bowe Becker (MINN) – 19.11

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96

MEN’S 3-METER DIVING

Meet Record: Steele Johnson (Purdue) – 540.55

2019 Champion: James Connor (IU) – 494.10

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

B1G Record: Indiana, 2019, 2:59.70

Meet Record: Indiana, 2019, 3:01.30

Defending Champ: Indiana, 3:01.63

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:05.95