Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Big Ten Championships continues in Bloomington with finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 3-meter diving, and 400 medley relay. With double the A finalists of Indiana, Michigan look to take the team scoring lead tonight.

Michigan’s Felix Auboeck looks to defend his title in the 500 free. He led prelims among 4 finalists for the Wolverines. Ohio State’s Paul DeLakis is the top seed for the 200 IM. Indiana’s Bruno Blaskovic headlines the 50 free. In prelims, he swam an 18.96 to become the fastest man in the NCAA this season.

MEN’S 500 FREE

  • B1G Record: Peter Vanderkaay (MICH) – 4:08.60
  • Meet Record: Felix Auboeck (MICH) – 4:09.27
  • 2019 Champion: Felix Auboeck (MICH) – 4:09.37
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 200 IM

  • B1G Record: Vini Lanza (IU) – 1:40.23
  • Meet Record: Vini Lanza (IU) – 1:41.05
  • 2019 Champion: Vini Lanza (IU) – 1:41.05
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 50 FREE

  • B1G Record: Bowe Becker (MINN) – 18.69
  • Meet Record: Bowe Becker (MINN) – 18.69
  • 2019 Champion: Bowe Becker (MINN) – 19.11
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 3-METER DIVING

  • Meet Record: Steele Johnson (Purdue) – 540.55
  • 2019 Champion: James Connor (IU) – 494.10
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

  • B1G Record: Indiana, 2019, 2:59.70
  • Meet Record: Indiana, 2019, 3:01.30
  • Defending Champ: Indiana, 3:01.63
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:05.95
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Long John Silver

18.85 to win 50 free tonight.
Like for faster.
Dislike for slower.

Vote Up2-7Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
Long John Silver

4:11.50 to win 500 tonight.
Like for faster.
Dislike for slower

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
Long John Silver

1:42.00 to win 200 Im tonight.
Like for faster.
Dislike for slower.

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. While her college swimming career left a bit to be desired, her Snapchat chin selfies and hot takes on Twitter do not disappoint. She is now coaching for Loggerhead Aquatics in her hometown …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!