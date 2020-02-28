Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Weitzeil Breaks Pac-12 Meet Record Again, Ties 3rd Fastest Ever in 21.03

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After setting the Pac-12 Meet Record in prelims of the 50 free, Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil raced to another historic swim as she defended her title. Weitzeil took down her own  Meet Record again with a 21.03 to win the final. This morning, Weitzeil swam what was then the 4th fastest time ever (21.09). She now owns 7 of the fastest swims in history. Weitzeil has had a very strong showing here. She also anchored Cal’s 400 medley relay in 45.77, her fastest split ever by a tenth.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMANCES – WOMEN’S 50 FREE

Place Swimmer Time
1 Abbey Weitzeil 20.90
2 Abbey Weitzeil 21.02
3 Abbey Weitzeil 21.03
3 Erika Brown 21.03
5 Abbey Weitzeil 21.09
6 Abbey Weitzeil 21.12
7 Erika Brown 21.15
8 Abbey Weitzeil 21.16
8 Abbey Weitzeil 21.16
10 Simone Manuel 21.17

At the 2020 NCAA Championships next month, Weitzeil will face off with Tennessee’ Erika Brown, the 2nd fastest in history. Brown put up a 21.03 at last week’s SEC Championships, which Weitzeil tied tonight for #3 all-time. Aside from Weitzeil and Brown, the only other woman who remains on the all-time top 10 performances list is Stanford Olympic Champion Simone Manuel at 10th.

That showdown will also feature Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin, the SEC runner-up and 4th fastest performer ever. Last week at SECs, Hopkin raced to the fastest 50 free relay split ever with a 20.27 on the 200 free relay. Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil, the 8th fastest ever with her 21.30 from Big Tens last week, will also be in the mix.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS – WOMEN’S 50 FREE

Place Swimmer Time
1 Abbey Weitzeil 20.90
2 Erika Brown 21.03
3 Simone Manuel 21.17
4 Anna Hopkin 21.19
5 Olivia Smoliga 21.21
6 Lara Jackson 21.27
7 Liz Li 21.28
8 Maggie MacNeil 21.30
9 Farida Osman 21.32
10 Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace 21.34

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. While her college swimming career left a bit to be desired, her Snapchat chin selfies and hot takes on Twitter do not disappoint. She is now coaching for Loggerhead Aquatics in her hometown …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!