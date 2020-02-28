Weitzeil Breaks Pac-12 Meet Record Again, Ties 3rd Fastest Ever in 21.03

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After setting the Pac-12 Meet Record in prelims of the 50 free, Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil raced to another historic swim as she defended her title. Weitzeil took down her own Meet Record again with a 21.03 to win the final. This morning, Weitzeil swam what was then the 4th fastest time ever (21.09). She now owns 7 of the fastest swims in history. Weitzeil has had a very strong showing here. She also anchored Cal’s 400 medley relay in 45.77, her fastest split ever by a tenth.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMANCES – WOMEN’S 50 FREE

At the 2020 NCAA Championships next month, Weitzeil will face off with Tennessee’ Erika Brown, the 2nd fastest in history. Brown put up a 21.03 at last week’s SEC Championships, which Weitzeil tied tonight for #3 all-time. Aside from Weitzeil and Brown, the only other woman who remains on the all-time top 10 performances list is Stanford Olympic Champion Simone Manuel at 10th.

That showdown will also feature Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin, the SEC runner-up and 4th fastest performer ever. Last week at SECs, Hopkin raced to the fastest 50 free relay split ever with a 20.27 on the 200 free relay. Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil, the 8th fastest ever with her 21.30 from Big Tens last week, will also be in the mix.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS – WOMEN’S 50 FREE