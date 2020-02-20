Tennessee’s Erika Brown Pops 21.0 50 Free to Break SEC Record

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tennessee’s Erika Brown hit the SEC Meet Record twice on night 2 of the 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Auburn, Alabama. Brown opened the session with a tie of her old record, posting a 21.15 on the 200 free relay leadoff. She would go on to break that record shortly after, however, as she defended her 50 free title in 21.03.

Brown has now won her 3rd-straight title in the event. She remains the 2nd fastest women’s 50 freestyler in history, behind only Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil. Earlier this season, Weitzeil became the first woman to break 21 seconds in the individual 50 free. She went a 20.90 at midseason. Brown and Weitzeil will meet in Athens next month to battle for the NCAA title.

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS – WOMEN’S 50 FREE