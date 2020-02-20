Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tennessee’s Erika Brown Pops 21.0 50 Free to Break SEC Record

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tennessee’s Erika Brown hit the SEC Meet Record twice on night 2 of the 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Auburn, Alabama. Brown opened the session with a tie of her old record, posting a 21.15 on the 200 free relay leadoff. She would go on to break that record shortly after, however, as she defended her 50 free title in 21.03.

Brown has now won her 3rd-straight title in the event. She remains the 2nd fastest women’s 50 freestyler in history, behind only Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil. Earlier this season, Weitzeil became the first woman to break 21 seconds in the individual 50 free. She went a 20.90 at midseason. Brown and Weitzeil will meet in Athens next month to battle for the NCAA title.

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS – WOMEN’S 50 FREE

Place Swimmer Time
1 Abbey Weitzeil 20.90
2 Erika Brown 21.03
3 Simone Manuel 21.17
4 Anna Hopkin 21.19
5 Olivia Smoliga 21.21
6 Lara Jackson 21.27
7 Liz Li 21.28
8 Farida Osman 21.32
9 Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace 21.34
10 Natalie Coughlin 21.48 (T-10)
10 Caroline Baldwin 21.48 (T-10)
10 Liv Jensen 21.48 (T-10)

Swimmer

50 free at trials is going to be nuts

TN Prime Mom

Congratulations!! Great swim! Cannot wait to see the time in the 100 free.

