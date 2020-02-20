Missouri State Leads Missouri Valley Champs After First Day of Competition

Missouri Valley Conference – Women

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

Mizzou Aquatic Center, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Missouri State (3x) (results)

Day 1 Results

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1

Missouri State – 74 Southern Illinois – 68 Northern Iowa – 66 Indiana State – 62 Illinois State – 58 Little Rock – 52 Evansville – 48 Valparaiso – 44

Missouri State leads the Missouri Valley Champs through the first day of competition, taking the 800 free relay, and finishing in a close 2nd in the 200 medley relay. The Bears were dominant in the 800 free relay, swimming a 7:16.33 to finish over 10 seconds ahead of the field. Grace Beahan led the squad off in 1:49.90, with Anna Miller (1:48.75), Alex Thorson (1:50.29), and Liberty Howell (1:47.39). It was Illinois State that got out to the earlyh lead, with Kierston Farley-Sepe leading the Redbirds off in 1:48.37, which was the 2nd fastest time in the entire field, despite being off a flat-start. Illinois State ended up in 4th with a 7:30.51. There was one other sub-1:50 split in the field, coming from UNI’s lead-off, Katie Taylor, who posted a 1:49.68. Northern Iowa went on to come in 2nd with a 7:26.59.

Southern Illinois won the 200 medley relay in a very tight race with Missouri State and Northern Iowa. Here is the split comparison between the 3:

Lucia Romero got SIU out to a slight early lead with her lead-off split, but UNI took over afer that, posting a 52.41 on the middle 100, compared to 53.32 for SIU, and 53.50 for Missouri State. SIU then out-split UNI by 1.35 seconds on the anchor leg, while MSU out-split UNI by 1.86, with both teams overtaking UNI.