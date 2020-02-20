Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Missouri State Leads Missouri Valley Champs After First Day of Competition

Missouri Valley Conference – Women

  • Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22
  • Mizzou Aquatic Center, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri (Central Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Missouri State (3x) (results)
  • Live results (Available on MeetMobile)
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central
  • Day 1 Results

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1

  1. Missouri State – 74
  2. Southern Illinois – 68
  3. Northern Iowa – 66
  4. Indiana State – 62
  5. Illinois State – 58
  6. Little Rock – 52
  7. Evansville – 48
  8. Valparaiso – 44

Missouri State leads the Missouri Valley Champs through the first day of competition, taking the 800 free relay, and finishing in a close 2nd in the 200 medley relay. The Bears were dominant in the 800 free relay, swimming a 7:16.33 to finish over 10 seconds ahead of the field. Grace Beahan led the squad off in 1:49.90, with Anna Miller (1:48.75), Alex Thorson (1:50.29), and Liberty Howell (1:47.39). It was Illinois State that got out to the earlyh lead, with Kierston Farley-Sepe leading the Redbirds off in 1:48.37, which was the 2nd fastest time in the entire field, despite being off a flat-start. Illinois State ended up in 4th with a 7:30.51. There was one other sub-1:50 split in the field, coming from UNI’s lead-off, Katie Taylor, who posted a 1:49.68. Northern Iowa went on to come in 2nd with a 7:26.59.

Southern Illinois won the 200 medley relay in a very tight race with Missouri State and Northern Iowa. Here is the split comparison between the 3:

SIU MSU UNI
Lucia Romero 25.11 Sarah Allegri 25.67 Katie Taylor 25.33
Sarah Vogt 29.11 Yuliya Zubina 29.06 Moriah Ross 28.20
Rita Naude 24.21 Ulyana Zubina 24.44 Lauren Havertape 24.21
Sierra Forbord 22.85 Anna Miller 22.34 Sydney Schmidt 24.20
1:41.28 1:41.51 1:41.94

Lucia Romero got SIU out to a slight early lead with her lead-off split, but UNI took over afer that, posting a 52.41 on the middle 100, compared to 53.32 for SIU, and 53.50 for Missouri State. SIU then out-split UNI by 1.35 seconds on the anchor leg, while MSU out-split UNI by 1.86, with both teams overtaking UNI.

