George Washington Wins Two Relays on First Night of Atlantic-10 Championships

Atlantic 10 – Men and Women

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1

WOMEN

George Washington – 106 Duquesne – 94 Massachusetts – 77 Richmond – 73 Davidson – 67 St. Bonaventure – 64 Fordham – 62 George Mason – 57 St. Louis – 40 La Salle – 36 Rhode Island – 27

MEN

George Washington/George Mason – 74 – La Salle – 62 Massachusetts – 56 Davidson/St. Louis/St. Bonaventure – 54 – – Fordham – 44

George Washington is leading both the women’s and men’s team standings after the first day of the 2020 Atlantic-10 Championships, while George Mason is tied for first in the men’s standings. GW won the first event of the meet, the women’s 200 medley relay. The squad was led off by Andrea Ho in 25.11, with Stine Peterson (28.07), Meghan Burton (23.82), and Rebecca Smolcic (22.49) following for a 1:39.49 finish. They were the only team in the event to break 1:40, and Burton and Smolcic posted the fastest fly and free splits respectively in the field.

Duquesne picked up the win in the women’s 800 free relay, thanks to a great anchor leg from Hanna Everhart. Davidson College lead the field through the majority of the race, but Everhart swam a 1:47.75 on the anchor of Duquesne’s relay, which was the fastest split in the field. Everhart was helped by her Duquesne teammates Emma Brinton (1:50.31), Carson Gross (1:48.50), and Lauren Devorace (1:48.98), teaming up for a 7:15.54.

UMass picked up a win in the women’s 1 meter diving, where Maja Boric topped the field with a final score of 281.80.

George Washington picked up a win in the men’s 800 free relay, clocking the 2 fastest splits in the field. Moritz Fath led the squad off with a 1:36.32, and was followed by Youssef Ragab in 1:37.69, Tyler Kawakami in 1:36.80, and Haoning Chen in 1:39.39 for a final time of 6:30.20. Fath and Kawakami had the fastest and 2nd fastest times in the field.

George Mason beat out George Washington in the men’s 200 medley relay, 1:27.20 to 1:27.95. Logan Eubanks (21.81), Chris Stankiewicz (24.36), Devin Truong (21.65), and Will Ratstatter (19.38) gave George Mason a 1:27.20 finish, and the first men’s victory of the meet.