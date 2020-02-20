Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas Becomes Seventh Man Under 1:40 in 200 IM

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Shaine Casas of Texas A&M was the clear favorite tonight in the 200 IM after nearly breaking the 1:40 barrier mid-season. Here in Auburn, the race for him was against the clock, where he just slipped under that mark to win the race at 1:39.91.

SPLITS

  • Fly – 21.05
  • Back – 24.86 (45.91)
  • Breast – 29.03 (1:14.94)
  • Free – 24.97
  • Total – 1:39.91

That swim today makes Casas, a sophomore, just the seventh man in history under 1:40 in this event. He was previously #10 on the all-time top performers list with his 1:40.16 from mid-season, and he now jumps Josh Prenot (1:40.14), Ryan Lochte (1:40.08) and Will Licon (1:40.04) to #7.

Caeleb Dressel rocked a 1:38.13 at this meet in 2018, which still holds up as the NCAA/American/U.S. Open record, one that demolished the old record of 1:39.38 from David Nolan, the first man to break 1:40. Since then, Andrew Seliskar (1:38.14), Andreas Vazaios (1:39.35), Jan Switkowski (1:39.54) and John Shebat (1:39.63) have all broken 1:40, too.

Casas had a big drop in this event last year as a freshman, cutting over five seconds off of his pre-college best. Since last season, he’s now taken another two seconds off (and change).

SHAINE CASAS 200 IM PROGRESSION

  • Pre-College – 1:47.59
  • 2018 Mid-Season – 1:43.06 (-4.53)
  • 2019 SEC Champs – 1:43.21
  • 2019 NCAA Champs – 1:42.29 (-0.77)
  • 2019 Mid-Season – 1:40.16 (-2.13)
  • 2020 SEC Champs – 1:39.91 (-0.25)

