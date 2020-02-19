Maggie MacNeil Crushes Fastest 50 Back in History at Big Tens – 23.05

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan sophomore Maggie MacNeil dropped the fastest 50 back by a female swimmer in history tonight. Leading off Michigan’s 200 medley relay to kick off the 2020 B1G Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, MacNeil unleashed a 23.05, taking down the previous best swim ever, a 23.36 from Cal alumna Rachel Bootsma.

Last year at NCAAs, Mizzou’s Haley Hynes was 23.52 in prelims and 23.66 in finals, though nobody else was under 23.8. Tonight, MacNeil was nearly a full second better than the rest of the field.

MacNeil, in only her second yards season ever, is quickly becoming one of the most prolific yards sprinters in history. As for Michigan’s medley relay lineup, butterfly transfer Olivia Carter was left off of this one; she was 23.57 on Georgia’s medley relay last year at NCAAs, but Claire Maiocco was 23.64 just now for Michigan. Carter, meanwhile, is a strong freestyler and is probably being saved for the other four relays.

Top 2020 B1G Medley Relay Splits:

50 Back

Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 23.05 Calypso Sheridan, Northwestern – 23.92 Emily Cook, Minnesota – 24.26 Rebekah Bradley, Ohio State – 24.51 Autumn Haebig, Nebraska – 24.65

50 Breast

Miranda Tucker, Michigan – 26.20 Hannah Bach, Ohio State – 26.41 Lindsey Kozelsky, Minnesota – 26.59 Sophie Angus, Northwestern – 26.62 Jinq En Phee, Purdue – 27.12 Note: Emily Weiss split 26.19 on Indiana’s relay, but she was the swimmer who was called for the DQ on a -.09 reaction time.

50 Fly