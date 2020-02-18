2020 SEC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first title swims of the 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships will take place tonight, as swimmers gear up for the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Divers will compete in the women’s 1-meter and men’s 3-meter finals. The kicked off with swimming time trials on Tuesday morning. You can see a recap of those events here.

After breaking the SEC Meet Record in 2019, Tennessee returns 3/4 of their NCAA Champion 200 medley relay. That includes champion Erika Brown, one of the fastest sprinters in history. Alabama is the reigning men’s champion in that event, also coming off a record-setting 2019 where they went on to win NCAAs, but only Zane Waddell returns from that relay.

The Gators have had a streak of wins in the men’s 800 free relay, setting the SEC Meet Record last season. They’re now without half of that relay, but still have a good shot to win it. SEC Champions Khader Baqlah and Kieran Smith should play a role here. Texas A&M leads the SEC this season, and tonight will be their first showdown with the Gators this season as Florida looks to extend their team title streak to 8, while A&M is chasing their first ever men’s team title. Mark Theall will be a maor player for the Aggies as the current SEC leader in the 200 free.

Katie Portz returns as the Texas A&M women look to defend their 800 free relay title, but Tennessee will be hard to beat. They took a close 2nd to A&M last season and return every member of that relay, including SEC Champions Brown and Meghan Small.

WOMEN’S 1-METER DIVING FINALS

SEC Meet Record: Lauren Reedy (Missouri), 364.30, 2017

2019 Champion: Brooke Schultz (Arkansas), 359.35

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY FINALS

SEC Meet Record: Tennessee (2019) – 1:34.26

NCAA Record: Stanford (2018) – 1:33.11

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.40

2019 Champion: Tennessee, 1:34.26

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY FINALS

SEC Meet Record: Alabama (2019) – 1:22.19

NCAA Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:24.30

2019 Champion: Alabama, 1:22.19

MEN’S 3-METER DIVING FINALS

SEC Meet Record: Zhipeng Zeng (Tennessee), 483.15, 2019

2019 Champion: Zhipeng Zeng (Tennessee), 483.15

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY FINALS

SEC Meet Record: Georgia (2013) – 6:52.64

NCAA Record: Stanford (2017) – 6:45.91

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

200 Free 2019 NCAA Invite: 1:45.12

200 Free ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98

2019 Champion: Texas A&M, 6:54.47

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY FINALS

SEC Meet Record: Florida (2019) – 6:10.50

NCAA Record: Texas (2019) – 6:05.08

200 Free 2019 NCAA Invite: 1:34.21

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:17.18

200 Free ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05

2019 Champion: Florida, 6:10.50

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1 – MEN

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1 – WOMEN