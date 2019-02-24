2019 SEC Championships Scoring Breakdown

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 23

Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)

Champions: Texas A&M Women (4x), Florida men (7x)

Live results

First some notes

The Florida men were challenged by Missouri, but the Tiger’s title window may already be closed. They graduate 340.5 individual points, the most of any team. Florida return the most individual points with 794.5 returning. Missouri are next best with 520.5 followed closely by Georgia with 495.5, and Texas A&M with 481.

The women’s saw a forth straight win for the Texas A&M women, but they’ll have to work for a 5th title next year. The Aggies return the 4th most individual points. Florida bring the most back with 641.5. Georgia are next with 627.5 followed by Tennessee with 584.5 and finally Texas A&M with 555. Georgia is only losing 26 points to graduation, so they could plausibly vault from 5th to a title in 1 year.

The highest score by any team in any event was the Alabama men with 112.5 in the 50 free. The best women’s single event score was 97 points by the Texas A&M women in the 200 IM and the Florida women in the 400 IM.

The top men’s point scorer was Robert Howard of Alabama with 90 points. Next was Joey Reilman of Tennessee and Maxime Rooney of Florida both with 87

of Florida both with 87 The top women’s point scorer was triple event winner Erika Brown of Tennessee with 96 points. She was followed by Erin Falconer of Auburn with 85, Anna Hopkin of Arkansas with 81, and Asia Seidt of Kentucky with 80

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores Men

1. Florida: 1233

2. Missouri: 1137

3. Tennessee: 917

4. Texas A&M: 907

5. Georgia: 862.5

6. Alabama: 789.5

7. Kentucky: 672

8. Auburn: 661.5

9. South Carolina: 565

10. Louisiana State: 486.5

Final Scores Women

1. Texas A&M: 1107

2. Florida: 1023.5

3. Kentucky: 927.5

4. Tennessee: 919.5

5. Georgia: 883.5

6. Auburn: 883

7. Missouri: 640

8. Arkansas: 517

9. South Carolina: 515

10. Louisiana State: 489.5

11. Alabama: 429.5

12. Vanderbilt: 153

Individual Scores by Year Men

Florida Missouri Tennessee Texas A&M Georgia Alabama Kentucky Auburn South Carolina Louisiana State FR 375.5 184 98 160 76 133 82.5 62 43 28 SO 86 59 86 138 186.5 45 91 113 58 18 JR 333 277.5 141 183 233 103.5 170.5 87 93 144 SR 156.5 340.5 326 170 145 220 104 169.5 151 120.5 Returning 794.5 520.5 325 481 495.5 281.5 344 262 194 190

Individual Scores by Year Women

Texas A&M Florida Kentucky Tennessee Georgia Auburn Missouri Arkansas South Carolina Louisiana State Alabama Vanderbilt FR 56 224 147 75 195 50 81.5 28 56 72 96 0 SO 250 96 105.5 229 170 107 75.5 170 17 0 56 1 JR 249 321.5 171 280.5 262.5 210 68 82 125 51 21 0 SR 298 136 272 56 26 236 153 15 159 184.5 46.5 0 Returning 555 641.5 423.5 584.5 627.5 367 225 280 198 123 173 1

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

Florida Missouri Tennessee Texas A&M Georgia Alabama Kentucky Auburn South Carolina Louisiana State 1 mtr Diving 5 38 79 54 0 31 54 29 25 47 200 Medley Relay 59 90 135 104 44 95 94 77 71 81 800 Free Relay 123 146 187 158 94 135 142 121 117 115 500 Free 213 192 205 185 182 135 143 151 179 115 200 IM 276 272 217 246 233 155 188 167 190 118 50 Free 297.5 326 258 294 233 267.5 224 204 190 130 200 Free Relay 353.5 378 312 344 267 331.5 270 252 234 170 400 IM 464.5 439 312 353 379 362.5 292 253 249 170 100 Fly 549.5 519 318 385 420 388.5 305 323 254 174 200 Free 623 605 365 438 436 414.5 329.5 323 276 187 3 mtr Diving 636 625 442 492 436 441.5 386.5 343 292 265 200 Fly 687 667 464 547 492 442.5 414 387 334 286.5 100 Back 785 713 509 583 528 479.5 422 398 347 318.5 100 Breast 816 796.5 553 619 566.5 503.5 445 427 399 319.5 400 Medley Relay 868 860.5 603 673 614.5 559.5 485 473 443 353.5 1650 Free 928 882.5 639 700 712.5 573.5 491 521 494 353.5 200 Back 1016 967.5 696 748 755.5 580.5 496 521 509 367.5 100 Free 1103 995.5 738 797 755.5 666.5 547 537 509 370.5 200 Breast 1171 1039 766 845 810.5 688.5 574 581.5 518 387.5 Platform Diving 1177 1085 863 859 816.5 725.5 622 617.5 525 452.5 400 Free Relay 1233 1137 917 907 862.5 789.5 672 661.5 565 486.5

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

Texas A&M Florida Kentucky Tennessee Georgia Auburn Missouri Arkansas South Carolina Louisiana State Alabama Vanderbilt 200 Medley Relay 50 54 40 64 44 52 56 48 32 34 46 30 3 mtr Diving 98 117 68 67 82 74 69 105 59 86 57 30 800 Free Relay 162 165 122 123 132 126 113 139 105 118 97 60 500 Free 229 235 170 161 191 163 113 161 105 118 118 60 200 IM 326 292 196 225 235 188 126 161 134 125 118 60 50 Free 331.5 309.5 196 316.5 271.5 248 200.5 189 148 143.5 134 60 1 mtr Diving 391.5 340.5 248 329.5 288.5 273 227.5 242 174 198.5 137 60 200 Free Relay 441.5 388.5 280 393.5 334.5 329 281.5 294 208 238.5 181 90 400 IM 488.5 485.5 306 457.5 356.5 358 301.5 308 240 238.5 192 90 100 Fly 537.5 505.5 320 518.5 421.5 403 328.5 321 261 273.5 204 90 200 Free 618.5 561.5 364 557.5 471.5 447 329.5 346 278 273.5 209 90 200 Fly 681.5 603.5 428 561.5 555.5 481 329.5 358 325 285.5 209 90 100 Back 719.5 665.5 490 584.5 570.5 545 398.5 358 328 287.5 233 90 100 Breast 794.5 675.5 536.5 631.5 609.5 562 412.5 374 344 335.5 266.5 90 Platform Diving 821.5 740.5 603.5 645.5 637.5 587 451.5 386 392 372.5 266.5 90 400 Medley Relay 871.5 788.5 657.5 709.5 677.5 643 503.5 420 392 416.5 312.5 122 1650 Free 914.5 872.5 739.5 734.5 706.5 669 514.5 433 410 416.5 342.5 123 200 Back 939.5 916.5 835.5 759.5 759.5 726 536.5 433 432 419.5 357.5 123 100 Free 981 948.5 835.5 805.5 799.5 813 565 463 443 441.5 380.5 123 200 Breast 1067 975.5 875.5 875.5 833.5 819 584 463 469 457.5 395.5 123 400 Free Relay 1107 1023.5 927.5 919.5 883.5 883 640 517 515 489.5 429.5 153

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event

Florida Missouri Tennessee Texas A&M Georgia Alabama Kentucky Auburn South Carolina Louisiana State 1 mtr Diving 5 38 79 54 0 31 54 29 25 47 200 Medley Relay 54 52 56 50 44 64 40 48 46 34 800 Free Relay 64 56 52 54 50 40 48 44 46 34 500 Free 90 46 18 27 88 0 1 30 62 0 200 IM 63 80 12 61 51 20 45 16 11 3 50 Free 21.5 54 41 48 0 112.5 36 37 0 12 200 Free Relay 56 52 54 50 34 64 46 48 44 40 400 IM 111 61 0 9 112 31 22 1 15 0 100 Fly 85 80 6 32 41 26 13 70 5 4 200 Free 73.5 86 47 53 16 26 24.5 0 22 13 3 mtr Diving 13 20 77 54 0 27 57 20 16 78 200 Fly 51 42 22 55 56 1 27.5 44 42 21.5 100 Back 98 46 45 36 36 37 8 11 13 32 100 Breast 31 83.5 44 36 38.5 24 23 29 52 1 400 Medley Relay 52 64 50 54 48 56 40 46 44 34 1650 Free 60 22 36 27 98 14 6 48 51 0 200 Back 88 85 57 48 43 7 5 0 15 14 100 Free 87 28 42 49 0 86 51 16 0 3 200 Breast 68 43.5 28 48 55 22 27 44.5 9 17 Platform Diving 6 46 97 14 6 37 48 36 7 65 400 Free Relay 56 52 54 48 46 64 50 44 40 34

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event

Texas A&M Florida Kentucky Tennessee Georgia Auburn Missouri Arkansas South Carolina Louisiana State Alabama Vanderbilt 200 Medley Relay 50 54 40 64 44 52 56 48 32 34 46 30 3 mtr Diving 48 63 28 3 38 22 13 57 27 52 11 0 800 Free Relay 64 48 54 56 50 52 44 34 46 32 40 30 500 Free 67 70 48 38 59 37 0 22 0 0 21 0 200 IM 97 57 26 64 44 25 13 0 29 7 0 0 50 Free 5.5 17.5 0 91.5 36.5 60 74.5 28 14 18.5 16 0 1 mtr Diving 60 31 52 13 17 25 27 53 26 55 3 0 200 Free Relay 50 48 32 64 46 56 54 52 34 40 44 30 400 IM 47 97 26 64 22 29 20 14 32 0 11 0 100 Fly 49 20 14 61 65 45 27 13 21 35 12 0 200 Free 81 56 44 39 50 44 1 25 17 0 5 0 200 Fly 63 42 64 4 84 34 0 12 47 12 0 0 100 Back 38 62 62 23 15 64 69 0 3 2 24 0 100 Breast 75 10 46.5 47 39 17 14 16 16 48 33.5 0 Platform Diving 27 65 67 14 28 25 39 12 48 37 0 0 400 Medley Relay 50 48 54 64 40 56 52 34 0 44 46 32 1650 Free 43 84 82 25 29 26 11 13 18 0 30 1 200 Back 25 44 96 25 53 57 22 0 22 3 15 0 100 Free 41.5 32 0 46 40 87 28.5 30 11 22 23 0 200 Breast 86 27 40 70 34 6 19 0 26 16 15 0 400 Free Relay 40 48 52 44 50 64 56 54 46 32 34 30

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men

Missouri Tennessee Texas A&M South Carolina Alabama Auburn Kentucky Florida Louisiana State Georgia 1 1 3 1 2 3 0 0 4 1 1 2 2 3 3 0 0 1 1 5 0 1 3 2 1 0 2 0 0 1 7 1 2 4 2 1 4 0 1 2 0 0 1 5 5 5 3 5 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 6 2 1 1 3 2 1 1 3 1 0 7 4 2 1 0 1 2 2 2 0 2 8 3 1 1 1 2 2 1 2 1 2 9 1 2 2 1 2 2 1 3 2 1 10 4 2 1 0 2 1 2 2 0 1 11 4 0 1 1 0 3 1 2 0 5 12 2 1 2 2 1 1 3 3 1 0 13 2 1 2 0 3 1 2 2 1 1 14 1 5 1 1 2 2 3 0 1 0 15 3 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 4 1 16 1 0 2 1 2 2 1 2 2 3 17 1 0 2 2 3 0 3 2 0 3 18 1 2 1 1 0 2 2 4 1 2 19 2 3 1 1 2 2 3 0 0 2 20 4 2 1 1 2 0 4 1 0 1 21 2 2 2 1 1 0 2 2 2 3 22 1 2 0 0 1 1 1 3 3 3 23 4 1 1 1 2 0 2 3 1 1 24 0 1 1 1 3 2 3 2 2 0

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women

South Carolina Louisiana State Georgia Texas A&M Vanderbilt Arkansas Kentucky Tennessee Alabama Missouri Auburn Florida 1 2 0 2 2 0 2 1 4 0 0 2 1 2 0 2 0 3 0 2 3 2 0 0 1 3 3 1 1 4 2 0 0 2 0 1 1 2 2 4 1 1 2 4 0 0 1 1 0 0 4 2 5 0 1 1 1 0 2 1 3 1 3 4 0 6 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 1 1 0 3 3 7 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 4 0 3 0 5 8 1 2 0 4 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 3 9 2 2 3 2 0 1 3 0 1 0 1 2 10 1 0 4 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 1 11 4 1 5 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 12 0 1 1 4 0 0 3 2 2 0 1 2 13 2 0 1 2 0 1 4 2 1 1 0 2 14 0 0 2 1 0 3 2 1 1 2 0 5 15 0 0 3 1 0 2 4 2 0 2 2 0 16 4 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 1 4 0 1 17 0 0 3 2 0 0 2 2 2 1 1 2 18 1 1 3 1 0 0 1 2 2 3 0 3 19 2 2 1 2 0 0 4 0 0 2 1 2 20 0 1 1 3 0 0 3 4 1 1 1 1 21 0 1 2 2 0 0 1 2 1 1 2 3 22 1 0 0 2 0 0 2 1 5 2 0 3 23 2 3 2 1 0 2 1 2 0 1 1 1 24 1 2 1 1 1 2 0 1 0 2 2 1

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Rooney, Maxime JR 87 100 Fly 1 45.06 832 200 Fly 2 1:40.87 791 100 Free 3 41.74 844 Finke, Robert FR 84 500 Free 9 4:14.86 756 400 IM 1 3:40.94 750 1650 Free 1 14:23.01 821 Freeman, Trey FR 79 500 Free 2 4:12.8 793 200 Free 7 1:34.09 734 1650 Free 2 14:48.69 690 Baqlah, Khader JR 78 500 Free 3 4:12.96 791 200 Free 3 1:32.71 799 100 Free 6 42.48 765 Sanders, Grant JR 76 200 IM 8 1:45.06 679 400 IM 3 3:42.87 716 200 Breast 3 1:53.36 747 Stokowski, Kacp FR 76 100 Fly 6 45.96 749 100 Back 2 45.31 773 200 Back 6 1:41.31 709 Smith, Kieran FR 74 200 IM 1 1:43.13 746 400 IM 2 3:41.50 740 200 Back 13 1:42.37 675 Guarente, Marco JR 49 200 IM 38 1:48.11 573 100 Breast 3 52.12 758 200 Breast 8 1:55.12 695 Davis, Will FR 45.5 50 Free 9 19.36 749 100 Fly 9 45.99 746 100 Free 18 43.32 685 Main, Bayley SR 45 50 Free 22 19.88 649 100 Back 5 45.62 749 100 Free 10 43.05 710 Gezmis, Erge SO 43 500 Free 12 4:16.49 729 200 Free 20 1:35.77 660 200 Fly 7 1:43.9 680 Beach, Clark SO 43 100 Back 11 46.54 682 200 Back 3 1:39.95 754 Balogh, Brennan SR 40 100 Fly 17 46.79 680 100 Back 12 46.73 669 200 Back 11 1:41.96 688 Mahaffey, Dakot JR 36 200 Free 12 1:35.3 680 100 Back 13 46.97 652 200 Back 18 1:43.13 651 Lebed, Alex SR 33 200 IM 17 1:43.85 720 400 IM 10 3:44.93 681 200 Breast 18 1:56.93 642 Palazzo, Ross SR 18 500 Free 34 4:24.66 595 400 IM 18 3:46.46 656 200 Breast 16 1:59.01 580 Lydon, Nicholas FR 16 1 mtr Diving 22 269.55 3 mtr Diving 16 331.3 Platform Diving 23 241.15 Margotti, Chris SR 12 50 Free 26 20.0 626 200 Free 34 1:37.27 593 100 Free 15 43.63 657 Farrow, Alex JR 7 1 mtr Diving 23 263.7 3 mtr Diving 23 292.6 Platform Diving 22 252.8 Wu, Stanley SR 5 200 IM 41 1:48.52 558 100 Breast 21 53.58 653 200 Breast 24 1:58.97 581 Heath, Grady SR 3.5 500 Free 40 4:27.51 545 200 Free 21 1:35.91 654 100 Free 36 44.25 599 Hayes-Macaluso, FR 1 1 mtr Diving 29 233.7 3 mtr Diving 31 225.9 Platform Diving 24 235.45

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schreuders, Mik SR 85 50 Free 3 19.24 775 200 Free 1 1:31.27 877 100 Free 4 41.96 819 Alexander, Nick JR 73 200 IM 2 1:43.15 745 100 Back 8 46.13 711 200 Back 7 1:41.42 706 Hein, Daniel JR 63 100 Fly 8 46.25 724 100 Back 6 45.69 743 200 Back 10 1:41.77 694 Kovac, Danny FR 60 200 IM 5 1:43.75 724 100 Fly 7 46.2 728 100 Breast 15 53.2 680 Dahlgren, Jack FR 59 500 Free 15 4:22.15 637 200 Free 5 1:33.33 769 200 Back 8 1:42.57 669 Walton, Alex SR 59 200 IM 7 1:44.36 703 400 IM 6 3:47.29 642 200 Back 15 1:43.78 630 Goodwin, Kyle SR 58 1 mtr Diving 3 392.35 3 mtr Diving 12 350.15 Platform Diving 11 323.3 O’Brien, Jordan SR 50.5 200 IM 43 1:48.98 540 100 Breast 4 52.43 735 200 Breast 5 1:54.73 706 Grimes, Carter SO 44 400 IM 11 3:45.39 674 200 Fly 10 1:43.75 685 200 Back 16 1:44.49 607 Slaton, Micah JR 42 100 Fly 10 46.35 716 200 Fly 5 1:41.86 753 100 Free 29 43.96 626 Mankus, Luke SR 41 50 Free 7 19.41 739 100 Fly 11 46.41 711 100 Free 23 43.93 629 Khamis, Ike FR 36 1 mtr Diving 19 276.55 3 mtr Diving 20 302.3 Platform Diving 5 377.75 Hicks, Caleb JR 34 50 Free 21 19.84 656 100 Fly 23 47.26 642 100 Breast 2 51.8 783 Lima, Giovanny JR 34 500 Free 13 4:17.25 716 200 Free 9 1:34.57 712 100 Free 26 43.88 634 Wielinski, Jaco SR 32 500 Free 22 4:22.15 637 400 IM 13 3:45.91 665 1650 Free 12 15:07.61 600 Dubois, Jack FR 29 500 Free 10 4:15.79 740 400 IM 20 3:48.78 616 1650 Free 18 15:17.02 552 Staver, Nick JR 21.5 200 IM 30 1:47.59 592 100 Breast 11 52.92 699 200 Breast 19 1:57.22 634 Rhodenbaugh, Ca SO 15 50 Free 54 24.61 4 100 Breast 23 53.81 637 200 Breast 14 1:57.86 615 Gottsch, Willia JR 10 1 mtr Diving 20 274.95 3 mtr Diving 30 249.15 Platform Diving 20 255.9 Coffman, Sam SR 9 50 Free 37 20.24 580 200 Free 17 1:35.07 690 100 Free 31 44.01 622 Ashley, Anthony SR 6 200 IM 21 1:46.55 629 400 IM 23 3:52.28 552 200 Back 28 1:44.68 600 Leach, Kyle FR 0 50 Free 28 20.05 616 200 Free 25 1:36.25 639 100 Free 25 43.85 636

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Reilman, Joey SR 87 200 Free 2 1:32.35 818 100 Back 3 45.35 769 200 Back 1 1:38.97 789 Zeng, Zhipeng SR 84 1 mtr Diving 9 322.2 3 mtr Diving 1 483.15 Platform Diving 1 452.25 Wade, Matt FR 70 1 mtr Diving 5 366.65 3 mtr Diving 5 425.85 Platform Diving 9 335.5 Decoursey, Kyle SR 69 50 Free 2 18.95 837 200 Free 14 1:35.50 671 100 Free 2 41.71 848 Garcia, Matthew JR 54 200 IM 15 1:46.32 636 100 Back 10 46.44 689 200 Back 5 1:41.03 718 Hallam, William SO 43 1 mtr Diving 12 311.0 3 mtr Diving 21 299.7 Platform Diving 6 374.95 Dunphy, Matthew SR 39 200 IM 40 1:48.13 572 100 Breast 14 53.16 682 200 Breast 4 1:53.58 741 Richardson, Kee SO 37 1 mtr Diving 18 286.95 3 mtr Diving 14 341.05 Platform Diving 10 327.5 Hinawi, Marc JR 27 500 Free 20 4:19.78 675 200 Free 36 1:37.37 588 200 Fly 8 1:44.33 665 Abbott, Taylor JR 26 500 Free 14 4:21.37 649 200 Free 54 1:40.68 417 1650 Free 14 15:11.43 581 Houlie, Michael FR 25 50 Free 53 24.14 10 100 Breast 7 52.64 720 200 Breast 23 1:58.56 594 Rice, Sam SR 23 500 Free 26 4:22.41 632 400 IM 28 3:53.53 527 1650 Free 7 14:59.3 640 Connolly, Alec JR 22 50 Free 18 19.75 673 100 Back 24 48.09 570 100 Free 13 43.49 670 Rusek, Nick SR 19 1 mtr Diving 15 296.95 3 mtr Diving 22 293.95 Platform Diving 21 255.55 Verhage, Braga JR 12 50 Free 19 19.76 671 100 Fly 19 46.95 667 100 Breast 30 54.84 561 Walsh, Josh SO 6 500 Free 35 4:25.06 588 200 Free 19 1:35.52 671 100 Free 38 44.28 596 Powers, Ty SR 5 50 Free 33 20.16 594 100 Breast 20 53.53 656 200 Breast 34 2:01.72 491 Dillard, Jarel FR 3 50 Free 51 21.31 327 100 Breast 22 53.65 648 200 Breast 36 2:02.9 449 Ionichev, Gleb JR 0 50 Free 43 20.49 524 100 Fly 44 49.43 448 100 Free 51 45.18 503 Murray, Nathan JR 0 500 Free 37 4:26.26 567 100 Back 34 51.05 327 200 Back 33 1:47.39 503 Blevins-Boor, B FR 0 50 Free 41 20.38 548 100 Fly 39 48.54 533 100 Back 30 48.1 570 Thomas, Andy FR 0 200 Free 51 1:39.56 478 100 Breast 34 56.02 466 100 Free 47 44.74 550

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Casas, Shaine FR 77 200 IM 4 1:43.35 738 100 Back 7 45.94 725 200 Back 2 1:39.84 758 Martinez, Angel SR 71 200 IM 9 1:44.61 694 100 Fly 5 45.79 763 200 Fly 4 1:41.68 760 Thornton, Sam SR 68 1 mtr Diving 2 421.4 3 mtr Diving 4 439.15 Platform Diving 13 312.95 Walker, Benjami JR 66 400 IM 17 3:43.01 714 100 Breast 5 52.55 726 200 Breast 1 1:52.55 773 Koster, Adam JR 64 50 Free 8 19.6 702 200 Free 10 1:34.93 696 100 Free 5 42.4 773 Mathews, Kurtis SO 54 1 mtr Diving 4 385.2 3 mtr Diving 2 444.05 Theall, Mark SO 53 500 Free 5 4:17.34 715 200 Free 6 1:34.02 737 100 Free 21 43.83 638 Thibert, Mike JR 53 50 Free 5 19.31 761 100 Back 14 47.18 637 100 Free 12 43.37 681 Stuart, Luke FR 25 500 Free 39 4:27.12 552 200 Fly 16 1:46.23 598 1650 Free 13 15:08.00 598 Gogulski, Ethan FR 20 500 Free 43 4:27.91 537 100 Back 25 47.72 598 200 Back 9 1:41.35 708 Gonzalez, Mateo SR 19 200 IM 34 1:47.82 584 100 Fly 18 46.86 675 200 Fly 15 1:45.83 613 Smith, Hudson SO 16 200 IM 39 1:48.12 573 100 Breast 28 54.75 568 200 Breast 11 1:56.27 662 Bratanov, Kaloy FR 15 200 IM 12 1:45.61 661 100 Breast 26 54.18 610 200 Breast 31 1:59.64 560 Richardson, Ste SR 12 50 Free 27 20.04 618 200 Free 15 1:35.57 668 100 Free 28 43.92 630 Olson, Tanner SO 11 200 IM 35 1:47.88 581 100 Breast 16 53.23 677 200 Breast 29 1:59.29 571 Schnippenkoette FR 11 500 Free 23 4:24.58 596 400 IM 27 3:53.16 535 1650 Free 17 15:15.91 558 Bobo, Clayton FR 6 50 Free 24 19.92 641 200 Free 27 1:36.4 632 100 Free 20 43.71 649 Gomez, Alberto FR 6 200 IM 42 1:48.93 542 400 IM 33 3:58.32 425 200 Fly 19 1:45.66 619 Rizzo, Felipe SO 4 500 Free 27 4:22.77 627 400 IM 30 3:55.84 479 1650 Free 21 15:22.17 525 Childs, Austin SO 0 1 mtr Diving 26 250.5 3 mtr Diving 26 279.6 Platform Diving 30 159.45 Schababerle, Ja FR 0 500 Free 47 4:33.34 432 100 Breast 31 54.88 558 200 Breast 30 1:59.6 562 Long, Connor SR 0 100 Fly 25 47.56 618 200 Free 47 1:38.18 549 100 Free 41 44.46 578

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Acevedo, Javier JR 79 200 IM 3 1:43.29 740 100 Back 4 45.42 764 200 Back 4 1:40.18 746 Guest, James SR 68 400 IM 4 3:43.61 704 100 Breast 13 52.95 697 200 Breast 2 1:53.11 755 Higgins, Walker JR 67 500 Free 4 4:13.28 785 200 Free 11 1:35.14 687 1650 Free 5 14:54.05 665 Murphy, Camden SO 59 100 Fly 3 45.26 812 200 Fly 1 1:40.62 801 100 Free 34 44.11 612 Abruzzo, Andrew FR 55 500 Free 11 4:16.35 731 400 IM 7 3:47.43 639 1650 Free 11 15:06.98 603 Miller, Kevin JR 48 500 Free 8 4:17.72 708 200 Free 30 1:37.02 604 1650 Free 4 14:52.85 671 Dalmolin, Jack SO 45.5 200 IM 18 1:44.96 682 100 Breast 11 52.92 699 200 Breast 7 1:55.08 696 Burns, Aidan SR 45 200 IM 10 1:44.65 693 400 IM 8 3:49.49 604 200 Back 19 1:43.30 646 Forde, Clayton JR 39 500 Free 16 4:23.13 621 400 IM 5 3:43.9 699 200 Fly 22 1:46.32 595 Reed, Greg SO 33 500 Free 17 4:18.31 699 400 IM 21 3:48.91 614 1650 Free 9 15:03.74 619 Atmore, Blake SR 19 100 Fly 22 47.19 648 200 Fly 11 1:44.53 658 100 Back 27 47.95 581 Dunham, Bradley FR 16 500 Free 41 4:27.56 544 100 Back 18 47.13 640 200 Back 17 1:42.78 662 Apel, Aaron SO 15 500 Free 21 4:20.7 660 1650 Free 16 15:14.62 565 Monaghan, Colin SR 13 200 IM 32 1:47.64 590 100 Breast 17 53.33 670 200 Breast 21 1:57.82 616 Davis, Tal SO 12 500 Free 36 4:25.41 582 400 IM 15 3:46.57 654 200 Back 31 1:45.51 572 Rothery, Billy SO 11 50 Free 30 20.1 606 100 Fly 16 47.08 657 100 Free 39 44.34 590 Getty, Josh SO 6 1 mtr Diving 30 224.55 3 mtr Diving 27 278.8 Platform Diving 19 262.65 Said, Youssef SO 5 100 Fly 31 48.11 571 100 Back 22 47.68 601 200 Back 23 1:45.29 580 Harrington, Cal FR 5 50 Free 32 20.14 598 100 Fly 28 47.83 595 200 Fly 20 1:46.03 606 BeMiller, Alex SR 0 50 Free 29 20.09 608 200 Free 50 1:39.00 508 100 Free 35 44.23 601 Coldren, Hudson FR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 197.8 3 mtr Diving 32 188.4 Platform Diving 29 202.5

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Howard, Robert SR 90 50 Free 1 18.74 891 200 Free 4 1:32.76 797 100 Free 1 41.57 864 Waddell, Zane JR 73.5 50 Free 9 19.36 749 100 Back 1 44.77 817 100 Free 7 42.67 746 Li, Kevin FR 54 1 mtr Diving 8 341.6 3 mtr Diving 10 357.5 Platform Diving 12 315.3 Bams, Laurent SR 47 100 Fly 15 47.01 662 100 Breast 6 52.57 725 100 Free 16 43.81 640 Costine, Robbie SR 40 1 mtr Diving 17 289.95 3 mtr Diving 17 330.25 Platform Diving 8 303.5 Auerbach, Knox SR 36 50 Free 17 19.71 681 100 Fly 13 46.6 695 100 Free 14 43.55 664 Maas, Kyle JR 28 200 IM 13 1:45.66 659 400 IM 16 3:48.95 613 200 Back 22 1:43.94 625 DiSette, Sam SO 24 50 Free 6 19.38 745 100 Fly 37 48.49 538 100 Free 27 43.91 631 Perera, Nichola FR 21 200 IM 26 1:46.62 626 400 IM 9 3:43.64 703 200 Fly 24 1:47.53 549 Berneburg, Jona FR 19 50 Free 14 19.74 677 100 Fly 37 48.49 538 100 Free 19 43.39 679 Perner, Nico FR 17 200 IM 28 1:47.27 603 100 Breast 25 54.18 610 200 Breast 10 1:56.09 667 Blake, Jack SO 14 50 Free 13 19.67 688 100 Free 43 44.53 571 Hernandez-Tome, FR 12 500 Free 31 4:23.98 606 400 IM 29 3:53.54 527 1650 Free 15 15:12.57 575 Walker, Spencer FR 9 100 Fly 42 48.65 523 100 Back 20 47.27 631 200 Back 21 1:43.41 642 Arseneau, Chris SR 7 200 IM 19 1:45.52 664 200 Free 31 1:37.03 604 100 Free 24 44.0 622 Burris, Michael SO 5 400 IM 34 3:58.34 424 100 Breast 29 54.8 564 200 Breast 20 1:57.80 617 Sesvold, Tyler SO 2 50 Free 23 19.91 643 100 Fly 30 47.91 589 100 Free 53 45.24 496 Kober, Daniel JR 2 500 Free 25 4:21.41 649 200 Free 37 1:37.41 586 1650 Free 23 15:26.82 499 Jayns, Hunter FR 1 1 mtr Diving 31 209.9 3 mtr Diving 24 289.45 Platform Diving 25 231.4 Lenzmeier, Josh SO 0 50 Free 52 21.42 301 200 Breast 33 2:00.52 532 Miksi, Richard SO 0 200 IM 49 1:55.05 285 100 Breast 27 54.25 605 200 Breast 25 1:58.37 600 Robinson, Alex SO 0 200 Free 40 1:37.6 578 100 Back 28 47.96 580 200 Back 30 1:45.28 580

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lane, Chase SO 58 1 mtr Diving 7 341.85 3 mtr Diving 18 310.25 Platform Diving 2 424.65 Zhang, Mingli FR 53 1 mtr Diving 10 315.95 3 mtr Diving 3 439.5 Platform Diving 17 278.35 Masterton, Seb SR 48 1 mtr Diving 13 309.15 3 mtr Diving 7 408.55 Platform Diving 16 286.45 Mitchell, John JR 42 50 Free 12 19.55 711 200 Free 18 1:35.11 688 100 Free 9 42.93 721 Wetzlar, Peter JR 41.5 50 Free 11 19.53 715 200 Free 21 1:35.91 654 100 Free 8 42.77 737 Orcutt, Daniel SO 28 200 IM 14 1:46.30 637 400 IM 19 3:46.55 654 200 Fly 17 1:45.52 624 Head, Jason JR 28 50 Free 20 19.81 664 200 Free 13 1:35.31 680 100 Free 17 43.3 687 Brown, Glen JR 24 200 IM 6 1:44.35 703 400 IM 26 3:50.88 578 200 Breast 28 1:58.81 586 Haney, Austin SR 21 200 IM 29 1:47.53 594 100 Breast 19 53.43 663 200 Breast 12 1:56.53 654 Blandford, Conn JR 18 200 IM 20 1:46.08 645 400 IM 14 3:46.24 659 200 Back 32 1:45.81 561 Amdor, Wyatt JR 17 50 Free 49 20.98 408 100 Breast 10 52.87 703 200 Breast 26 1:58.56 594 Wilby, Mason FR 16.5 200 IM 23 1:47.11 609 200 Fly 12 1:44.97 643 Dingess, David SR 15 100 Fly 14 46.96 666 100 Back 23 47.75 596 200 Back 26 1:44.61 603 Barker, Kyle FR 13 200 IM 24 1:47.28 603 400 IM 25 3:50.82 580 200 Breast 15 1:58.1 608 Swart, Joshua SR 11 100 Fly 26 47.57 617 100 Back 19 47.19 636 200 Back 20 1:43.37 643 Kehl, Jarod SR 5 500 Free 32 4:24.35 600 200 Free 48 1:38.22 548 1650 Free 20 15:20.37 534 Beach, Matthew SR 4 500 Free 48 4:38.72 324 100 Fly 29 47.89 590 200 Fly 21 1:46.31 595 Smith, Nick SO 3 500 Free 33 4:24.53 597 400 IM 22 3:49.16 609 1650 Free 25 15:33.42 461 Siefert, Hank SO 2 500 Free 24 4:27.68 542 200 Free 49 1:38.58 529 1650 Free 24 15:32.34 467 Anderson, Shane SR 0 50 Free 42 20.39 546 200 Free 45 1:38.01 558 100 Free 40 44.42 582 Barker, Louis FR 0 50 Free 47 20.57 506 200 Free 39 1:37.57 579 100 Free 44 44.62 562 Taylor, Alex JR 0 200 IM 31 1:47.6 592 100 Back 32 48.36 550 200 Back 27 1:44.62 602

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Grassi, Santiag JR 76 50 Free 4 19.26 769 100 Fly 4 45.77 765 200 Fly 6 1:43.05 710 Brewer, Tommy SR 62.5 200 IM 11 1:44.9 684 100 Breast 8 52.83 706 200 Breast 5 1:54.73 706 McCloskey, Liam SR 55 50 Free 16 19.94 637 100 Fly 2 45.11 827 100 Free 11 43.19 697 Dannhauser, Jos SO 45 500 Free 7 4:17.54 711 200 Free 35 1:37.32 591 1650 Free 8 15:00.61 634 Pruitt, Conner FR 45 1 mtr Diving 11 311.7 3 mtr Diving 19 309.7 Platform Diving 7 374.15 Andrews, Logan SO 40 1 mtr Diving 14 302.95 3 mtr Diving 13 343.6 Platform Diving 14 295.6 Ballard, Foster SR 35 200 IM 27 1:47.22 605 100 Fly 12 46.45 708 200 Fly 9 1:42.11 744 Rowe, Spencer SO 27 200 IM 47 1:50.51 478 100 Breast 18 53.38 667 200 Breast 9 1:54.02 727 Makhija, Aryan FR 17 500 Free 28 4:22.92 624 200 Free 44 1:37.94 561 1650 Free 10 15:03.82 619 Crossland, Davi JR 11 100 Fly 27 47.74 603 100 Back 16 47.48 615 200 Back 25 1:44.58 604 Noletto, Russel SR 11 500 Free 18 4:18.75 692 400 IM 24 3:53.02 538 1650 Free 22 15:25.17 508 Lee, Bryan SR 6 500 Free 42 4:27.62 543 400 IM 32 3:57.58 441 1650 Free 19 15:17.23 551 Ginieczki, Chri SO 1 100 Fly 24 47.66 610 100 Back 29 48.08 571 200 Back 29 1:45.19 583 Davis, Brogan FR 0 200 IM 25 1:46.48 631 100 Fly 33 48.34 551 200 Fly 26 1:47.99 531 Ottomeyer, Grad SR 0 50 Free 40 20.28 569 200 Free 53 1:40.50 427 100 Free 46 44.63 561 Upchurch, Owen JR 0 50 Free 35 20.17 592 200 Free 28 1:36.49 628 100 Free 33 44.03 620 Sztolcman, Chri FR 0 500 Free 38 4:26.91 556 200 Free 26 1:36.35 634 100 Free 32 44.02 621 Yish, Matthew FR 0 50 Free 25 19.99 630 100 Fly 32 48.17 566 100 Free 44 44.62 562 Checchin, Justi SR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 242.8 3 mtr Diving 29 258.05 Platform Diving 27 220.4 Heinzel, Thomas SO 0 50 Free 31 20.12 602 200 Free 43 1:37.93 562 100 Free 42 44.52 572

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Minuth, Fynn SR 81 500 Free 1 4:11.98 809 200 Free 8 1:34.69 707 200 Fly 3 1:41.49 767 Davila, Rafael SO 51 500 Free 6 4:17.37 714 200 Free 29 1:36.96 607 1650 Free 3 14:51.98 675 Bekemeyer, Cody SR 45 500 Free 19 4:19.34 682 400 IM 12 3:45.47 672 1650 Free 6 14:55.89 656 Down-Jenkins, A FR 40 1 mtr Diving 6 342.85 3 mtr Diving 11 352.85 Platform Diving 26 224.1 Goldfaden, Itay JR 32 50 Free 44 20.52 517 100 Breast 1 51.72 790 200 Breast 32 2:00.43 535 Khoo, Lionel JR 29 200 IM 33 1:47.70 588 100 Breast 9 51.85 779 200 Breast 17 1:55.35 688 Liu, Kevin JR 19 50 Free 48 20.72 471 100 Back 21 47.35 625 200 Back 12 1:42.28 678 Tosh, Caleb SR 14 100 Fly 20 46.97 666 100 Back 17 47.06 645 100 Free 30 43.98 624 Riggs, William JR 13 500 Free 44 4:28.09 534 100 Fly 36 48.44 542 200 Fly 14 1:45.68 618 Smith, Jack SR 11 200 IM 16 1:46.33 636 200 Breast 27 1:58.57 594 Summers, Grant SO 7 1 mtr Diving 25 258.7 3 mtr Diving 25 288.9 Platform Diving 18 264.25 Fenwick, Benjam FR 2 200 IM 36 1:48.03 576 400 IM 31 3:56.65 462 200 Fly 23 1:46.61 584 Claus, Alex FR 1 1 mtr Diving 24 259.45 3 mtr Diving 28 259.25 Platform Diving 28 217.65 Novoszath, Tama SO 0 500 Free 30 4:23.79 610 200 Free 41 1:37.75 570 1650 Free 27 15:38.51 431 Walton, Nathan FR 0 100 Fly 43 48.74 515 100 Back 33 49.6 448 100 Free 57 45.91 419 Ross, Allen (Aj SO 0 50 Free 37 20.24 580 200 Free 46 1:38.1 553 Rose, Justin JR 0 50 Free 36 20.22 582 100 Fly 40 48.62 526 100 Free 55 45.57 459 Kramer, Coleman FR 0 500 Free 29 4:23.6 613 200 Free 41 1:37.75 570 1650 Free 28 15:48.74 370 Delaney, Dylan FR 0 50 Free 33 20.16 594 200 Free 55 1:41.35 379 100 Free 54 45.38 480 Costin, Phil FR 0 50 Free 45 20.54 513 200 Free 38 1:37.51 582 100 Free 50 45.08 513 Epler, Robbie FR 0 500 Free 46 4:32.69 444 200 Free 52 1:39.69 471 100 Free 49 44.9 533

Louisiana State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Celaya Hernande JR 83 1 mtr Diving 1 440.3 3 mtr Diving 6 424.9 Platform Diving 3 409.35 Phillip, Matthe SR 48 1 mtr Diving 28 239.0 3 mtr Diving 8 386.35 Platform Diving 4 380.0 Luht, Karl JR 34 200 Free 16 1:36.39 633 100 Back 9 45.58 752 100 Free 22 43.92 630 McClellan, Matt SR 31 1 mtr Diving 16 292.05 3 mtr Diving 9 360.95 Hurbis, Dakota FR 28 1 mtr Diving 21 274.25 3 mtr Diving 15 334.2 Platform Diving 15 288.1 Klotz, Matthew JR 25 50 Free 15 19.84 656 100 Back 15 47.3 628 200 Back 24 1:45.33 578 Jones, Harrison SR 18.5 100 Fly 21 47.14 652 200 Fly 12 1:44.97 643 Smith, Thomas SR 16 200 IM 22 1:46.62 626 100 Back 26 47.82 591 200 Back 14 1:42.9 658 Pfyffer, Luca SO 15 200 IM 36 1:48.03 576 100 Breast 24 54.07 618 200 Breast 13 1:56.68 650 Levreault-Lopez SR 7 200 IM 46 1:50.4 482 100 Fly 34 48.4 546 200 Fly 18 1:45.57 622 Karkoska, Camer SO 3 200 IM 45 1:49.30 527 100 Breast 32 55.25 529 200 Breast 22 1:58.31 602 Clough, Lewis JR 2 200 Free 23 1:38.26 546 200 Fly 25 1:47.4 554 100 Free 36 44.25 599 Jannasch, Jack SO 0 50 Free 46 20.55 510 100 Breast 35 56.83 398 100 Free 52 45.23 497 Schachter, Tren SO 0 100 Fly 34 48.4 546 200 Fly 27 1:48.87 495 100 Free 56 45.65 449 Harper, Tyler SR 0 50 Free 39 20.27 572 200 Free 32 1:37.19 597 100 Free 48 44.79 544 Finley, Keagan JR 0 500 Free 45 4:29.61 505 200 Free 33 1:37.26 593 1650 Free 26 15:37.43 437 McGroarty, Bria SO 0 200 IM 48 1:51.43 439 400 IM 35 4:00.43 377 200 Breast 37 2:06.26 330 Velasquez, Migu FR 0 100 Back 31 48.15 566 200 Back 34 1:48.19 471 Snoddy, Jeff SO 0 50 Free 50 21.09 381 100 Breast 33 55.68 494 200 Breast 35 2:02.12 477 Petro, Michael FR 0 200 IM 44 1:49.13 534 100 Fly 41 48.63 525 200 Fly 28 1:52.00 358

Women

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Belousova, Anna JR 79 200 IM 12 1:55.80 766 100 Breast 1 57.99 856 200 Breast 1 2:04.8 856 Rasmus, Claire SR 68 500 Free 5 4:39.11 751 200 Free 4 1:43.96 778 100 Free 10 48.59 732 Kalonji, Alais SR 64 3 mtr Diving 12 287.9 1 mtr Diving 8 249.1 Platform Diving 3 292.25 Yelle, Haley SO 62 500 Free 4 4:37.92 768 200 Free 14 1:46.26 685 1650 Free 7 16:09.65 663 Gonzalez-Hermos SR 58 200 IM 8 1:56.34 749 400 IM 3 4:05.55 764 200 Breast 17 2:11.95 666 Pickrem, Sydney SR 56 200 IM 2 1:51.66 917 200 Breast 2 2:04.89 853 DeBever, McKenn SR 52 200 IM 6 1:55.74 768 200 Free 13 1:46.14 690 200 Back 13 1:55.08 678 Pike, Taylor SO 48 100 Fly 8 52.87 694 200 Fly 4 1:54.43 773 200 Back 32 1:57.61 608 Quah, Jing SO 44 200 IM 30 1:59.99 639 100 Fly 11 52.5 719 200 Fly 2 1:54.29 778 Campbell, Charl SO 42 3 mtr Diving 11 295.65 1 mtr Diving 4 313.6 Portz, Katie JR 37 500 Free 16 4:48.05 627 200 Free 8 1:46.34 682 100 Free 21 49.5 658 Roubique, Victo JR 31 200 IM 52 2:02.88 547 100 Breast 9 1:00.00 726 200 Breast 16 2:12.16 660 Eldridge, Raena JR 31 50 Free 29 22.77 649 100 Back 11 53.22 670 100 Free 12 48.89 707 Allen, Haley JR 29 3 mtr Diving 10 300.4 1 mtr Diving 15 260.15 Toney, Camryn SO 29 200 IM 22 1:58.00 698 400 IM 10 4:07.04 740 200 Fly 17 1:56.95 689 Metzsch, Sara JR 26 200 Free 32 1:47.98 618 100 Back 12 53.24 669 200 Back 16 1:56.00 653 Field, Joy SO 25 500 Free 20 4:43.98 683 200 Free 54 1:51.28 474 1650 Free 9 16:14.21 645 Powers, Kylie FR 25 200 IM 70 2:08.53 333 100 Breast 7 1:00.24 712 200 Breast 23 2:16.68 542 Carlton, Emma FR 19 50 Free 24 22.67 667 100 Fly 16 54.26 603 100 Back 18 53.47 656 Sapianchai, Gol JR 16 50 Free 20 22.5 696 200 Free 19 1:46.00 695 100 Free 19 49.32 673 Theil, Caroline FR 12 200 IM 20 1:57.49 714 400 IM 22 4:14.32 631 200 Breast 21 2:13.12 637 Armstrong, Aman FR 0 50 Free 36 23.0 609 100 Back 29 54.02 623 100 Free 29 49.78 635

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pearl, Vanessa FR 78 200 IM 4 1:53.98 828 400 IM 2 4:03.56 796 200 Breast 6 2:08.51 751 Madden, Brooke JR 66 3 mtr Diving 3 350.8 1 mtr Diving 11 273.05 Platform Diving 7 228.75 Dressel, Sherri JR 66 100 Back 3 51.17 794 200 Back 7 1:53.51 720 100 Free 11 48.73 721 Marris, Georgia SR 66 100 Fly 9 52.23 737 200 Free 6 1:45.35 721 200 Fly 8 1:56.15 715 Braswell, Leah FR 60 500 Free 2 4:36.81 785 400 IM 26 4:16.97 589 1650 Free 1 15:53.54 727 Ault, Taylor SO 55 500 Free 6 4:39.93 739 200 Free 22 1:46.72 668 1650 Free 2 16:00.52 699 Perez, Elizabet FR 52 3 mtr Diving 7 320.3 1 mtr Diving 12 269.65 Platform Diving 13 230.5 Fertel, Kelly JR 45 200 IM 10 1:55.46 777 400 IM 4 4:06.21 753 200 Free 23 1:47.82 625 Burns, Hannah SR 44 200 IM 13 1:56.54 743 400 IM 7 4:07.51 733 200 Fly 18 1:57.26 680 Faulconer, Sava JR 42 500 Free 14 4:42.31 706 400 IM 9 4:06.59 747 1650 Free 17 16:27.54 590 Whitner, Emma SO 35 3 mtr Diving 14 285.95 1 mtr Diving 30 213.7 Platform Diving 8 216.55 Ball, Emma JR 33 50 Free 16 22.73 656 100 Back 8 52.45 715 100 Free 34 50.04 614 Dambacher, Kels JR 30 50 Free 26 22.73 656 200 Free 7 1:45.46 716 100 Free 18 49.19 683 Sell, Sydney SR 26 200 IM 32 2:00.41 626 100 Back 14 53.64 646 200 Back 14 1:55.47 667 Darwent, Georgi JR 19 500 Free 21 4:46.19 653 1650 Free 12 16:18.54 628 200 Back 31 1:57.29 617 Zavaros, Mabel FR 18 500 Free 28 4:47.34 637 200 Fly 14 1:57.95 658 200 Back 20 1:55.53 666 Garofalo, Isabe JR 15.5 50 Free 18 22.48 699 200 Free 50 1:50.00 533 100 Free 17 49.18 684 Black, Layla FR 7 200 IM 60 2:04.75 480 100 Breast 21 1:01.75 626 200 Breast 22 2:14.22 609 Snider, Lauren FR 6 3 mtr Diving 26 229.75 1 mtr Diving 26 230.55 Platform Diving 19 217.25 Deboer, Adriann SO 6 200 IM 57 2:04.37 494 100 Breast 19 1:01.18 659 200 Breast 30 2:14.63 598 Bindi, Tori JR 5 500 Free 24 4:48.77 617 200 Free 21 1:46.17 689 100 Free 42 50.22 599 Zavaros, Rosie FR 3 400 IM 31 4:18.91 556 100 Back 26 53.91 630 200 Back 22 1:56.02 652

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Seidt, Asia JR 80 200 IM 9 1:54.39 813 100 Back 2 51.16 795 200 Back 1 1:49.31 846 Freriks, Geena SR 71 500 Free 3 4:37.04 781 200 Free 9 1:44.84 741 1650 Free 6 16:05.96 678 Knight, Kyndal FR 64 3 mtr Diving 13 286.9 1 mtr Diving 6 305.2 Platform Diving 4 253.8 Galyer, Ali JR 63 200 Free 12 1:45.69 707 100 Back 9 52.6 706 200 Back 2 1:50.39 811 Bonnett, Bailey SO 57.5 200 IM 19 1:57.22 722 100 Breast 5 59.72 742 200 Breast 3 2:07.19 786 Clark, Courtney SR 42 3 mtr Diving 17 275.3 1 mtr Diving 20 252.45 Platform Diving 2 292.9 Francetic, Kail SR 41 3 mtr Diving 20 259.8 1 mtr Diving 7 282.95 Platform Diving 14 228.5 Sorenson, Sophi FR 38 200 IM 26 1:59.02 668 100 Back 13 53.47 656 200 Back 6 1:52.92 736 Gati, Izzy FR 36 200 IM 35 2:00.73 617 100 Fly 15 52.99 686 200 Fly 6 1:55.35 741 Kelly, Paige SR 34 500 Free 19 4:42.24 707 400 IM 19 4:11.01 680 1650 Free 8 16:10.41 660 Winstead, Madis JR 28 200 IM 31 2:00.11 635 100 Breast 12 1:00.52 696 200 Breast 14 2:10.22 708 Churman, Kayla SR 26 100 Fly 26 53.82 632 200 Fly 13 1:57.12 684 200 Back 15 1:55.56 665 McInerny, Haley SR 25 500 Free 26 4:47.11 640 100 Fly 23 53.43 658 200 Fly 7 1:56.09 717 Whisenhunt, Mer SR 24 500 Free 15 4:46.74 645 200 Free 30 1:47.92 621 1650 Free 15 16:23.54 607 Edelman, Lauren SO 18 200 IM 29 1:59.65 649 400 IM 12 4:10.31 691 200 Fly 22 1:58.46 642 Dupuis, Savanna SO 14 500 Free 32 4:49.14 612 1650 Free 13 16:20.76 619 Hill, Jaclyn SO 10 500 Free 22 4:46.27 652 100 Breast 18 1:01.06 665 200 Breast 26 2:13.84 619 Gaines, Riley FR 9 50 Free 38 23.14 584 200 Free 17 1:45.73 706 100 Free 27 49.75 638 Painter, Kathry SR 9 400 IM 20 4:12.35 660 200 Fly 32 2:02.23 511 1650 Free 21 16:38.26 542 Neff, Payton SO 6 500 Free 25 4:46.97 642 400 IM 37 4:23.1 480 1650 Free 19 16:29.23 583 Merriman, Lizzy JR 0 200 IM 61 2:05.00 470 100 Breast 29 1:02.44 586 200 Breast 31 2:14.98 589 Lakes, Morgan JR 0 200 IM 49 2:02.52 559 400 IM 30 4:18.85 558 200 Fly 37 2:03.56 459

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brown, Erika JR 96 50 Free 1 21.15 984 100 Fly 1 49.85 926 100 Free 1 46.41 952 Cieplucha, Tess JR 68 200 IM 7 1:56.04 758 400 IM 8 4:08.78 713 200 Breast 7 2:09.36 729 Larson, Sinclai FR 64 500 Free 12 4:41.59 716 400 IM 6 4:07.41 734 200 Back 5 1:52.44 750 Small, Meghan JR 60 200 IM 1 1:51.62 919 200 Free 2 1:43.37 804 Popov, Nikol SO 53 200 IM 25 1:58.88 672 100 Breast 2 58.24 838 200 Breast 5 2:07.87 768 Banic, Madeline SR 49 50 Free 4 21.89 810 100 Fly 7 52.05 749 Nunan, Amanda SO 48 500 Free 7 4:42.29 706 400 IM 27 4:17.18 585 1650 Free 5 16:02.34 692 Yager, Alexis SO 42 200 IM 17 1:56.85 733 400 IM 11 4:08.31 721 200 Breast 10 2:09.86 717 Moseley, Stanzi JR 38 200 Free 16 1:47.9 622 100 Back 14 53.35 662 100 Free 13 49.0 698 Grinter, Bailey SO 27 50 Free 12 22.33 726 100 Back 15 53.73 640 100 Free 26 49.74 639 Johnson, Carrie JR 18.5 50 Free 18 22.48 699 100 Fly 24 53.44 657 100 Back 16 53.97 626 Pintar, Tjasa SO 14 50 Free 27 22.76 651 100 Breast 13 1:00.63 690 100 Free 28 49.76 637 Celaya-Hernande SO 12 3 mtr Diving 22 246.2 1 mtr Diving 21 249.65 Platform Diving 20 215.05 Sichterman, Meg SO 12 50 Free 15 22.62 675 100 Fly 31 54.46 589 200 Fly 38 2:04.01 441 Schneider, Lill SO 11 3 mtr Diving 30 203.1 1 mtr Diving 23 232.05 Platform Diving 17 222.75 Sykes, Emily SO 10 400 IM 28 4:17.72 577 100 Breast 20 1:01.32 651 200 Breast 20 2:12.99 640 Beil, Mallory FR 9 200 IM 50 2:02.59 557 100 Fly 20 53.03 684 200 Fly 21 1:57.82 662 Rubadue, Rachel SR 7 1 mtr Diving 18 254.6 Katzer, Danika FR 2 200 IM 27 1:59.1 666 400 IM 23 4:14.33 630 200 Back 30 1:57.01 625 Foster, Hannah FR 0 200 IM 36 2:00.77 615 200 Free 52 1:50.59 507 100 Free 52 50.65 561 Rothrock, Trude FR 0 200 IM 28 1:59.17 664 200 Free 26 1:47.47 639 100 Free 31 49.82 632 Paspalas, Chris SR 0 200 IM 59 2:04.69 482 100 Back 37 54.86 572 200 Back 33 1:57.82 602

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Harnish, Courtn SO 76 500 Free 1 4:35.52 805 200 Free 3 1:43.53 797 1650 Free 10 16:14.6 644 Carter, Olivia FR 72 200 IM 11 1:55.78 767 100 Fly 6 52.02 751 200 Fly 1 1:53.23 817 Burchill, Veron JR 71.5 50 Free 9 22.27 737 100 Fly 4 51.7 774 100 Free 3 47.3 852 Austin, McKensi JR 60 3 mtr Diving 4 331.05 1 mtr Diving 10 273.3 Platform Diving 10 244.3 Luther, Dakota FR 44 500 Free 23 4:47.66 633 100 Fly 12 52.67 707 200 Fly 3 1:54.32 777 DellaTorre, Dan SO 43 200 IM 16 1:57.68 708 100 Breast 15 1:01.16 660 200 Breast 9 2:09.77 719 Carnevale, Sofi JR 41 50 Free 40 23.19 575 100 Breast 3 59.19 775 200 Breast 13 2:10.2 709 Stout, Jordan JR 37 500 Free 11 4:41.16 722 200 Free 11 1:45.67 708 1650 Free 20 16:31.82 572 Fa’amausili, Ga SO 35 50 Free 11 22.32 728 100 Back 19 53.48 655 100 Free 14 49.1 690 McCann, Meryn JR 32 500 Free 17 4:38.06 766 200 Free 18 1:45.76 705 200 Back 11 1:54.99 680 Dickinson, Call FR 29 200 IM 15 1:57.52 713 100 Back 27 53.96 627 200 Back 10 1:53.9 709 Casazza, Caitln SR 26 200 IM 24 1:58.26 690 200 Fly 5 1:55.21 746 100 Breast 28 1:02.1 606 Brown, Portia D FR 26 200 IM 21 1:57.59 711 400 IM 14 4:12.42 659 100 Back 17 53.3 665 Homovich, Maddi FR 20 500 Free 29 4:48.33 623 200 Back 9 1:53.13 731 Lim, Freida JR 19 3 mtr Diving 15 285.6 1 mtr Diving 27 224.9 Platform Diving 18 220.45 Burchill, Sammi SO 9 200 IM 40 2:01.07 606 400 IM 17 4:10.4 689 200 Fly 27 2:00.05 589 Anderson, Olivi SO 7 500 Free 30 4:49.12 612 1650 Free 18 16:28.88 584 Howell, Kellian FR 4 3 mtr Diving 33 182.0 1 mtr Diving 32 197.7 Platform Diving 21 214.5 Aikins, Katheri JR 2 50 Free 23 22.64 672 200 Free 40 1:49.04 575 100 Free 39 50.12 607 Scott, Sandra JR 0 500 Free 40 4:51.73 574 200 Free 37 1:48.83 584 1650 Free 26 16:49.8 486 Gulle, Jordyn JR 0 200 IM 64 2:05.88 437 100 Breast 27 1:02.06 608 200 Breast 27 2:14.08 612 Von Biberstein, SO 0 200 IM 54 2:03.56 523 100 Breast 31 1:02.94 555 200 Breast 34 2:16.45 549

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Falconer, Erin SR 85 200 Free 1 1:43.04 819 100 Back 4 51.62 765 200 Back 3 1:51.57 775 Tetzloff, Alyss SR 84 100 Fly 2 50.94 832 100 Back 1 50.92 811 100 Free 6 48.04 781 Maillard, Aliso JR 71 3 mtr Diving 8 282.25 1 mtr Diving 5 311.65 Platform Diving 6 247.35 Nero, Bailey SR 67 200 IM 5 1:55.13 788 400 IM 5 4:07.31 736 200 Fly 10 1:56.38 708 Fisch, Claire JR 53 50 Free 3 21.65 861 200 Free 27 1:47.54 636 100 Free 4 47.62 820 Oeztuerk, Sonne SO 51 500 Free 9 4:39.54 745 100 Back 20 53.51 653 200 Back 4 1:52.37 752 Meynen, Julie JR 49 50 Free 6 22.05 778 200 Free 31 1:47.96 619 100 Free 5 47.8 803 Hetzer, Emily FR 43 500 Free 10 4:40.82 726 200 Free 25 1:47.44 640 1650 Free 4 16:01.02 697 Harris, Jewels SO 32 100 Fly 10 52.27 734 200 Fly 12 1:56.77 695 100 Back 41 55.15 553 Clevenger, Roby JR 21 50 Free 17 22.37 719 100 Fly 25 53.78 635 100 Free 15 49.24 679 Cummings, Carly SO 17 200 IM 44 2:01.37 597 100 Breast 10 1:00.2 714 Merritt, Jessic JR 12 200 IM 36 2:00.77 615 200 Free 15 1:46.4 680 100 Free 29 49.78 635 Tarazi, Val FR 6 200 IM 38 2:00.79 615 100 Breast 26 1:02.04 610 200 Breast 19 2:12.68 648 Wilder, Abi SO 5 200 Free 43 1:49.30 564 100 Back 24 53.86 633 200 Back 21 1:55.57 664 Hippi, Jaquelin JR 4 500 Free 41 4:51.82 573 400 IM 21 4:13.7 640 1650 Free 25 16:48.02 495 Bellina, Jaden SO 2 500 Free 42 4:52.4 564 400 IM 34 4:20.51 528 200 Fly 23 1:58.91 627 Jerger, Ruthie FR 1 3 mtr Diving 32 189.8 1 mtr Diving 35 176.1 Platform Diving 24 176.55 McKernan, Shann SR 0 200 Free 49 1:49.91 537 100 Back 49 56.13 485 100 Free 59 51.49 482 Jett, Sierra JR 0 50 Free 33 22.84 637 100 Fly 36 55.33 525 100 Free 47 50.42 582 Boone, Annie JR 0 200 IM 62 2:05.17 464 100 Back 34 54.48 596 200 Back 35 1:58.23 590 Cimino, Sarah M SO 0 100 Fly 39 56.05 468 100 Back 48 55.57 525 200 Back 43 2:01.8 475

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ochitwa, Ann SR 75 50 Free 5 21.94 799 100 Fly 3 51.25 808 100 Free 7 48.07 778 Hynes, Haley JR 48 50 Free 7 22.26 738 100 Back 5 51.92 746 100 Free 36 50.07 611 Thompson, Sarah SO 45 50 Free 8 22.28 735 100 Back 7 52.21 729 100 Free 25 49.63 647 Rousseau, Sarah FR 38 3 mtr Diving 29 215.0 1 mtr Diving 14 261.95 Platform Diving 5 251.7 Conrad, Payton SR 36 3 mtr Diving 16 278.8 1 mtr Diving 13 262.9 Platform Diving 16 222.95 Dahlgren, Kylie SR 31 200 IM 14 1:56.87 732 400 IM 15 4:13.43 644 200 Back 19 1:54.52 693 Guyett, Audrey FR 24 200 Free 35 1:48.78 586 100 Back 10 53.01 682 200 Back 18 1:54.1 704 Snyder, Emily SO 23 200 IM 48 2:02.42 562 100 Breast 16 1:01.27 654 200 Breast 15 2:11.21 684 King, Jennifer JR 20 400 IM 18 4:10.85 683 100 Back 21 53.54 651 200 Back 17 1:53.42 723 Evensen, Courtn SR 11 500 Free 27 4:47.24 638 200 Free 33 1:48.07 615 1650 Free 16 16:26.23 596 Jones, Kayla FR 10 200 IM 56 2:04.29 497 100 Breast 22 1:01.84 621 200 Breast 18 2:12.21 659 Porter, Samanth SO 6.5 50 Free 31 22.83 639 200 Free 24 1:48.44 600 100 Free 19 49.32 673 Brown, Tally FR 5 3 mtr Diving 23 243.6 1 mtr Diving 28 222.85 Platform Diving 22 180.55 Keil, Megan FR 4.5 50 Free 20 22.5 696 100 Fly 38 55.4 520 100 Free 41 50.21 600 Sweeney, Devan SO 1 200 IM 41 2:01.09 605 400 IM 24 4:14.63 626 200 Fly 28 2:00.11 587 Bloebaum, Allis FR 0 500 Free 37 4:50.62 590 200 Free 41 1:49.05 575 1650 Free 28 16:52.31 473 Gowans, Molly FR 0 500 Free 46 4:54.62 529 200 Free 38 1:48.92 580 100 Free 35 50.05 613 Jones, Iliana SR 0 50 Free 27 22.76 651 100 Back 38 54.89 570 100 Free 33 49.97 620 Smith, Amanda SO 0 200 IM 42 2:01.11 605 400 IM 36 4:21.12 517 200 Back 36 1:58.74 575 Avdic, Azra JR 0 500 Free 43 4:52.95 555 100 Fly 37 55.35 523 200 Fly 26 2:00.00 591 Wilts, Samantha SR 0 50 Free 56 24.03 404 100 Back 47 55.52 528 200 Back 37 1:58.97 568 Pozder, Ana FR 0 500 Free 36 4:50.21 597 200 Fly 33 2:02.55 499 1650 Free 27 16:51.07 480

Arkansas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hopkin, Anna JR 81 50 Free 2 21.58 877 200 Free 5 1:44.56 753 100 Free 2 47.1 873 Schultz, Brooke SO 64 3 mtr Diving 1 410.4 1 mtr Diving 1 359.35 Eissa Amer, Mah SO 57 3 mtr Diving 5 326.15 1 mtr Diving 9 273.45 Platform Diving 15 223.95 Palsha, Peyton SO 49 500 Free 8 4:44.45 677 400 IM 13 4:10.36 690 1650 Free 14 16:22.97 610 Melton, Kobie FR 15 100 Fly 14 52.91 692 100 Back 33 54.38 602 100 Free 23 49.75 638 Herrmann, Vanes FR 13 400 IM 25 4:16.72 593 100 Breast 14 1:00.67 687 200 Breast 25 2:13.24 634 Pigliacampi, Ma SR 12 100 Fly 27 54.23 605 200 Fly 15 1:58.70 634 100 Free 38 50.1 609 Angell, Sydney SR 2 100 Breast 23 1:01.93 616 200 Breast 33 2:16.17 557 Carney, Annah SR 1 50 Free 42 23.26 562 100 Breast 24 1:02.21 600 100 Free 58 51.08 522 Welch, Caroline JR 1 3 mtr Diving 25 240.15 1 mtr Diving 24 231.05 Platform Diving 27 155.9 Sansores DeLa F FR 0 50 Free 46 23.35 544 100 Fly 39 56.05 468 100 Back 35 54.67 584 Umberger, Maddi SR 0 100 Back 51 56.7 444 200 Back 40 2:00.3 526 Thaman, Kenedy SO 0 50 Free 50 23.48 519 200 Free 46 1:49.54 554 100 Free 49 50.5 575 Moore, Molly FR 0 50 Free 25 22.72 658 100 Back 44 55.34 540 100 Free 46 50.39 584 Kelly, Erin SR 0 50 Free 35 22.93 622 100 Free 54 50.87 541 Garfield, Emma FR 0 400 IM 40 4:23.98 463 100 Breast 35 1:03.31 531 200 Breast 29 2:14.50 601 Pike, Brittney FR 0 50 Free 48 23.44 527 100 Fly 48 57.4 355 100 Free 55 50.94 535 Michailoff-Russ SR 0 50 Free 42 23.26 562 200 Free 42 1:49.20 568 100 Free 50 50.62 564 Lemon, Alyssa SO 0 500 Free 44 4:54.37 533 200 Free 47 1:49.68 548 1650 Free 31 17:12.35 367 Roberts, Cris SR 0 50 Free 63 25.02 214 100 Fly 41 56.4 439 200 Fly 41 2:05.96 363 Rodriguez, Rach FR 0 500 Free 47 4:55.4 516 1650 Free 30 17:01.39 426 200 Back 41 2:00.48 520 Green, Marissa SR 0 1 mtr Diving 31 210.7

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Roth, Marissa SR 62 3 mtr Diving 9 302.2 1 mtr Diving 16 256.15 Platform Diving 1 304.8 Barksdale, Emma SR 59 200 IM 3 1:53.27 854 400 IM 1 4:01.52 832 Higgs, Albury JR 44 200 IM 23 1:58.24 691 100 Breast 11 1:00.3 708 200 Breast 4 2:07.4 781 Cornell, Emily JR 42 200 Free 10 1:45.66 709 100 Back 22 53.64 646 200 Back 8 1:54.43 695 Lappin, Christi JR 39 50 Free 13 22.4 713 100 Fly 13 52.73 704 100 Free 16 49.38 668 Lujan, Mikaela SR 22 3 mtr Diving 19 272.65 1 mtr Diving 34 183.75 Platform Diving 11 244.2 Novoszath, Meli FR 20 500 Free 38 4:51.61 576 200 Free 28 1:47.70 630 200 Fly 9 1:56.28 711 Kinsey, Hallie FR 18 200 IM 34 2:00.69 618 100 Fly 18 52.84 696 200 Fly 16 1:58.72 633 Delgado, Mariss SR 16 200 IM 33 2:00.67 618 400 IM 29 4:18.28 567 200 Fly 11 1:56.41 707 Sanderson, Kate FR 16 500 Free 31 4:49.13 612 400 IM 41 4:24.51 452 1650 Free 11 16:14.63 644 Goh, Yu Qian SO 10 3 mtr Diving 28 223.5 1 mtr Diving 16 256.15 Price, Karlee SO 7 3 mtr Diving 24 241.35 1 mtr Diving 19 254.0 Arner, Haley FR 2 500 Free 35 4:50.07 598 200 Free 58 1:52.45 417 1650 Free 23 16:45.01 510 Walker, Emma FR 0 50 Free 47 23.37 540 200 Free 48 1:49.69 547 100 Free 62 51.92 440 Spence, Carolin SO 0 200 IM 58 2:04.49 489 100 Fly 42 56.54 427 200 Fly 36 2:03.52 461 Otten, Emma SO 0 100 Fly 35 55.0 550 200 Fly 30 2:01.05 555 200 Back 34 1:57.84 602 Shannahan, Kati SR 0 200 IM 46 2:01.58 590 100 Fly 27 54.23 605 200 Fly 31 2:01.4 542 Masterson, Elli FR 0 200 IM 55 2:04.13 503 400 IM 33 4:19.82 541 200 Breast 37 2:17.68 512 Lingmann, Edith JR 0 50 Free 45 23.32 550 200 Free 44 1:49.38 561 100 Free 42 50.22 599 Kraus, Mari FR 0 200 IM 43 2:01.32 598 100 Back 43 55.22 548 200 Back 25 1:56.39 642 Grant, Samantha FR 0 50 Free 57 24.06 398 200 Free 56 1:52.01 439 100 Free 65 52.22 409 Akbay, Ayris FR 0 50 Free 54 23.74 465 200 Free 36 1:48.81 585 100 Free 48 50.46 578

Louisiana State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Cui, Lizzie SR 76 3 mtr Diving 2 388.4 1 mtr Diving 2 349.35 Platform Diving 9 244.9 Wilson, Aimee FR 66 3 mtr Diving 6 321.15 1 mtr Diving 3 316.85 Platform Diving 12 243.0 Knight, Haylee SR 65.5 50 Free 9 22.27 737 100 Fly 5 51.71 773 100 Free 8 48.32 756 Spradley, Summe SR 42 50 Free 34 22.86 634 100 Breast 4 59.6 750 200 Breast 11 2:10.03 713 Paskulin, Olivi JR 22 200 IM 45 2:01.56 591 100 Breast 8 1:00.95 672 200 Breast 28 2:14.25 608 Rozier, Nicole JR 18 200 IM 18 1:57.21 722 100 Fly 19 52.97 688 200 Fly 20 1:57.58 669 Grossman, Helen JR 10 50 Free 52 23.55 505 100 Fly 21 53.23 671 200 Fly 19 1:57.27 679 Thompson, Britt FR 4 200 IM 38 2:00.79 615 100 Back 23 53.85 633 200 Back 23 1:56.13 649 Blodgett, Jolie FR 2 3 mtr Diving 27 228.5 1 mtr Diving 25 230.85 Platform Diving 23 177.4 Pick, Gabrielle SR 1 50 Free 62 25.0 218 100 Fly 30 54.43 591 200 Fly 24 1:59.4 611 Ham, Alexandria JR 1 400 IM 32 4:18.98 555 100 Back 46 55.39 537 200 Back 24 1:58.42 585 Hanley, Kit SO 0 500 Free 49 4:58.21 469 200 Free 39 1:48.93 580 100 Free 56 51.02 527 Zimmer, Kate SR 0 50 Free 38 23.14 584 100 Back 28 53.98 626 Helak, Alyssa SO 0 500 Free 45 4:54.53 530 200 Free 53 1:50.68 502 200 Back 38 1:59.74 544 Kucsan, Natalie FR 0 50 Free 55 23.8 453 100 Fly 43 56.61 421 100 Free 57 51.05 525 Thompson, Laure SR 0 200 IM 47 2:01.94 578 100 Breast 32 1:03.06 548 200 Breast 32 2:15.16 584 Baldwin, Ellie SO 0 200 Free 45 1:49.50 555 100 Back 40 55.1 556 200 Back 29 1:56.97 626 Daniels, Lexi SO 0 500 Free 39 4:51.66 575 400 IM 42 4:24.67 449 1650 Free 29 16:52.54 472 Kalisz, Cassie SO 0 100 Fly 33 54.82 563 100 Back 30 54.29 607 200 Back 26 1:56.39 642 Henry, Tennyson SR 0 500 Free 48 4:57.69 477 200 Free 29 1:47.9 622 100 Free 45 50.34 588 McDaid, Allie FR 0 200 IM 63 2:05.77 441 100 Breast 37 1:04.85 427 200 Breast 40 2:19.85 444 Casarin, Leyre SO 0 50 Free 37 23.12 588 100 Free 40 50.2 600

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Molnar, Flora SO 42 50 Free 14 22.6 679 100 Fly 17 52.44 723 100 Free 9 48.51 739 White, Rhyan FR 42 100 Fly 22 53.28 668 100 Back 6 52.08 737 200 Back 12 1:55.03 679 McMahon, Kensey FR 41 500 Free 13 4:41.94 711 400 IM 39 4:23.58 471 1650 Free 3 16:00.59 699 Macfarlane, Jus SR 39.5 200 IM 51 2:02.76 551 100 Breast 5 59.72 742 200 Breast 12 2:10.09 711 Preski, Alexis JR 18 500 Free 18 4:41.98 710 400 IM 16 4:15.12 618 200 Fly 29 2:00.29 581 Wong, Kaila SO 9 50 Free 60 24.42 323 100 Breast 17 1:00.35 706 200 Breast 41 2:20.93 408 Woods, Ayanna SR 7 3 mtr Diving 21 253.5 1 mtr Diving 22 243.05 Platform Diving 25 168.05 Donkle, Natalie FR 7 3 mtr Diving 18 272.75 1 mtr Diving 29 215.05 Antoniou, Kalia FR 6 50 Free 22 22.54 689 100 Free 22 49.59 651 Kullmann, Leoni SO 5 500 Free 34 4:49.88 601 200 Free 20 1:46.15 690 100 Free 44 50.24 597 Brown, Cameron JR 3 500 Free 33 4:49.16 612 200 Free 34 1:48.34 604 1650 Free 22 16:39.92 535 Helm, Sarah SR 0 50 Free 49 23.47 521 100 Breast 30 1:02.86 560 200 Back 44 2:02.00 468 Bower, Halia FR 0 3 mtr Diving 31 193.4 1 mtr Diving 33 186.65 Platform Diving 26 160.65 Oberlander, Kac JR 0 400 IM 43 4:34.92 244 100 Back 36 54.78 577 200 Back 27 1:56.64 635 Murray, Emma SR 0 100 Fly 44 56.67 416 100 Breast 25 1:02.03 610 200 Breast 39 2:19.2 465 Eligul, Sezin SO 0 100 Back 31 54.35 604 100 Free 53 50.85 543 Kelsoe, Katie SR 0 50 Free 51 23.5 515 100 Back 39 54.94 567 100 Free 50 50.62 564 Beene, Caroline SR 0 50 Free 30 22.78 648 100 Fly 32 54.81 564 100 Free 36 50.07 611 Faunce, Alina SO 0 200 IM 67 2:06.56 410 400 IM 38 4:23.11 480 200 Fly 39 2:04.38 426 Liberto, Morgan FR 0 100 Fly 34 54.84 562 200 Fly 25 1:59.09 621 200 Back 28 1:56.87 629 Surrency, Allie JR 0 50 Free 31 22.83 639 200 Free 51 1:50.01 533 100 Free 32 49.83 631 Wright, Cat FR 0 200 IM 53 2:02.93 545 200 Fly 35 2:03.06 479 200 Breast 38 2:17.89 506

