2019 SEC Championships Scoring Breakdown

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 23
Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
Champions: Texas A&M Women (4x), Florida men (7x)
Live results
First some notes
The Florida men were challenged by Missouri, but the Tiger’s title window may already be closed. They graduate 340.5 individual points, the most of any team. Florida return the most individual points with 794.5 returning. Missouri are next best with 520.5 followed closely by Georgia with 495.5, and Texas A&M with 481.
The women’s saw a forth straight win for the Texas A&M women, but they’ll have to work for a 5th title next year. The Aggies return the 4th most individual points. Florida bring the most back with 641.5. Georgia are next with 627.5 followed by Tennessee with 584.5 and finally Texas A&M with 555. Georgia is only losing 26 points to graduation, so they could plausibly vault from 5th to a title in 1 year.
The highest score by any team in any event was the Alabama men with 112.5 in the 50 free. The best women’s single event score was 97 points by the Texas A&M women in the 200 IM and the Florida women in the 400 IM.
The top men’s point scorer was
Robert Howard of Alabama with 90 points. Next was Joey Reilman of Tennessee and of Florida both with 87 Maxime Rooney The top women’s point scorer was triple event winner
of Tennessee with 96 points. She was followed by Erika Brown Erin Falconer of Auburn with 85, Anna Hopkin of Arkansas with 81, and Asia Seidt of Kentucky with 80
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores Men
1. Florida: 1233
2. Missouri: 1137
3. Tennessee: 917
4. Texas A&M: 907
5. Georgia: 862.5
6. Alabama: 789.5
7. Kentucky: 672
8. Auburn: 661.5
9. South Carolina: 565
10. Louisiana State: 486.5 Final Scores Women
1. Texas A&M: 1107
2. Florida: 1023.5
3. Kentucky: 927.5
4. Tennessee: 919.5
5. Georgia: 883.5
6. Auburn: 883
7. Missouri: 640
8. Arkansas: 517
9. South Carolina: 515
10. Louisiana State: 489.5
11. Alabama: 429.5
12. Vanderbilt: 153 Individual Scores by Year Men
Florida
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Georgia
Alabama
Kentucky
Auburn
South Carolina
Louisiana State
FR
375.5
184
98
160
76
133
82.5
62
43
28
SO
86
59
86
138
186.5
45
91
113
58
18
JR
333
277.5
141
183
233
103.5
170.5
87
93
144
SR
156.5
340.5
326
170
145
220
104
169.5
151
120.5
Returning
794.5
520.5
325
481
495.5
281.5
344
262
194
190
Individual Scores by Year Women
Texas A&M
Florida
Kentucky
Tennessee
Georgia
Auburn
Missouri
Arkansas
South Carolina
Louisiana State
Alabama
Vanderbilt
FR
56
224
147
75
195
50
81.5
28
56
72
96
0
SO
250
96
105.5
229
170
107
75.5
170
17
0
56
1
JR
249
321.5
171
280.5
262.5
210
68
82
125
51
21
0
SR
298
136
272
56
26
236
153
15
159
184.5
46.5
0
Returning
555
641.5
423.5
584.5
627.5
367
225
280
198
123
173
1
Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
Florida
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Georgia
Alabama
Kentucky
Auburn
South Carolina
Louisiana State
1 mtr Diving
5
38
79
54
0
31
54
29
25
47
200 Medley Relay
59
90
135
104
44
95
94
77
71
81
800 Free Relay
123
146
187
158
94
135
142
121
117
115
500 Free
213
192
205
185
182
135
143
151
179
115
200 IM
276
272
217
246
233
155
188
167
190
118
50 Free
297.5
326
258
294
233
267.5
224
204
190
130
200 Free Relay
353.5
378
312
344
267
331.5
270
252
234
170
400 IM
464.5
439
312
353
379
362.5
292
253
249
170
100 Fly
549.5
519
318
385
420
388.5
305
323
254
174
200 Free
623
605
365
438
436
414.5
329.5
323
276
187
3 mtr Diving
636
625
442
492
436
441.5
386.5
343
292
265
200 Fly
687
667
464
547
492
442.5
414
387
334
286.5
100 Back
785
713
509
583
528
479.5
422
398
347
318.5
100 Breast
816
796.5
553
619
566.5
503.5
445
427
399
319.5
400 Medley Relay
868
860.5
603
673
614.5
559.5
485
473
443
353.5
1650 Free
928
882.5
639
700
712.5
573.5
491
521
494
353.5
200 Back
1016
967.5
696
748
755.5
580.5
496
521
509
367.5
100 Free
1103
995.5
738
797
755.5
666.5
547
537
509
370.5
200 Breast
1171
1039
766
845
810.5
688.5
574
581.5
518
387.5
Platform Diving
1177
1085
863
859
816.5
725.5
622
617.5
525
452.5
400 Free Relay
1233
1137
917
907
862.5
789.5
672
661.5
565
486.5
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
Texas A&M
Florida
Kentucky
Tennessee
Georgia
Auburn
Missouri
Arkansas
South Carolina
Louisiana State
Alabama
Vanderbilt
200 Medley Relay
50
54
40
64
44
52
56
48
32
34
46
30
3 mtr Diving
98
117
68
67
82
74
69
105
59
86
57
30
800 Free Relay
162
165
122
123
132
126
113
139
105
118
97
60
500 Free
229
235
170
161
191
163
113
161
105
118
118
60
200 IM
326
292
196
225
235
188
126
161
134
125
118
60
50 Free
331.5
309.5
196
316.5
271.5
248
200.5
189
148
143.5
134
60
1 mtr Diving
391.5
340.5
248
329.5
288.5
273
227.5
242
174
198.5
137
60
200 Free Relay
441.5
388.5
280
393.5
334.5
329
281.5
294
208
238.5
181
90
400 IM
488.5
485.5
306
457.5
356.5
358
301.5
308
240
238.5
192
90
100 Fly
537.5
505.5
320
518.5
421.5
403
328.5
321
261
273.5
204
90
200 Free
618.5
561.5
364
557.5
471.5
447
329.5
346
278
273.5
209
90
200 Fly
681.5
603.5
428
561.5
555.5
481
329.5
358
325
285.5
209
90
100 Back
719.5
665.5
490
584.5
570.5
545
398.5
358
328
287.5
233
90
100 Breast
794.5
675.5
536.5
631.5
609.5
562
412.5
374
344
335.5
266.5
90
Platform Diving
821.5
740.5
603.5
645.5
637.5
587
451.5
386
392
372.5
266.5
90
400 Medley Relay
871.5
788.5
657.5
709.5
677.5
643
503.5
420
392
416.5
312.5
122
1650 Free
914.5
872.5
739.5
734.5
706.5
669
514.5
433
410
416.5
342.5
123
200 Back
939.5
916.5
835.5
759.5
759.5
726
536.5
433
432
419.5
357.5
123
100 Free
981
948.5
835.5
805.5
799.5
813
565
463
443
441.5
380.5
123
200 Breast
1067
975.5
875.5
875.5
833.5
819
584
463
469
457.5
395.5
123
400 Free Relay
1107
1023.5
927.5
919.5
883.5
883
640
517
515
489.5
429.5
153
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event
Florida
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Georgia
Alabama
Kentucky
Auburn
South Carolina
Louisiana State
1 mtr Diving
5
38
79
54
0
31
54
29
25
47
200 Medley Relay
54
52
56
50
44
64
40
48
46
34
800 Free Relay
64
56
52
54
50
40
48
44
46
34
500 Free
90
46
18
27
88
0
1
30
62
0
200 IM
63
80
12
61
51
20
45
16
11
3
50 Free
21.5
54
41
48
0
112.5
36
37
0
12
200 Free Relay
56
52
54
50
34
64
46
48
44
40
400 IM
111
61
0
9
112
31
22
1
15
0
100 Fly
85
80
6
32
41
26
13
70
5
4
200 Free
73.5
86
47
53
16
26
24.5
0
22
13
3 mtr Diving
13
20
77
54
0
27
57
20
16
78
200 Fly
51
42
22
55
56
1
27.5
44
42
21.5
100 Back
98
46
45
36
36
37
8
11
13
32
100 Breast
31
83.5
44
36
38.5
24
23
29
52
1
400 Medley Relay
52
64
50
54
48
56
40
46
44
34
1650 Free
60
22
36
27
98
14
6
48
51
0
200 Back
88
85
57
48
43
7
5
0
15
14
100 Free
87
28
42
49
0
86
51
16
0
3
200 Breast
68
43.5
28
48
55
22
27
44.5
9
17
Platform Diving
6
46
97
14
6
37
48
36
7
65
400 Free Relay
56
52
54
48
46
64
50
44
40
34
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event
Texas A&M
Florida
Kentucky
Tennessee
Georgia
Auburn
Missouri
Arkansas
South Carolina
Louisiana State
Alabama
Vanderbilt
200 Medley Relay
50
54
40
64
44
52
56
48
32
34
46
30
3 mtr Diving
48
63
28
3
38
22
13
57
27
52
11
0
800 Free Relay
64
48
54
56
50
52
44
34
46
32
40
30
500 Free
67
70
48
38
59
37
0
22
0
0
21
0
200 IM
97
57
26
64
44
25
13
0
29
7
0
0
50 Free
5.5
17.5
0
91.5
36.5
60
74.5
28
14
18.5
16
0
1 mtr Diving
60
31
52
13
17
25
27
53
26
55
3
0
200 Free Relay
50
48
32
64
46
56
54
52
34
40
44
30
400 IM
47
97
26
64
22
29
20
14
32
0
11
0
100 Fly
49
20
14
61
65
45
27
13
21
35
12
0
200 Free
81
56
44
39
50
44
1
25
17
0
5
0
200 Fly
63
42
64
4
84
34
0
12
47
12
0
0
100 Back
38
62
62
23
15
64
69
0
3
2
24
0
100 Breast
75
10
46.5
47
39
17
14
16
16
48
33.5
0
Platform Diving
27
65
67
14
28
25
39
12
48
37
0
0
400 Medley Relay
50
48
54
64
40
56
52
34
0
44
46
32
1650 Free
43
84
82
25
29
26
11
13
18
0
30
1
200 Back
25
44
96
25
53
57
22
0
22
3
15
0
100 Free
41.5
32
0
46
40
87
28.5
30
11
22
23
0
200 Breast
86
27
40
70
34
6
19
0
26
16
15
0
400 Free Relay
40
48
52
44
50
64
56
54
46
32
34
30
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas A&M
South Carolina
Alabama
Auburn
Kentucky
Florida
Louisiana State
Georgia
1
1
3
1
2
3
0
0
4
1
1
2
2
3
3
0
0
1
1
5
0
1
3
2
1
0
2
0
0
1
7
1
2
4
2
1
4
0
1
2
0
0
1
5
5
5
3
5
0
0
1
0
1
0
2
6
2
1
1
3
2
1
1
3
1
0
7
4
2
1
0
1
2
2
2
0
2
8
3
1
1
1
2
2
1
2
1
2
9
1
2
2
1
2
2
1
3
2
1
10
4
2
1
0
2
1
2
2
0
1
11
4
0
1
1
0
3
1
2
0
5
12
2
1
2
2
1
1
3
3
1
0
13
2
1
2
0
3
1
2
2
1
1
14
1
5
1
1
2
2
3
0
1
0
15
3
2
2
0
2
0
1
1
4
1
16
1
0
2
1
2
2
1
2
2
3
17
1
0
2
2
3
0
3
2
0
3
18
1
2
1
1
0
2
2
4
1
2
19
2
3
1
1
2
2
3
0
0
2
20
4
2
1
1
2
0
4
1
0
1
21
2
2
2
1
1
0
2
2
2
3
22
1
2
0
0
1
1
1
3
3
3
23
4
1
1
1
2
0
2
3
1
1
24
0
1
1
1
3
2
3
2
2
0
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women
South Carolina
Louisiana State
Georgia
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
Arkansas
Kentucky
Tennessee
Alabama
Missouri
Auburn
Florida
1
2
0
2
2
0
2
1
4
0
0
2
1
2
0
2
0
3
0
2
3
2
0
0
1
3
3
1
1
4
2
0
0
2
0
1
1
2
2
4
1
1
2
4
0
0
1
1
0
0
4
2
5
0
1
1
1
0
2
1
3
1
3
4
0
6
0
1
1
1
0
0
4
1
1
0
3
3
7
0
0
0
2
0
0
2
4
0
3
0
5
8
1
2
0
4
0
1
1
1
0
1
1
3
9
2
2
3
2
0
1
3
0
1
0
1
2
10
1
0
4
3
0
0
0
1
0
1
4
1
11
4
1
5
3
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
2
12
0
1
1
4
0
0
3
2
2
0
1
2
13
2
0
1
2
0
1
4
2
1
1
0
2
14
0
0
2
1
0
3
2
1
1
2
0
5
15
0
0
3
1
0
2
4
2
0
2
2
0
16
4
0
1
4
0
0
0
2
1
4
0
1
17
0
0
3
2
0
0
2
2
2
1
1
2
18
1
1
3
1
0
0
1
2
2
3
0
3
19
2
2
1
2
0
0
4
0
0
2
1
2
20
0
1
1
3
0
0
3
4
1
1
1
1
21
0
1
2
2
0
0
1
2
1
1
2
3
22
1
0
0
2
0
0
2
1
5
2
0
3
23
2
3
2
1
0
2
1
2
0
1
1
1
24
1
2
1
1
1
2
0
1
0
2
2
1
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Rooney, Maxime
JR
87
100 Fly
1
45.06
832
200 Fly
2
1:40.87
791
100 Free
3
41.74
844
Finke, Robert
FR
84
500 Free
9
4:14.86
756
400 IM
1
3:40.94
750
1650 Free
1
14:23.01
821
Freeman, Trey
FR
79
500 Free
2
4:12.8
793
200 Free
7
1:34.09
734
1650 Free
2
14:48.69
690
Baqlah, Khader
JR
78
500 Free
3
4:12.96
791
200 Free
3
1:32.71
799
100 Free
6
42.48
765
Sanders, Grant
JR
76
200 IM
8
1:45.06
679
400 IM
3
3:42.87
716
200 Breast
3
1:53.36
747
Stokowski, Kacp
FR
76
100 Fly
6
45.96
749
100 Back
2
45.31
773
200 Back
6
1:41.31
709
Smith, Kieran
FR
74
200 IM
1
1:43.13
746
400 IM
2
3:41.50
740
200 Back
13
1:42.37
675
Guarente, Marco
JR
49
200 IM
38
1:48.11
573
100 Breast
3
52.12
758
200 Breast
8
1:55.12
695
Davis, Will
FR
45.5
50 Free
9
19.36
749
100 Fly
9
45.99
746
100 Free
18
43.32
685
Main, Bayley
SR
45
50 Free
22
19.88
649
100 Back
5
45.62
749
100 Free
10
43.05
710
Gezmis, Erge
SO
43
500 Free
12
4:16.49
729
200 Free
20
1:35.77
660
200 Fly
7
1:43.9
680
Beach, Clark
SO
43
100 Back
11
46.54
682
200 Back
3
1:39.95
754
Balogh, Brennan
SR
40
100 Fly
17
46.79
680
100 Back
12
46.73
669
200 Back
11
1:41.96
688
Mahaffey, Dakot
JR
36
200 Free
12
1:35.3
680
100 Back
13
46.97
652
200 Back
18
1:43.13
651
Lebed, Alex
SR
33
200 IM
17
1:43.85
720
400 IM
10
3:44.93
681
200 Breast
18
1:56.93
642
Palazzo, Ross
SR
18
500 Free
34
4:24.66
595
400 IM
18
3:46.46
656
200 Breast
16
1:59.01
580
Lydon, Nicholas
FR
16
1 mtr Diving
22
269.55
3 mtr Diving
16
331.3
Platform Diving
23
241.15
Margotti, Chris
SR
12
50 Free
26
20.0
626
200 Free
34
1:37.27
593
100 Free
15
43.63
657
Farrow, Alex
JR
7
1 mtr Diving
23
263.7
3 mtr Diving
23
292.6
Platform Diving
22
252.8
Wu, Stanley
SR
5
200 IM
41
1:48.52
558
100 Breast
21
53.58
653
200 Breast
24
1:58.97
581
Heath, Grady
SR
3.5
500 Free
40
4:27.51
545
200 Free
21
1:35.91
654
100 Free
36
44.25
599
Hayes-Macaluso,
FR
1
1 mtr Diving
29
233.7
3 mtr Diving
31
225.9
Platform Diving
24
235.45
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schreuders, Mik
SR
85
50 Free
3
19.24
775
200 Free
1
1:31.27
877
100 Free
4
41.96
819
Alexander, Nick
JR
73
200 IM
2
1:43.15
745
100 Back
8
46.13
711
200 Back
7
1:41.42
706
Hein, Daniel
JR
63
100 Fly
8
46.25
724
100 Back
6
45.69
743
200 Back
10
1:41.77
694
Kovac, Danny
FR
60
200 IM
5
1:43.75
724
100 Fly
7
46.2
728
100 Breast
15
53.2
680
Dahlgren, Jack
FR
59
500 Free
15
4:22.15
637
200 Free
5
1:33.33
769
200 Back
8
1:42.57
669
Walton, Alex
SR
59
200 IM
7
1:44.36
703
400 IM
6
3:47.29
642
200 Back
15
1:43.78
630
Goodwin, Kyle
SR
58
1 mtr Diving
3
392.35
3 mtr Diving
12
350.15
Platform Diving
11
323.3
O’Brien, Jordan
SR
50.5
200 IM
43
1:48.98
540
100 Breast
4
52.43
735
200 Breast
5
1:54.73
706
Grimes, Carter
SO
44
400 IM
11
3:45.39
674
200 Fly
10
1:43.75
685
200 Back
16
1:44.49
607
Slaton, Micah
JR
42
100 Fly
10
46.35
716
200 Fly
5
1:41.86
753
100 Free
29
43.96
626
Mankus, Luke
SR
41
50 Free
7
19.41
739
100 Fly
11
46.41
711
100 Free
23
43.93
629
Khamis, Ike
FR
36
1 mtr Diving
19
276.55
3 mtr Diving
20
302.3
Platform Diving
5
377.75
Hicks, Caleb
JR
34
50 Free
21
19.84
656
100 Fly
23
47.26
642
100 Breast
2
51.8
783
Lima, Giovanny
JR
34
500 Free
13
4:17.25
716
200 Free
9
1:34.57
712
100 Free
26
43.88
634
Wielinski, Jaco
SR
32
500 Free
22
4:22.15
637
400 IM
13
3:45.91
665
1650 Free
12
15:07.61
600
Dubois, Jack
FR
29
500 Free
10
4:15.79
740
400 IM
20
3:48.78
616
1650 Free
18
15:17.02
552
Staver, Nick
JR
21.5
200 IM
30
1:47.59
592
100 Breast
11
52.92
699
200 Breast
19
1:57.22
634
Rhodenbaugh, Ca
SO
15
50 Free
54
24.61
4
100 Breast
23
53.81
637
200 Breast
14
1:57.86
615
Gottsch, Willia
JR
10
1 mtr Diving
20
274.95
3 mtr Diving
30
249.15
Platform Diving
20
255.9
Coffman, Sam
SR
9
50 Free
37
20.24
580
200 Free
17
1:35.07
690
100 Free
31
44.01
622
Ashley, Anthony
SR
6
200 IM
21
1:46.55
629
400 IM
23
3:52.28
552
200 Back
28
1:44.68
600
Leach, Kyle
FR
0
50 Free
28
20.05
616
200 Free
25
1:36.25
639
100 Free
25
43.85
636
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Reilman, Joey
SR
87
200 Free
2
1:32.35
818
100 Back
3
45.35
769
200 Back
1
1:38.97
789
Zeng, Zhipeng
SR
84
1 mtr Diving
9
322.2
3 mtr Diving
1
483.15
Platform Diving
1
452.25
Wade, Matt
FR
70
1 mtr Diving
5
366.65
3 mtr Diving
5
425.85
Platform Diving
9
335.5
Decoursey, Kyle
SR
69
50 Free
2
18.95
837
200 Free
14
1:35.50
671
100 Free
2
41.71
848
Garcia, Matthew
JR
54
200 IM
15
1:46.32
636
100 Back
10
46.44
689
200 Back
5
1:41.03
718
Hallam, William
SO
43
1 mtr Diving
12
311.0
3 mtr Diving
21
299.7
Platform Diving
6
374.95
Dunphy, Matthew
SR
39
200 IM
40
1:48.13
572
100 Breast
14
53.16
682
200 Breast
4
1:53.58
741
Richardson, Kee
SO
37
1 mtr Diving
18
286.95
3 mtr Diving
14
341.05
Platform Diving
10
327.5
Hinawi, Marc
JR
27
500 Free
20
4:19.78
675
200 Free
36
1:37.37
588
200 Fly
8
1:44.33
665
Abbott, Taylor
JR
26
500 Free
14
4:21.37
649
200 Free
54
1:40.68
417
1650 Free
14
15:11.43
581
Houlie, Michael
FR
25
50 Free
53
24.14
10
100 Breast
7
52.64
720
200 Breast
23
1:58.56
594
Rice, Sam
SR
23
500 Free
26
4:22.41
632
400 IM
28
3:53.53
527
1650 Free
7
14:59.3
640
Connolly, Alec
JR
22
50 Free
18
19.75
673
100 Back
24
48.09
570
100 Free
13
43.49
670
Rusek, Nick
SR
19
1 mtr Diving
15
296.95
3 mtr Diving
22
293.95
Platform Diving
21
255.55
Verhage, Braga
JR
12
50 Free
19
19.76
671
100 Fly
19
46.95
667
100 Breast
30
54.84
561
Walsh, Josh
SO
6
500 Free
35
4:25.06
588
200 Free
19
1:35.52
671
100 Free
38
44.28
596
Powers, Ty
SR
5
50 Free
33
20.16
594
100 Breast
20
53.53
656
200 Breast
34
2:01.72
491
Dillard, Jarel
FR
3
50 Free
51
21.31
327
100 Breast
22
53.65
648
200 Breast
36
2:02.9
449
Ionichev, Gleb
JR
0
50 Free
43
20.49
524
100 Fly
44
49.43
448
100 Free
51
45.18
503
Murray, Nathan
JR
0
500 Free
37
4:26.26
567
100 Back
34
51.05
327
200 Back
33
1:47.39
503
Blevins-Boor, B
FR
0
50 Free
41
20.38
548
100 Fly
39
48.54
533
100 Back
30
48.1
570
Thomas, Andy
FR
0
200 Free
51
1:39.56
478
100 Breast
34
56.02
466
100 Free
47
44.74
550
Texas A&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Casas, Shaine
FR
77
200 IM
4
1:43.35
738
100 Back
7
45.94
725
200 Back
2
1:39.84
758
Martinez, Angel
SR
71
200 IM
9
1:44.61
694
100 Fly
5
45.79
763
200 Fly
4
1:41.68
760
Thornton, Sam
SR
68
1 mtr Diving
2
421.4
3 mtr Diving
4
439.15
Platform Diving
13
312.95
Walker, Benjami
JR
66
400 IM
17
3:43.01
714
100 Breast
5
52.55
726
200 Breast
1
1:52.55
773
Koster, Adam
JR
64
50 Free
8
19.6
702
200 Free
10
1:34.93
696
100 Free
5
42.4
773
Mathews, Kurtis
SO
54
1 mtr Diving
4
385.2
3 mtr Diving
2
444.05
Theall, Mark
SO
53
500 Free
5
4:17.34
715
200 Free
6
1:34.02
737
100 Free
21
43.83
638
Thibert, Mike
JR
53
50 Free
5
19.31
761
100 Back
14
47.18
637
100 Free
12
43.37
681
Stuart, Luke
FR
25
500 Free
39
4:27.12
552
200 Fly
16
1:46.23
598
1650 Free
13
15:08.00
598
Gogulski, Ethan
FR
20
500 Free
43
4:27.91
537
100 Back
25
47.72
598
200 Back
9
1:41.35
708
Gonzalez, Mateo
SR
19
200 IM
34
1:47.82
584
100 Fly
18
46.86
675
200 Fly
15
1:45.83
613
Smith, Hudson
SO
16
200 IM
39
1:48.12
573
100 Breast
28
54.75
568
200 Breast
11
1:56.27
662
Bratanov, Kaloy
FR
15
200 IM
12
1:45.61
661
100 Breast
26
54.18
610
200 Breast
31
1:59.64
560
Richardson, Ste
SR
12
50 Free
27
20.04
618
200 Free
15
1:35.57
668
100 Free
28
43.92
630
Olson, Tanner
SO
11
200 IM
35
1:47.88
581
100 Breast
16
53.23
677
200 Breast
29
1:59.29
571
Schnippenkoette
FR
11
500 Free
23
4:24.58
596
400 IM
27
3:53.16
535
1650 Free
17
15:15.91
558
Bobo, Clayton
FR
6
50 Free
24
19.92
641
200 Free
27
1:36.4
632
100 Free
20
43.71
649
Gomez, Alberto
FR
6
200 IM
42
1:48.93
542
400 IM
33
3:58.32
425
200 Fly
19
1:45.66
619
Rizzo, Felipe
SO
4
500 Free
27
4:22.77
627
400 IM
30
3:55.84
479
1650 Free
21
15:22.17
525
Childs, Austin
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
26
250.5
3 mtr Diving
26
279.6
Platform Diving
30
159.45
Schababerle, Ja
FR
0
500 Free
47
4:33.34
432
100 Breast
31
54.88
558
200 Breast
30
1:59.6
562
Long, Connor
SR
0
100 Fly
25
47.56
618
200 Free
47
1:38.18
549
100 Free
41
44.46
578
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Acevedo, Javier
JR
79
200 IM
3
1:43.29
740
100 Back
4
45.42
764
200 Back
4
1:40.18
746
Guest, James
SR
68
400 IM
4
3:43.61
704
100 Breast
13
52.95
697
200 Breast
2
1:53.11
755
Higgins, Walker
JR
67
500 Free
4
4:13.28
785
200 Free
11
1:35.14
687
1650 Free
5
14:54.05
665
Murphy, Camden
SO
59
100 Fly
3
45.26
812
200 Fly
1
1:40.62
801
100 Free
34
44.11
612
Abruzzo, Andrew
FR
55
500 Free
11
4:16.35
731
400 IM
7
3:47.43
639
1650 Free
11
15:06.98
603
Miller, Kevin
JR
48
500 Free
8
4:17.72
708
200 Free
30
1:37.02
604
1650 Free
4
14:52.85
671
Dalmolin, Jack
SO
45.5
200 IM
18
1:44.96
682
100 Breast
11
52.92
699
200 Breast
7
1:55.08
696
Burns, Aidan
SR
45
200 IM
10
1:44.65
693
400 IM
8
3:49.49
604
200 Back
19
1:43.30
646
Forde, Clayton
JR
39
500 Free
16
4:23.13
621
400 IM
5
3:43.9
699
200 Fly
22
1:46.32
595
Reed, Greg
SO
33
500 Free
17
4:18.31
699
400 IM
21
3:48.91
614
1650 Free
9
15:03.74
619
Atmore, Blake
SR
19
100 Fly
22
47.19
648
200 Fly
11
1:44.53
658
100 Back
27
47.95
581
Dunham, Bradley
FR
16
500 Free
41
4:27.56
544
100 Back
18
47.13
640
200 Back
17
1:42.78
662
Apel, Aaron
SO
15
500 Free
21
4:20.7
660
1650 Free
16
15:14.62
565
Monaghan, Colin
SR
13
200 IM
32
1:47.64
590
100 Breast
17
53.33
670
200 Breast
21
1:57.82
616
Davis, Tal
SO
12
500 Free
36
4:25.41
582
400 IM
15
3:46.57
654
200 Back
31
1:45.51
572
Rothery, Billy
SO
11
50 Free
30
20.1
606
100 Fly
16
47.08
657
100 Free
39
44.34
590
Getty, Josh
SO
6
1 mtr Diving
30
224.55
3 mtr Diving
27
278.8
Platform Diving
19
262.65
Said, Youssef
SO
5
100 Fly
31
48.11
571
100 Back
22
47.68
601
200 Back
23
1:45.29
580
Harrington, Cal
FR
5
50 Free
32
20.14
598
100 Fly
28
47.83
595
200 Fly
20
1:46.03
606
BeMiller, Alex
SR
0
50 Free
29
20.09
608
200 Free
50
1:39.00
508
100 Free
35
44.23
601
Coldren, Hudson
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
32
197.8
3 mtr Diving
32
188.4
Platform Diving
29
202.5
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Howard, Robert
SR
90
50 Free
1
18.74
891
200 Free
4
1:32.76
797
100 Free
1
41.57
864
Waddell, Zane
JR
73.5
50 Free
9
19.36
749
100 Back
1
44.77
817
100 Free
7
42.67
746
Li, Kevin
FR
54
1 mtr Diving
8
341.6
3 mtr Diving
10
357.5
Platform Diving
12
315.3
Bams, Laurent
SR
47
100 Fly
15
47.01
662
100 Breast
6
52.57
725
100 Free
16
43.81
640
Costine, Robbie
SR
40
1 mtr Diving
17
289.95
3 mtr Diving
17
330.25
Platform Diving
8
303.5
Auerbach, Knox
SR
36
50 Free
17
19.71
681
100 Fly
13
46.6
695
100 Free
14
43.55
664
Maas, Kyle
JR
28
200 IM
13
1:45.66
659
400 IM
16
3:48.95
613
200 Back
22
1:43.94
625
DiSette, Sam
SO
24
50 Free
6
19.38
745
100 Fly
37
48.49
538
100 Free
27
43.91
631
Perera, Nichola
FR
21
200 IM
26
1:46.62
626
400 IM
9
3:43.64
703
200 Fly
24
1:47.53
549
Berneburg, Jona
FR
19
50 Free
14
19.74
677
100 Fly
37
48.49
538
100 Free
19
43.39
679
Perner, Nico
FR
17
200 IM
28
1:47.27
603
100 Breast
25
54.18
610
200 Breast
10
1:56.09
667
Blake, Jack
SO
14
50 Free
13
19.67
688
100 Free
43
44.53
571
Hernandez-Tome,
FR
12
500 Free
31
4:23.98
606
400 IM
29
3:53.54
527
1650 Free
15
15:12.57
575
Walker, Spencer
FR
9
100 Fly
42
48.65
523
100 Back
20
47.27
631
200 Back
21
1:43.41
642
Arseneau, Chris
SR
7
200 IM
19
1:45.52
664
200 Free
31
1:37.03
604
100 Free
24
44.0
622
Burris, Michael
SO
5
400 IM
34
3:58.34
424
100 Breast
29
54.8
564
200 Breast
20
1:57.80
617
Sesvold, Tyler
SO
2
50 Free
23
19.91
643
100 Fly
30
47.91
589
100 Free
53
45.24
496
Kober, Daniel
JR
2
500 Free
25
4:21.41
649
200 Free
37
1:37.41
586
1650 Free
23
15:26.82
499
Jayns, Hunter
FR
1
1 mtr Diving
31
209.9
3 mtr Diving
24
289.45
Platform Diving
25
231.4
Lenzmeier, Josh
SO
0
50 Free
52
21.42
301
200 Breast
33
2:00.52
532
Miksi, Richard
SO
0
200 IM
49
1:55.05
285
100 Breast
27
54.25
605
200 Breast
25
1:58.37
600
Robinson, Alex
SO
0
200 Free
40
1:37.6
578
100 Back
28
47.96
580
200 Back
30
1:45.28
580
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lane, Chase
SO
58
1 mtr Diving
7
341.85
3 mtr Diving
18
310.25
Platform Diving
2
424.65
Zhang, Mingli
FR
53
1 mtr Diving
10
315.95
3 mtr Diving
3
439.5
Platform Diving
17
278.35
Masterton, Seb
SR
48
1 mtr Diving
13
309.15
3 mtr Diving
7
408.55
Platform Diving
16
286.45
Mitchell, John
JR
42
50 Free
12
19.55
711
200 Free
18
1:35.11
688
100 Free
9
42.93
721
Wetzlar, Peter
JR
41.5
50 Free
11
19.53
715
200 Free
21
1:35.91
654
100 Free
8
42.77
737
Orcutt, Daniel
SO
28
200 IM
14
1:46.30
637
400 IM
19
3:46.55
654
200 Fly
17
1:45.52
624
Head, Jason
JR
28
50 Free
20
19.81
664
200 Free
13
1:35.31
680
100 Free
17
43.3
687
Brown, Glen
JR
24
200 IM
6
1:44.35
703
400 IM
26
3:50.88
578
200 Breast
28
1:58.81
586
Haney, Austin
SR
21
200 IM
29
1:47.53
594
100 Breast
19
53.43
663
200 Breast
12
1:56.53
654
Blandford, Conn
JR
18
200 IM
20
1:46.08
645
400 IM
14
3:46.24
659
200 Back
32
1:45.81
561
Amdor, Wyatt
JR
17
50 Free
49
20.98
408
100 Breast
10
52.87
703
200 Breast
26
1:58.56
594
Wilby, Mason
FR
16.5
200 IM
23
1:47.11
609
200 Fly
12
1:44.97
643
Dingess, David
SR
15
100 Fly
14
46.96
666
100 Back
23
47.75
596
200 Back
26
1:44.61
603
Barker, Kyle
FR
13
200 IM
24
1:47.28
603
400 IM
25
3:50.82
580
200 Breast
15
1:58.1
608
Swart, Joshua
SR
11
100 Fly
26
47.57
617
100 Back
19
47.19
636
200 Back
20
1:43.37
643
Kehl, Jarod
SR
5
500 Free
32
4:24.35
600
200 Free
48
1:38.22
548
1650 Free
20
15:20.37
534
Beach, Matthew
SR
4
500 Free
48
4:38.72
324
100 Fly
29
47.89
590
200 Fly
21
1:46.31
595
Smith, Nick
SO
3
500 Free
33
4:24.53
597
400 IM
22
3:49.16
609
1650 Free
25
15:33.42
461
Siefert, Hank
SO
2
500 Free
24
4:27.68
542
200 Free
49
1:38.58
529
1650 Free
24
15:32.34
467
Anderson, Shane
SR
0
50 Free
42
20.39
546
200 Free
45
1:38.01
558
100 Free
40
44.42
582
Barker, Louis
FR
0
50 Free
47
20.57
506
200 Free
39
1:37.57
579
100 Free
44
44.62
562
Taylor, Alex
JR
0
200 IM
31
1:47.6
592
100 Back
32
48.36
550
200 Back
27
1:44.62
602
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Grassi, Santiag
JR
76
50 Free
4
19.26
769
100 Fly
4
45.77
765
200 Fly
6
1:43.05
710
Brewer, Tommy
SR
62.5
200 IM
11
1:44.9
684
100 Breast
8
52.83
706
200 Breast
5
1:54.73
706
McCloskey, Liam
SR
55
50 Free
16
19.94
637
100 Fly
2
45.11
827
100 Free
11
43.19
697
Dannhauser, Jos
SO
45
500 Free
7
4:17.54
711
200 Free
35
1:37.32
591
1650 Free
8
15:00.61
634
Pruitt, Conner
FR
45
1 mtr Diving
11
311.7
3 mtr Diving
19
309.7
Platform Diving
7
374.15
Andrews, Logan
SO
40
1 mtr Diving
14
302.95
3 mtr Diving
13
343.6
Platform Diving
14
295.6
Ballard, Foster
SR
35
200 IM
27
1:47.22
605
100 Fly
12
46.45
708
200 Fly
9
1:42.11
744
Rowe, Spencer
SO
27
200 IM
47
1:50.51
478
100 Breast
18
53.38
667
200 Breast
9
1:54.02
727
Makhija, Aryan
FR
17
500 Free
28
4:22.92
624
200 Free
44
1:37.94
561
1650 Free
10
15:03.82
619
Crossland, Davi
JR
11
100 Fly
27
47.74
603
100 Back
16
47.48
615
200 Back
25
1:44.58
604
Noletto, Russel
SR
11
500 Free
18
4:18.75
692
400 IM
24
3:53.02
538
1650 Free
22
15:25.17
508
Lee, Bryan
SR
6
500 Free
42
4:27.62
543
400 IM
32
3:57.58
441
1650 Free
19
15:17.23
551
Ginieczki, Chri
SO
1
100 Fly
24
47.66
610
100 Back
29
48.08
571
200 Back
29
1:45.19
583
Davis, Brogan
FR
0
200 IM
25
1:46.48
631
100 Fly
33
48.34
551
200 Fly
26
1:47.99
531
Ottomeyer, Grad
SR
0
50 Free
40
20.28
569
200 Free
53
1:40.50
427
100 Free
46
44.63
561
Upchurch, Owen
JR
0
50 Free
35
20.17
592
200 Free
28
1:36.49
628
100 Free
33
44.03
620
Sztolcman, Chri
FR
0
500 Free
38
4:26.91
556
200 Free
26
1:36.35
634
100 Free
32
44.02
621
Yish, Matthew
FR
0
50 Free
25
19.99
630
100 Fly
32
48.17
566
100 Free
44
44.62
562
Checchin, Justi
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
27
242.8
3 mtr Diving
29
258.05
Platform Diving
27
220.4
Heinzel, Thomas
SO
0
50 Free
31
20.12
602
200 Free
43
1:37.93
562
100 Free
42
44.52
572
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Minuth, Fynn
SR
81
500 Free
1
4:11.98
809
200 Free
8
1:34.69
707
200 Fly
3
1:41.49
767
Davila, Rafael
SO
51
500 Free
6
4:17.37
714
200 Free
29
1:36.96
607
1650 Free
3
14:51.98
675
Bekemeyer, Cody
SR
45
500 Free
19
4:19.34
682
400 IM
12
3:45.47
672
1650 Free
6
14:55.89
656
Down-Jenkins, A
FR
40
1 mtr Diving
6
342.85
3 mtr Diving
11
352.85
Platform Diving
26
224.1
Goldfaden, Itay
JR
32
50 Free
44
20.52
517
100 Breast
1
51.72
790
200 Breast
32
2:00.43
535
Khoo, Lionel
JR
29
200 IM
33
1:47.70
588
100 Breast
9
51.85
779
200 Breast
17
1:55.35
688
Liu, Kevin
JR
19
50 Free
48
20.72
471
100 Back
21
47.35
625
200 Back
12
1:42.28
678
Tosh, Caleb
SR
14
100 Fly
20
46.97
666
100 Back
17
47.06
645
100 Free
30
43.98
624
Riggs, William
JR
13
500 Free
44
4:28.09
534
100 Fly
36
48.44
542
200 Fly
14
1:45.68
618
Smith, Jack
SR
11
200 IM
16
1:46.33
636
200 Breast
27
1:58.57
594
Summers, Grant
SO
7
1 mtr Diving
25
258.7
3 mtr Diving
25
288.9
Platform Diving
18
264.25
Fenwick, Benjam
FR
2
200 IM
36
1:48.03
576
400 IM
31
3:56.65
462
200 Fly
23
1:46.61
584
Claus, Alex
FR
1
1 mtr Diving
24
259.45
3 mtr Diving
28
259.25
Platform Diving
28
217.65
Novoszath, Tama
SO
0
500 Free
30
4:23.79
610
200 Free
41
1:37.75
570
1650 Free
27
15:38.51
431
Walton, Nathan
FR
0
100 Fly
43
48.74
515
100 Back
33
49.6
448
100 Free
57
45.91
419
Ross, Allen (Aj
SO
0
50 Free
37
20.24
580
200 Free
46
1:38.1
553
Rose, Justin
JR
0
50 Free
36
20.22
582
100 Fly
40
48.62
526
100 Free
55
45.57
459
Kramer, Coleman
FR
0
500 Free
29
4:23.6
613
200 Free
41
1:37.75
570
1650 Free
28
15:48.74
370
Delaney, Dylan
FR
0
50 Free
33
20.16
594
200 Free
55
1:41.35
379
100 Free
54
45.38
480
Costin, Phil
FR
0
50 Free
45
20.54
513
200 Free
38
1:37.51
582
100 Free
50
45.08
513
Epler, Robbie
FR
0
500 Free
46
4:32.69
444
200 Free
52
1:39.69
471
100 Free
49
44.9
533
Louisiana State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Celaya Hernande
JR
83
1 mtr Diving
1
440.3
3 mtr Diving
6
424.9
Platform Diving
3
409.35
Phillip, Matthe
SR
48
1 mtr Diving
28
239.0
3 mtr Diving
8
386.35
Platform Diving
4
380.0
Luht, Karl
JR
34
200 Free
16
1:36.39
633
100 Back
9
45.58
752
100 Free
22
43.92
630
McClellan, Matt
SR
31
1 mtr Diving
16
292.05
3 mtr Diving
9
360.95
Hurbis, Dakota
FR
28
1 mtr Diving
21
274.25
3 mtr Diving
15
334.2
Platform Diving
15
288.1
Klotz, Matthew
JR
25
50 Free
15
19.84
656
100 Back
15
47.3
628
200 Back
24
1:45.33
578
Jones, Harrison
SR
18.5
100 Fly
21
47.14
652
200 Fly
12
1:44.97
643
Smith, Thomas
SR
16
200 IM
22
1:46.62
626
100 Back
26
47.82
591
200 Back
14
1:42.9
658
Pfyffer, Luca
SO
15
200 IM
36
1:48.03
576
100 Breast
24
54.07
618
200 Breast
13
1:56.68
650
Levreault-Lopez
SR
7
200 IM
46
1:50.4
482
100 Fly
34
48.4
546
200 Fly
18
1:45.57
622
Karkoska, Camer
SO
3
200 IM
45
1:49.30
527
100 Breast
32
55.25
529
200 Breast
22
1:58.31
602
Clough, Lewis
JR
2
200 Free
23
1:38.26
546
200 Fly
25
1:47.4
554
100 Free
36
44.25
599
Jannasch, Jack
SO
0
50 Free
46
20.55
510
100 Breast
35
56.83
398
100 Free
52
45.23
497
Schachter, Tren
SO
0
100 Fly
34
48.4
546
200 Fly
27
1:48.87
495
100 Free
56
45.65
449
Harper, Tyler
SR
0
50 Free
39
20.27
572
200 Free
32
1:37.19
597
100 Free
48
44.79
544
Finley, Keagan
JR
0
500 Free
45
4:29.61
505
200 Free
33
1:37.26
593
1650 Free
26
15:37.43
437
McGroarty, Bria
SO
0
200 IM
48
1:51.43
439
400 IM
35
4:00.43
377
200 Breast
37
2:06.26
330
Velasquez, Migu
FR
0
100 Back
31
48.15
566
200 Back
34
1:48.19
471
Snoddy, Jeff
SO
0
50 Free
50
21.09
381
100 Breast
33
55.68
494
200 Breast
35
2:02.12
477
Petro, Michael
FR
0
200 IM
44
1:49.13
534
100 Fly
41
48.63
525
200 Fly
28
1:52.00
358
Women
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Texas A&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Belousova, Anna
JR
79
200 IM
12
1:55.80
766
100 Breast
1
57.99
856
200 Breast
1
2:04.8
856
Rasmus, Claire
SR
68
500 Free
5
4:39.11
751
200 Free
4
1:43.96
778
100 Free
10
48.59
732
Kalonji, Alais
SR
64
3 mtr Diving
12
287.9
1 mtr Diving
8
249.1
Platform Diving
3
292.25
Yelle, Haley
SO
62
500 Free
4
4:37.92
768
200 Free
14
1:46.26
685
1650 Free
7
16:09.65
663
Gonzalez-Hermos
SR
58
200 IM
8
1:56.34
749
400 IM
3
4:05.55
764
200 Breast
17
2:11.95
666
Pickrem, Sydney
SR
56
200 IM
2
1:51.66
917
200 Breast
2
2:04.89
853
DeBever, McKenn
SR
52
200 IM
6
1:55.74
768
200 Free
13
1:46.14
690
200 Back
13
1:55.08
678
Pike, Taylor
SO
48
100 Fly
8
52.87
694
200 Fly
4
1:54.43
773
200 Back
32
1:57.61
608
Quah, Jing
SO
44
200 IM
30
1:59.99
639
100 Fly
11
52.5
719
200 Fly
2
1:54.29
778
Campbell, Charl
SO
42
3 mtr Diving
11
295.65
1 mtr Diving
4
313.6
Portz, Katie
JR
37
500 Free
16
4:48.05
627
200 Free
8
1:46.34
682
100 Free
21
49.5
658
Roubique, Victo
JR
31
200 IM
52
2:02.88
547
100 Breast
9
1:00.00
726
200 Breast
16
2:12.16
660
Eldridge, Raena
JR
31
50 Free
29
22.77
649
100 Back
11
53.22
670
100 Free
12
48.89
707
Allen, Haley
JR
29
3 mtr Diving
10
300.4
1 mtr Diving
15
260.15
Toney, Camryn
SO
29
200 IM
22
1:58.00
698
400 IM
10
4:07.04
740
200 Fly
17
1:56.95
689
Metzsch, Sara
JR
26
200 Free
32
1:47.98
618
100 Back
12
53.24
669
200 Back
16
1:56.00
653
Field, Joy
SO
25
500 Free
20
4:43.98
683
200 Free
54
1:51.28
474
1650 Free
9
16:14.21
645
Powers, Kylie
FR
25
200 IM
70
2:08.53
333
100 Breast
7
1:00.24
712
200 Breast
23
2:16.68
542
Carlton, Emma
FR
19
50 Free
24
22.67
667
100 Fly
16
54.26
603
100 Back
18
53.47
656
Sapianchai, Gol
JR
16
50 Free
20
22.5
696
200 Free
19
1:46.00
695
100 Free
19
49.32
673
Theil, Caroline
FR
12
200 IM
20
1:57.49
714
400 IM
22
4:14.32
631
200 Breast
21
2:13.12
637
Armstrong, Aman
FR
0
50 Free
36
23.0
609
100 Back
29
54.02
623
100 Free
29
49.78
635
Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pearl, Vanessa
FR
78
200 IM
4
1:53.98
828
400 IM
2
4:03.56
796
200 Breast
6
2:08.51
751
Madden, Brooke
JR
66
3 mtr Diving
3
350.8
1 mtr Diving
11
273.05
Platform Diving
7
228.75
Dressel, Sherri
JR
66
100 Back
3
51.17
794
200 Back
7
1:53.51
720
100 Free
11
48.73
721
Marris, Georgia
SR
66
100 Fly
9
52.23
737
200 Free
6
1:45.35
721
200 Fly
8
1:56.15
715
Braswell, Leah
FR
60
500 Free
2
4:36.81
785
400 IM
26
4:16.97
589
1650 Free
1
15:53.54
727
Ault, Taylor
SO
55
500 Free
6
4:39.93
739
200 Free
22
1:46.72
668
1650 Free
2
16:00.52
699
Perez, Elizabet
FR
52
3 mtr Diving
7
320.3
1 mtr Diving
12
269.65
Platform Diving
13
230.5
Fertel, Kelly
JR
45
200 IM
10
1:55.46
777
400 IM
4
4:06.21
753
200 Free
23
1:47.82
625
Burns, Hannah
SR
44
200 IM
13
1:56.54
743
400 IM
7
4:07.51
733
200 Fly
18
1:57.26
680
Faulconer, Sava
JR
42
500 Free
14
4:42.31
706
400 IM
9
4:06.59
747
1650 Free
17
16:27.54
590
Whitner, Emma
SO
35
3 mtr Diving
14
285.95
1 mtr Diving
30
213.7
Platform Diving
8
216.55
Ball, Emma
JR
33
50 Free
16
22.73
656
100 Back
8
52.45
715
100 Free
34
50.04
614
Dambacher, Kels
JR
30
50 Free
26
22.73
656
200 Free
7
1:45.46
716
100 Free
18
49.19
683
Sell, Sydney
SR
26
200 IM
32
2:00.41
626
100 Back
14
53.64
646
200 Back
14
1:55.47
667
Darwent, Georgi
JR
19
500 Free
21
4:46.19
653
1650 Free
12
16:18.54
628
200 Back
31
1:57.29
617
Zavaros, Mabel
FR
18
500 Free
28
4:47.34
637
200 Fly
14
1:57.95
658
200 Back
20
1:55.53
666
Garofalo, Isabe
JR
15.5
50 Free
18
22.48
699
200 Free
50
1:50.00
533
100 Free
17
49.18
684
Black, Layla
FR
7
200 IM
60
2:04.75
480
100 Breast
21
1:01.75
626
200 Breast
22
2:14.22
609
Snider, Lauren
FR
6
3 mtr Diving
26
229.75
1 mtr Diving
26
230.55
Platform Diving
19
217.25
Deboer, Adriann
SO
6
200 IM
57
2:04.37
494
100 Breast
19
1:01.18
659
200 Breast
30
2:14.63
598
Bindi, Tori
JR
5
500 Free
24
4:48.77
617
200 Free
21
1:46.17
689
100 Free
42
50.22
599
Zavaros, Rosie
FR
3
400 IM
31
4:18.91
556
100 Back
26
53.91
630
200 Back
22
1:56.02
652
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Seidt, Asia
JR
80
200 IM
9
1:54.39
813
100 Back
2
51.16
795
200 Back
1
1:49.31
846
Freriks, Geena
SR
71
500 Free
3
4:37.04
781
200 Free
9
1:44.84
741
1650 Free
6
16:05.96
678
Knight, Kyndal
FR
64
3 mtr Diving
13
286.9
1 mtr Diving
6
305.2
Platform Diving
4
253.8
Galyer, Ali
JR
63
200 Free
12
1:45.69
707
100 Back
9
52.6
706
200 Back
2
1:50.39
811
Bonnett, Bailey
SO
57.5
200 IM
19
1:57.22
722
100 Breast
5
59.72
742
200 Breast
3
2:07.19
786
Clark, Courtney
SR
42
3 mtr Diving
17
275.3
1 mtr Diving
20
252.45
Platform Diving
2
292.9
Francetic, Kail
SR
41
3 mtr Diving
20
259.8
1 mtr Diving
7
282.95
Platform Diving
14
228.5
Sorenson, Sophi
FR
38
200 IM
26
1:59.02
668
100 Back
13
53.47
656
200 Back
6
1:52.92
736
Gati, Izzy
FR
36
200 IM
35
2:00.73
617
100 Fly
15
52.99
686
200 Fly
6
1:55.35
741
Kelly, Paige
SR
34
500 Free
19
4:42.24
707
400 IM
19
4:11.01
680
1650 Free
8
16:10.41
660
Winstead, Madis
JR
28
200 IM
31
2:00.11
635
100 Breast
12
1:00.52
696
200 Breast
14
2:10.22
708
Churman, Kayla
SR
26
100 Fly
26
53.82
632
200 Fly
13
1:57.12
684
200 Back
15
1:55.56
665
McInerny, Haley
SR
25
500 Free
26
4:47.11
640
100 Fly
23
53.43
658
200 Fly
7
1:56.09
717
Whisenhunt, Mer
SR
24
500 Free
15
4:46.74
645
200 Free
30
1:47.92
621
1650 Free
15
16:23.54
607
Edelman, Lauren
SO
18
200 IM
29
1:59.65
649
400 IM
12
4:10.31
691
200 Fly
22
1:58.46
642
Dupuis, Savanna
SO
14
500 Free
32
4:49.14
612
1650 Free
13
16:20.76
619
Hill, Jaclyn
SO
10
500 Free
22
4:46.27
652
100 Breast
18
1:01.06
665
200 Breast
26
2:13.84
619
Gaines, Riley
FR
9
50 Free
38
23.14
584
200 Free
17
1:45.73
706
100 Free
27
49.75
638
Painter, Kathry
SR
9
400 IM
20
4:12.35
660
200 Fly
32
2:02.23
511
1650 Free
21
16:38.26
542
Neff, Payton
SO
6
500 Free
25
4:46.97
642
400 IM
37
4:23.1
480
1650 Free
19
16:29.23
583
Merriman, Lizzy
JR
0
200 IM
61
2:05.00
470
100 Breast
29
1:02.44
586
200 Breast
31
2:14.98
589
Lakes, Morgan
JR
0
200 IM
49
2:02.52
559
400 IM
30
4:18.85
558
200 Fly
37
2:03.56
459
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Brown, Erika
JR
96
50 Free
1
21.15
984
100 Fly
1
49.85
926
100 Free
1
46.41
952
Cieplucha, Tess
JR
68
200 IM
7
1:56.04
758
400 IM
8
4:08.78
713
200 Breast
7
2:09.36
729
Larson, Sinclai
FR
64
500 Free
12
4:41.59
716
400 IM
6
4:07.41
734
200 Back
5
1:52.44
750
Small, Meghan
JR
60
200 IM
1
1:51.62
919
200 Free
2
1:43.37
804
Popov, Nikol
SO
53
200 IM
25
1:58.88
672
100 Breast
2
58.24
838
200 Breast
5
2:07.87
768
Banic, Madeline
SR
49
50 Free
4
21.89
810
100 Fly
7
52.05
749
Nunan, Amanda
SO
48
500 Free
7
4:42.29
706
400 IM
27
4:17.18
585
1650 Free
5
16:02.34
692
Yager, Alexis
SO
42
200 IM
17
1:56.85
733
400 IM
11
4:08.31
721
200 Breast
10
2:09.86
717
Moseley, Stanzi
JR
38
200 Free
16
1:47.9
622
100 Back
14
53.35
662
100 Free
13
49.0
698
Grinter, Bailey
SO
27
50 Free
12
22.33
726
100 Back
15
53.73
640
100 Free
26
49.74
639
Johnson, Carrie
JR
18.5
50 Free
18
22.48
699
100 Fly
24
53.44
657
100 Back
16
53.97
626
Pintar, Tjasa
SO
14
50 Free
27
22.76
651
100 Breast
13
1:00.63
690
100 Free
28
49.76
637
Celaya-Hernande
SO
12
3 mtr Diving
22
246.2
1 mtr Diving
21
249.65
Platform Diving
20
215.05
Sichterman, Meg
SO
12
50 Free
15
22.62
675
100 Fly
31
54.46
589
200 Fly
38
2:04.01
441
Schneider, Lill
SO
11
3 mtr Diving
30
203.1
1 mtr Diving
23
232.05
Platform Diving
17
222.75
Sykes, Emily
SO
10
400 IM
28
4:17.72
577
100 Breast
20
1:01.32
651
200 Breast
20
2:12.99
640
Beil, Mallory
FR
9
200 IM
50
2:02.59
557
100 Fly
20
53.03
684
200 Fly
21
1:57.82
662
Rubadue, Rachel
SR
7
1 mtr Diving
18
254.6
Katzer, Danika
FR
2
200 IM
27
1:59.1
666
400 IM
23
4:14.33
630
200 Back
30
1:57.01
625
Foster, Hannah
FR
0
200 IM
36
2:00.77
615
200 Free
52
1:50.59
507
100 Free
52
50.65
561
Rothrock, Trude
FR
0
200 IM
28
1:59.17
664
200 Free
26
1:47.47
639
100 Free
31
49.82
632
Paspalas, Chris
SR
0
200 IM
59
2:04.69
482
100 Back
37
54.86
572
200 Back
33
1:57.82
602
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Harnish, Courtn
SO
76
500 Free
1
4:35.52
805
200 Free
3
1:43.53
797
1650 Free
10
16:14.6
644
Carter, Olivia
FR
72
200 IM
11
1:55.78
767
100 Fly
6
52.02
751
200 Fly
1
1:53.23
817
Burchill, Veron
JR
71.5
50 Free
9
22.27
737
100 Fly
4
51.7
774
100 Free
3
47.3
852
Austin, McKensi
JR
60
3 mtr Diving
4
331.05
1 mtr Diving
10
273.3
Platform Diving
10
244.3
Luther, Dakota
FR
44
500 Free
23
4:47.66
633
100 Fly
12
52.67
707
200 Fly
3
1:54.32
777
DellaTorre, Dan
SO
43
200 IM
16
1:57.68
708
100 Breast
15
1:01.16
660
200 Breast
9
2:09.77
719
Carnevale, Sofi
JR
41
50 Free
40
23.19
575
100 Breast
3
59.19
775
200 Breast
13
2:10.2
709
Stout, Jordan
JR
37
500 Free
11
4:41.16
722
200 Free
11
1:45.67
708
1650 Free
20
16:31.82
572
Fa’amausili, Ga
SO
35
50 Free
11
22.32
728
100 Back
19
53.48
655
100 Free
14
49.1
690
McCann, Meryn
JR
32
500 Free
17
4:38.06
766
200 Free
18
1:45.76
705
200 Back
11
1:54.99
680
Dickinson, Call
FR
29
200 IM
15
1:57.52
713
100 Back
27
53.96
627
200 Back
10
1:53.9
709
Casazza, Caitln
SR
26
200 IM
24
1:58.26
690
200 Fly
5
1:55.21
746
100 Breast
28
1:02.1
606
Brown, Portia D
FR
26
200 IM
21
1:57.59
711
400 IM
14
4:12.42
659
100 Back
17
53.3
665
Homovich, Maddi
FR
20
500 Free
29
4:48.33
623
200 Back
9
1:53.13
731
Lim, Freida
JR
19
3 mtr Diving
15
285.6
1 mtr Diving
27
224.9
Platform Diving
18
220.45
Burchill, Sammi
SO
9
200 IM
40
2:01.07
606
400 IM
17
4:10.4
689
200 Fly
27
2:00.05
589
Anderson, Olivi
SO
7
500 Free
30
4:49.12
612
1650 Free
18
16:28.88
584
Howell, Kellian
FR
4
3 mtr Diving
33
182.0
1 mtr Diving
32
197.7
Platform Diving
21
214.5
Aikins, Katheri
JR
2
50 Free
23
22.64
672
200 Free
40
1:49.04
575
100 Free
39
50.12
607
Scott, Sandra
JR
0
500 Free
40
4:51.73
574
200 Free
37
1:48.83
584
1650 Free
26
16:49.8
486
Gulle, Jordyn
JR
0
200 IM
64
2:05.88
437
100 Breast
27
1:02.06
608
200 Breast
27
2:14.08
612
Von Biberstein,
SO
0
200 IM
54
2:03.56
523
100 Breast
31
1:02.94
555
200 Breast
34
2:16.45
549
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Falconer, Erin
SR
85
200 Free
1
1:43.04
819
100 Back
4
51.62
765
200 Back
3
1:51.57
775
Tetzloff, Alyss
SR
84
100 Fly
2
50.94
832
100 Back
1
50.92
811
100 Free
6
48.04
781
Maillard, Aliso
JR
71
3 mtr Diving
8
282.25
1 mtr Diving
5
311.65
Platform Diving
6
247.35
Nero, Bailey
SR
67
200 IM
5
1:55.13
788
400 IM
5
4:07.31
736
200 Fly
10
1:56.38
708
Fisch, Claire
JR
53
50 Free
3
21.65
861
200 Free
27
1:47.54
636
100 Free
4
47.62
820
Oeztuerk, Sonne
SO
51
500 Free
9
4:39.54
745
100 Back
20
53.51
653
200 Back
4
1:52.37
752
Meynen, Julie
JR
49
50 Free
6
22.05
778
200 Free
31
1:47.96
619
100 Free
5
47.8
803
Hetzer, Emily
FR
43
500 Free
10
4:40.82
726
200 Free
25
1:47.44
640
1650 Free
4
16:01.02
697
Harris, Jewels
SO
32
100 Fly
10
52.27
734
200 Fly
12
1:56.77
695
100 Back
41
55.15
553
Clevenger, Roby
JR
21
50 Free
17
22.37
719
100 Fly
25
53.78
635
100 Free
15
49.24
679
Cummings, Carly
SO
17
200 IM
44
2:01.37
597
100 Breast
10
1:00.2
714
Merritt, Jessic
JR
12
200 IM
36
2:00.77
615
200 Free
15
1:46.4
680
100 Free
29
49.78
635
Tarazi, Val
FR
6
200 IM
38
2:00.79
615
100 Breast
26
1:02.04
610
200 Breast
19
2:12.68
648
Wilder, Abi
SO
5
200 Free
43
1:49.30
564
100 Back
24
53.86
633
200 Back
21
1:55.57
664
Hippi, Jaquelin
JR
4
500 Free
41
4:51.82
573
400 IM
21
4:13.7
640
1650 Free
25
16:48.02
495
Bellina, Jaden
SO
2
500 Free
42
4:52.4
564
400 IM
34
4:20.51
528
200 Fly
23
1:58.91
627
Jerger, Ruthie
FR
1
3 mtr Diving
32
189.8
1 mtr Diving
35
176.1
Platform Diving
24
176.55
McKernan, Shann
SR
0
200 Free
49
1:49.91
537
100 Back
49
56.13
485
100 Free
59
51.49
482
Jett, Sierra
JR
0
50 Free
33
22.84
637
100 Fly
36
55.33
525
100 Free
47
50.42
582
Boone, Annie
JR
0
200 IM
62
2:05.17
464
100 Back
34
54.48
596
200 Back
35
1:58.23
590
Cimino, Sarah M
SO
0
100 Fly
39
56.05
468
100 Back
48
55.57
525
200 Back
43
2:01.8
475
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ochitwa, Ann
SR
75
50 Free
5
21.94
799
100 Fly
3
51.25
808
100 Free
7
48.07
778
Hynes, Haley
JR
48
50 Free
7
22.26
738
100 Back
5
51.92
746
100 Free
36
50.07
611
Thompson, Sarah
SO
45
50 Free
8
22.28
735
100 Back
7
52.21
729
100 Free
25
49.63
647
Rousseau, Sarah
FR
38
3 mtr Diving
29
215.0
1 mtr Diving
14
261.95
Platform Diving
5
251.7
Conrad, Payton
SR
36
3 mtr Diving
16
278.8
1 mtr Diving
13
262.9
Platform Diving
16
222.95
Dahlgren, Kylie
SR
31
200 IM
14
1:56.87
732
400 IM
15
4:13.43
644
200 Back
19
1:54.52
693
Guyett, Audrey
FR
24
200 Free
35
1:48.78
586
100 Back
10
53.01
682
200 Back
18
1:54.1
704
Snyder, Emily
SO
23
200 IM
48
2:02.42
562
100 Breast
16
1:01.27
654
200 Breast
15
2:11.21
684
King, Jennifer
JR
20
400 IM
18
4:10.85
683
100 Back
21
53.54
651
200 Back
17
1:53.42
723
Evensen, Courtn
SR
11
500 Free
27
4:47.24
638
200 Free
33
1:48.07
615
1650 Free
16
16:26.23
596
Jones, Kayla
FR
10
200 IM
56
2:04.29
497
100 Breast
22
1:01.84
621
200 Breast
18
2:12.21
659
Porter, Samanth
SO
6.5
50 Free
31
22.83
639
200 Free
24
1:48.44
600
100 Free
19
49.32
673
Brown, Tally
FR
5
3 mtr Diving
23
243.6
1 mtr Diving
28
222.85
Platform Diving
22
180.55
Keil, Megan
FR
4.5
50 Free
20
22.5
696
100 Fly
38
55.4
520
100 Free
41
50.21
600
Sweeney, Devan
SO
1
200 IM
41
2:01.09
605
400 IM
24
4:14.63
626
200 Fly
28
2:00.11
587
Bloebaum, Allis
FR
0
500 Free
37
4:50.62
590
200 Free
41
1:49.05
575
1650 Free
28
16:52.31
473
Gowans, Molly
FR
0
500 Free
46
4:54.62
529
200 Free
38
1:48.92
580
100 Free
35
50.05
613
Jones, Iliana
SR
0
50 Free
27
22.76
651
100 Back
38
54.89
570
100 Free
33
49.97
620
Smith, Amanda
SO
0
200 IM
42
2:01.11
605
400 IM
36
4:21.12
517
200 Back
36
1:58.74
575
Avdic, Azra
JR
0
500 Free
43
4:52.95
555
100 Fly
37
55.35
523
200 Fly
26
2:00.00
591
Wilts, Samantha
SR
0
50 Free
56
24.03
404
100 Back
47
55.52
528
200 Back
37
1:58.97
568
Pozder, Ana
FR
0
500 Free
36
4:50.21
597
200 Fly
33
2:02.55
499
1650 Free
27
16:51.07
480
Arkansas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hopkin, Anna
JR
81
50 Free
2
21.58
877
200 Free
5
1:44.56
753
100 Free
2
47.1
873
Schultz, Brooke
SO
64
3 mtr Diving
1
410.4
1 mtr Diving
1
359.35
Eissa Amer, Mah
SO
57
3 mtr Diving
5
326.15
1 mtr Diving
9
273.45
Platform Diving
15
223.95
Palsha, Peyton
SO
49
500 Free
8
4:44.45
677
400 IM
13
4:10.36
690
1650 Free
14
16:22.97
610
Melton, Kobie
FR
15
100 Fly
14
52.91
692
100 Back
33
54.38
602
100 Free
23
49.75
638
Herrmann, Vanes
FR
13
400 IM
25
4:16.72
593
100 Breast
14
1:00.67
687
200 Breast
25
2:13.24
634
Pigliacampi, Ma
SR
12
100 Fly
27
54.23
605
200 Fly
15
1:58.70
634
100 Free
38
50.1
609
Angell, Sydney
SR
2
100 Breast
23
1:01.93
616
200 Breast
33
2:16.17
557
Carney, Annah
SR
1
50 Free
42
23.26
562
100 Breast
24
1:02.21
600
100 Free
58
51.08
522
Welch, Caroline
JR
1
3 mtr Diving
25
240.15
1 mtr Diving
24
231.05
Platform Diving
27
155.9
Sansores DeLa F
FR
0
50 Free
46
23.35
544
100 Fly
39
56.05
468
100 Back
35
54.67
584
Umberger, Maddi
SR
0
100 Back
51
56.7
444
200 Back
40
2:00.3
526
Thaman, Kenedy
SO
0
50 Free
50
23.48
519
200 Free
46
1:49.54
554
100 Free
49
50.5
575
Moore, Molly
FR
0
50 Free
25
22.72
658
100 Back
44
55.34
540
100 Free
46
50.39
584
Kelly, Erin
SR
0
50 Free
35
22.93
622
100 Free
54
50.87
541
Garfield, Emma
FR
0
400 IM
40
4:23.98
463
100 Breast
35
1:03.31
531
200 Breast
29
2:14.50
601
Pike, Brittney
FR
0
50 Free
48
23.44
527
100 Fly
48
57.4
355
100 Free
55
50.94
535
Michailoff-Russ
SR
0
50 Free
42
23.26
562
200 Free
42
1:49.20
568
100 Free
50
50.62
564
Lemon, Alyssa
SO
0
500 Free
44
4:54.37
533
200 Free
47
1:49.68
548
1650 Free
31
17:12.35
367
Roberts, Cris
SR
0
50 Free
63
25.02
214
100 Fly
41
56.4
439
200 Fly
41
2:05.96
363
Rodriguez, Rach
FR
0
500 Free
47
4:55.4
516
1650 Free
30
17:01.39
426
200 Back
41
2:00.48
520
Green, Marissa
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
31
210.7
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Roth, Marissa
SR
62
3 mtr Diving
9
302.2
1 mtr Diving
16
256.15
Platform Diving
1
304.8
Barksdale, Emma
SR
59
200 IM
3
1:53.27
854
400 IM
1
4:01.52
832
Higgs, Albury
JR
44
200 IM
23
1:58.24
691
100 Breast
11
1:00.3
708
200 Breast
4
2:07.4
781
Cornell, Emily
JR
42
200 Free
10
1:45.66
709
100 Back
22
53.64
646
200 Back
8
1:54.43
695
Lappin, Christi
JR
39
50 Free
13
22.4
713
100 Fly
13
52.73
704
100 Free
16
49.38
668
Lujan, Mikaela
SR
22
3 mtr Diving
19
272.65
1 mtr Diving
34
183.75
Platform Diving
11
244.2
Novoszath, Meli
FR
20
500 Free
38
4:51.61
576
200 Free
28
1:47.70
630
200 Fly
9
1:56.28
711
Kinsey, Hallie
FR
18
200 IM
34
2:00.69
618
100 Fly
18
52.84
696
200 Fly
16
1:58.72
633
Delgado, Mariss
SR
16
200 IM
33
2:00.67
618
400 IM
29
4:18.28
567
200 Fly
11
1:56.41
707
Sanderson, Kate
FR
16
500 Free
31
4:49.13
612
400 IM
41
4:24.51
452
1650 Free
11
16:14.63
644
Goh, Yu Qian
SO
10
3 mtr Diving
28
223.5
1 mtr Diving
16
256.15
Price, Karlee
SO
7
3 mtr Diving
24
241.35
1 mtr Diving
19
254.0
Arner, Haley
FR
2
500 Free
35
4:50.07
598
200 Free
58
1:52.45
417
1650 Free
23
16:45.01
510
Walker, Emma
FR
0
50 Free
47
23.37
540
200 Free
48
1:49.69
547
100 Free
62
51.92
440
Spence, Carolin
SO
0
200 IM
58
2:04.49
489
100 Fly
42
56.54
427
200 Fly
36
2:03.52
461
Otten, Emma
SO
0
100 Fly
35
55.0
550
200 Fly
30
2:01.05
555
200 Back
34
1:57.84
602
Shannahan, Kati
SR
0
200 IM
46
2:01.58
590
100 Fly
27
54.23
605
200 Fly
31
2:01.4
542
Masterson, Elli
FR
0
200 IM
55
2:04.13
503
400 IM
33
4:19.82
541
200 Breast
37
2:17.68
512
Lingmann, Edith
JR
0
50 Free
45
23.32
550
200 Free
44
1:49.38
561
100 Free
42
50.22
599
Kraus, Mari
FR
0
200 IM
43
2:01.32
598
100 Back
43
55.22
548
200 Back
25
1:56.39
642
Grant, Samantha
FR
0
50 Free
57
24.06
398
200 Free
56
1:52.01
439
100 Free
65
52.22
409
Akbay, Ayris
FR
0
50 Free
54
23.74
465
200 Free
36
1:48.81
585
100 Free
48
50.46
578
Louisiana State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Cui, Lizzie
SR
76
3 mtr Diving
2
388.4
1 mtr Diving
2
349.35
Platform Diving
9
244.9
Wilson, Aimee
FR
66
3 mtr Diving
6
321.15
1 mtr Diving
3
316.85
Platform Diving
12
243.0
Knight, Haylee
SR
65.5
50 Free
9
22.27
737
100 Fly
5
51.71
773
100 Free
8
48.32
756
Spradley, Summe
SR
42
50 Free
34
22.86
634
100 Breast
4
59.6
750
200 Breast
11
2:10.03
713
Paskulin, Olivi
JR
22
200 IM
45
2:01.56
591
100 Breast
8
1:00.95
672
200 Breast
28
2:14.25
608
Rozier, Nicole
JR
18
200 IM
18
1:57.21
722
100 Fly
19
52.97
688
200 Fly
20
1:57.58
669
Grossman, Helen
JR
10
50 Free
52
23.55
505
100 Fly
21
53.23
671
200 Fly
19
1:57.27
679
Thompson, Britt
FR
4
200 IM
38
2:00.79
615
100 Back
23
53.85
633
200 Back
23
1:56.13
649
Blodgett, Jolie
FR
2
3 mtr Diving
27
228.5
1 mtr Diving
25
230.85
Platform Diving
23
177.4
Pick, Gabrielle
SR
1
50 Free
62
25.0
218
100 Fly
30
54.43
591
200 Fly
24
1:59.4
611
Ham, Alexandria
JR
1
400 IM
32
4:18.98
555
100 Back
46
55.39
537
200 Back
24
1:58.42
585
Hanley, Kit
SO
0
500 Free
49
4:58.21
469
200 Free
39
1:48.93
580
100 Free
56
51.02
527
Zimmer, Kate
SR
0
50 Free
38
23.14
584
100 Back
28
53.98
626
Helak, Alyssa
SO
0
500 Free
45
4:54.53
530
200 Free
53
1:50.68
502
200 Back
38
1:59.74
544
Kucsan, Natalie
FR
0
50 Free
55
23.8
453
100 Fly
43
56.61
421
100 Free
57
51.05
525
Thompson, Laure
SR
0
200 IM
47
2:01.94
578
100 Breast
32
1:03.06
548
200 Breast
32
2:15.16
584
Baldwin, Ellie
SO
0
200 Free
45
1:49.50
555
100 Back
40
55.1
556
200 Back
29
1:56.97
626
Daniels, Lexi
SO
0
500 Free
39
4:51.66
575
400 IM
42
4:24.67
449
1650 Free
29
16:52.54
472
Kalisz, Cassie
SO
0
100 Fly
33
54.82
563
100 Back
30
54.29
607
200 Back
26
1:56.39
642
Henry, Tennyson
SR
0
500 Free
48
4:57.69
477
200 Free
29
1:47.9
622
100 Free
45
50.34
588
McDaid, Allie
FR
0
200 IM
63
2:05.77
441
100 Breast
37
1:04.85
427
200 Breast
40
2:19.85
444
Casarin, Leyre
SO
0
50 Free
37
23.12
588
100 Free
40
50.2
600
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Molnar, Flora
SO
42
50 Free
14
22.6
679
100 Fly
17
52.44
723
100 Free
9
48.51
739
White, Rhyan
FR
42
100 Fly
22
53.28
668
100 Back
6
52.08
737
200 Back
12
1:55.03
679
McMahon, Kensey
FR
41
500 Free
13
4:41.94
711
400 IM
39
4:23.58
471
1650 Free
3
16:00.59
699
Macfarlane, Jus
SR
39.5
200 IM
51
2:02.76
551
100 Breast
5
59.72
742
200 Breast
12
2:10.09
711
Preski, Alexis
JR
18
500 Free
18
4:41.98
710
400 IM
16
4:15.12
618
200 Fly
29
2:00.29
581
Wong, Kaila
SO
9
50 Free
60
24.42
323
100 Breast
17
1:00.35
706
200 Breast
41
2:20.93
408
Woods, Ayanna
SR
7
3 mtr Diving
21
253.5
1 mtr Diving
22
243.05
Platform Diving
25
168.05
Donkle, Natalie
FR
7
3 mtr Diving
18
272.75
1 mtr Diving
29
215.05
Antoniou, Kalia
FR
6
50 Free
22
22.54
689
100 Free
22
49.59
651
Kullmann, Leoni
SO
5
500 Free
34
4:49.88
601
200 Free
20
1:46.15
690
100 Free
44
50.24
597
Brown, Cameron
JR
3
500 Free
33
4:49.16
612
200 Free
34
1:48.34
604
1650 Free
22
16:39.92
535
Helm, Sarah
SR
0
50 Free
49
23.47
521
100 Breast
30
1:02.86
560
200 Back
44
2:02.00
468
Bower, Halia
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
31
193.4
1 mtr Diving
33
186.65
Platform Diving
26
160.65
Oberlander, Kac
JR
0
400 IM
43
4:34.92
244
100 Back
36
54.78
577
200 Back
27
1:56.64
635
Murray, Emma
SR
0
100 Fly
44
56.67
416
100 Breast
25
1:02.03
610
200 Breast
39
2:19.2
465
Eligul, Sezin
SO
0
100 Back
31
54.35
604
100 Free
53
50.85
543
Kelsoe, Katie
SR
0
50 Free
51
23.5
515
100 Back
39
54.94
567
100 Free
50
50.62
564
Beene, Caroline
SR
0
50 Free
30
22.78
648
100 Fly
32
54.81
564
100 Free
36
50.07
611
Faunce, Alina
SO
0
200 IM
67
2:06.56
410
400 IM
38
4:23.11
480
200 Fly
39
2:04.38
426
Liberto, Morgan
FR
0
100 Fly
34
54.84
562
200 Fly
25
1:59.09
621
200 Back
28
1:56.87
629
Surrency, Allie
JR
0
50 Free
31
22.83
639
200 Free
51
1:50.01
533
100 Free
32
49.83
631
Wright, Cat
FR
0
200 IM
53
2:02.93
545
200 Fly
35
2:03.06
479
200 Breast
38
2:17.89
506
Vanderbilt
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hernandez-Tome,
SO
1
500 Free
51
4:59.82
440
200 Fly
40
2:05.8
369
1650 Free
24
16:45.94
506
Sanchez, Namill
JR
0
500 Free
53
5:07.32
306
200 Free
62
1:54.97
296
100 Free
67
53.25
308
Beckwith, Mary
SR
0
200 Free
61
1:54.4
323
100 Back
53
57.91
353
200 Back
45
2:03.50
413
Debeer, Tonner
FR
0
50 Free
40
23.19
575
100 Fly
27
54.23
605
100 Back
32
54.36
603
Ellis, Brooke
SO
0
200 IM
65
2:06.07
429
100 Fly
45
56.82
404
200 Fly
34
2:02.92
485
Roob, Reagan
SO
0
50 Free
59
24.16
377
200 Free
57
1:52.30
425
100 Free
65
52.22
409
Colwell, Lizzy
FR
0
400 IM
35
4:20.91
521
100 Breast
33
1:03.27
534
200 Breast
35
2:16.65
543
Thomas, Lauren
FR
0
200 IM
66
2:06.52
412
100 Back
52
57.22
405
200 Back
46
2:07.38
269
Bergmann, Laure
SO
0
100 Fly
46
56.85
401
100 Back
50
56.67
446
200 Back
42
2:00.97
504
Eaker, Madison
SR
0
200 Free
59
1:52.99
391
100 Back
45
55.35
540
200 Back
39
1:59.93
538
Buchanan, Kaley
SO
0
50 Free
58
24.1
389
100 Fly
47
56.97
391
100 Free
63
51.99
433
Burke, Abby
FR
0
500 Free
50
4:58.29
467
200 Free
55
1:51.93
443
100 Free
60
51.55
477
Goldblatt, Joha
SR
0
50 Free
44
23.27
560
100 Back
41
55.15
553
100 Free
61
51.57
475
Gordon, Lindsey
SO
0
200 IM
69
2:06.96
394
100 Breast
33
1:03.27
534
200 Breast
42
2:21.92
376
Hamilton, Paige
JR
0
50 Free
53
23.61
492
100 Free
64
52.0
432
Goldblatt, Rach
SO
0
50 Free
61
24.5
307
100 Fly
49
57.42
354
200 Fly
42
2:08.8
255
Chon, Eun Sol
SR
0
200 IM
71
2:09.52
296
100 Back
54
58.83
286
100 Free
68
53.45
290
Hunt, Hannah
SO
0
200 IM
68
2:06.57
410
100 Breast
36
1:04.01
485
200 Breast
36
2:17.62
514
Porter, Krislyn
FR
0
500 Free
52
5:05.71
335
200 Free
60
1:53.67
357
100 Free
69
53.59
277
Leave a Reply