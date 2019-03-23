2019 W. NCAAs: Abbey Weitzeil Ties Fastest 50 Free Relay Split Ever

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

After setting the American record in the 50 free individually Thursday night at 21.02, Cal junior Abbey Weitzeil went 20.45 anchoring Cal’s second-place 200 medley relay Friday night.

Her split ties Simone Manuel‘s from Stanford’s 2019 medley relay.

Freshman Izzy Ivey took the race out in 24.07, then classmate Ema Rajic went 27.28 on breast, junior Maddie Murphy went 22.63 on fly, and then Weitzeil anchored in 20.45. The team took second overall to Tennessee.

The Vols’ Meghan Small took it out with a 24.05 back split, Nikol Popov took over with a 26.51 on the breast leg, while Maddy Banic turned in a 22.58 on the fly, and Erika Brown, the second-fastest 50 freestyler of all-time behind Weitzeil, went 20.98.

Weitzeil now owns four of the top five relay splits in history.

Top 10 Performers of All Time: SCY 50 Free Relay Split