2019 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 3 Pick’em Update

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The rules

Unlike yesterday, tonight was a night for the favorites. Every individual event winner was picked by at least 69% of entries.

Ella Eastin of Stanford won the 400 IM as picked by 98% of entries. She was followed by Sydney Pickrem of Texas A&M (34% picked her 2nd), Brooke Forde of Stanford (32% picked her 3rd), and improbable 4th place finisher Calypso Sheridan of Northwestern (1% picked her 4th).

Louise Hansson of USC (69%) was the next favorite winner. She was trailed by Maggie MacNeil (32%), Katie McLaughlin (11%), Erika Brown (7%).

The 200 free saw Mallory Comerford of Louisville come through for 82% of entries. Taylor Ruck of Stanford (33%), Siobhan Haughey of Michigan (40%), and Abbey Weitzeil of Cal (27%) were next.

The single biggest favorite of the entire meet Lilly King of Indiana (99.5%) was the 100 breast champ. Delaney Duncan of Eastern Michigan was an upset in second (1%). Sophie Hansson of NC State was 3rd (25%), and Lindsey Kozelsky of Minnesota was 4th (6%).

Beata Nelson was the favorite in the 100 back (86%) and also won. She was trailed by Amy Bilquist of Cal (32%), Taylor Ruck of Stanford (31%), and unlikely 4th place finisher Izzy Ivey of Cal (no one picked her any where in the top 4).

How everyone did

The daily winner was Jakeswim with 88 points. They were followed by bob1235 with 85, Silent Observer with 84, and RetiredJet with 82.

The overall leader heading into the final day is a tie between RetiredJet and SpottedZebra with 142 points. They are followed by Bob1235 with 141, and Njames08 with 141.

The top 10 in the daily standings and the overall contest are in the tables below. If you aren’t in the top ten you can check the full entries spreadsheet to see how your picks are doing so far.

Daily Standings

Name Day 3 points 1 Jakeswim 88 2 Bob1235 85 3 Silent Observer 84 4 RetiredJet 82 5 Njames08 81 6 no1swimfreak 80 7 Spotted Zebra 79 8 aznswimmaboi12 78 8 Samboys 78 8 lane11 78 8 BobEagle 78 8 Utah Gopher 78

Overall Standings