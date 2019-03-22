Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAAs: Beata Nelson Rewrites Every 100 Back Record in 49.18

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

After the fastest time in history had been lowered by mere hundredths of a second the last three times it was improved upon, Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson obliterated the 100 back American, NCAA, and US Open record at the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships Friday night, going 49.18.

Nelson won the race by three-quarters of a second, splitting 23.76/25.42. Taking second was Cal’s Amy Bilquist in 50.05, making her the 1oth-fastest performer in history, and in third was Stanford’s Taylor Ruck in 50.34.

Seventeen-year-old Regan Smith set the American record just 12 days ago at 49.66, meaning Nelson took off .48 seconds. Nelson cruised to a 50.07 in prelims Friday and looked primed for the record, especially given her stunning 200 IM performance (1:50.79) Thursday night.

Nelson had previously set the American record earlier this season when she went 49.67 at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite in November. She now owns five of the top 100 back swims in history.

Split Comparison

Nelson 2018 record Smith 2019 record
Nelson 2019 record
24.02 24.29 23.76
25.65 25.37 25.42
Final: 49.67 Final: 49.66 Final: 49.18

Top 10 Performers of All Time: SCY 100 back

Place Swimmer Time
1 Beata Nelson 49.18
2 Regan Smith 49.66
3 Ally Howe 49.69
4 Kathleen Baker 49.80
5 Janet Hu 49.93
6 Natalie Coughlin 49.97
7 Courtney Bartholomew 50.01
8 Rachel Bootsma 50.03
9 Olivia Smoliga 50.04
10 Amy Bilquist 50.05

Top 10 Performers of All Time: SCY 100 back

Place Swimmer Time
1 Beata Nelson 49.18
2 Regan Smith 49.66
3 Beata Nelson 49.67
4 Ally Howe 49.69
5 Ally Howe 49.7
6 Regan Smith 49.74
7 Regan Smith 49.77
8 Beata Nelson 49.78
9 Kathleen Baker 49.8
10 Beata Nelson 49.83 (T-10)
10 Beata Nelson 49.83 (T-10)

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
WISCO FOREVER

2 for 2 Ms. Nelson! On Wisconsin! Look forward to another spectacular swim tomorrow. Yuri this year + New Pool Next Year + Senior Nelson Next Year = Excited Badger Swim Fans!

Vote Up160Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Crusty

Sad Tar Heel

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
Skiski

Wooohooo!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
IRO

Truly a massacre of a swim.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago
Coach Mike 1952

She rode so high up in the water, it was exciting to watch & see if she would actually go under 49.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!