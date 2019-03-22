Adam Peaty’s ISL Squad Now Named London Roar

On the heels of newly-announced team member additions to the tune of Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, Yuri Kisil and Jeanette Ottesen, the International Swimming League (ISL) Team London has revealed its new name.
Selected from fan-submitted entries, the official ISL Team London Instagram account announced the squad will be now be known as London Roar.
And our @iswimleague London team name is official! We are LONDON ROAR. We hope you like it! Congratulations to @jakemlampkin who wins our competition. We also have 3 runners up, 2 who suggested ‘London Roars’ & 1 ‘Roar’ – see our FB page for full details #londonroar #ISL2019 #competition
London Roar is still scheduled to host its ISL meet on November 23-24. Overall, the ISL’s inaugural season is aiming for 8 clubs across the world: 4 in Europe and 4 in the United States. The United States’ team has been the quietest, with no team members’ names having yet been unveiled.
