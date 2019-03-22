2019 W. NCAAs: King Breaks All Her Own 100 Breast Records – 55.73

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

For the fourth consecutive year, Lilly King won the 100 breast at the NCAA Championships.

She went 55.73 Friday night in Austin to break every record in the books, all of which were her own. Her previous NCAA, American, and US Open records stood at 55.88, which she just swam last month at the 2019 Big Ten Championships. King was 57.55 in prelims Friday morning.

Splits comparison

Big Tens NCAAs 26.11 25.98 29.77 29.75 Final: 55.88 Final: 55.73

King has now gone under :56 twice (flat start), and has dropped half a second in the last month – her PR going into Big Tens was 56.25. She is one of two swimmers ever to break :57, the other being Molly Hannis, and is the only swimmer to break 56.

Finishing second Friday night was Eastern Michigan’s Delaney Duncan, whose 57.83 makes her the No. 10 performer in history, and her 2nd-place finish makes her the highest-placing finisher in EMU history. In third was NC State’s Sophie Hansson in 57.90.

Top 10 Performers of All Time: SCY 100 breaststroke

1 Lilly King 55.73 2 Molly Hannis 56.64 3 Breeja Larson 57.23 4 Alia Atkinson 57.29 5 Sarah Haase 57.36 6 Sophie Hansson 57.74 7 Emily McClellan 57.76 8 Tara Kirk 57.77 9 Emma Reaney 57.79 10 Delaney Duncan 57.83

Top 10 Performances of All Time: SCY 100 breaststroke