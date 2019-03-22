Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAAs: Louise Hansson Swims Fastest 100 Fly in History

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

USC junior Louise Hansson broke her own NCAA and US Open records Friday night at the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships.

Hansson, a native of Sweden, split 23.03/26.23 to win the event in 49.26. Her previous NCAA and US Open records were 49.34, set earlier this month at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships. Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil took second place in 49.66, and Cal’s Katie McLaughlin was third in 49.97. McLaughlin’s swim makes her the No. 5 performer in history – the fifth woman to break :50 (MacNeil was already the No. 3 performer with her 49.59).

Kelsi Dahlia, who was on hand to give Hansson her award, was the previous meet record holder at 49.43 (and still holds the American record). Hansson now owns three of the top 10 100 fly swims in history.

Splits Comparison

1st 50 2nd 50 Final time
Hansson 2019 NCAAs 23.03 26.23 49.26
Hansson 2019 Pac-12s 23.01 26.33 49.34
Dahlia 2016 23.09 26.34 49.43

Top 10 Performers of All Time: SCY 100 Fly

Place Swimmer Time
1 Louise Hansson 49.26
2 Kelsi Dahlia 49.43
3 Maggie MacNeil 49.59
4 Erika Brown 49.85
5 Katie McLaughlin 49.97
6 Natalie Coughlin 50.01
7 Farida Osman 50.05
8 Rachel Komisarz 50.1
9 Olivia Bray 50.19
10 Hellen Moffitt 50.37

Top 10 Performances of All Time: SCY 100 Fly

Place Swimmer Time
1 Louise Hansson 49.26
2 Louise Hansson 49.34
3 Kelsi Dahlia 49.43
4 Maggie MacNeil 49.59
5 Maggie MacNeil 49.66
6 Louise Hansson 49.80 (T-6)
7 Louise Hansson 49.80 (T-6)
8 Kelsi Dahlia 49.81
9 Erika Brown 49.85 (T-9)
10 Erika Brown 49.85 (T-9)

CALSSSSS

Missing Katie McLaughlin’s 49.97 on the top 10 performers of all time

56 minutes ago
WI Swim fan

Beata Nelson swam a 49.67 in November

53 minutes ago
Lauren Neidigh

Wrong stroke 😉

23 minutes ago
spectatorn

missing MacNeil’s 49.66 in top 10 performances of all time

41 minutes ago

