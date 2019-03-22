2019 W. NCAAs: Louise Hansson Swims Fastest 100 Fly in History

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Full Live Stream Schedule
USC junior Louise Hansson broke her own NCAA and US Open records Friday night at the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships.
Hansson, a native of Sweden, split 23.03/26.23 to win the event in 49.26. Her previous NCAA and US Open records were 49.34, set earlier this month at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships. Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil took second place in 49.66, and Cal’s Katie McLaughlin was third in 49.97. McLaughlin’s swim makes her the No. 5 performer in history – the fifth woman to break :50 (MacNeil was already the No. 3 performer with her 49.59).
Kelsi Dahlia, who was on hand to give Hansson her award, was the previous meet record holder at 49.43 (and still holds the American record). Hansson now owns three of the top 10 100 fly swims in history.
Splits Comparison
|1st 50
|2nd 50
|Final time
|Hansson 2019 NCAAs
|23.03
|26.23
|49.26
|Hansson 2019 Pac-12s
|23.01
|26.33
|49.34
|Dahlia 2016
|23.09
|26.34
|49.43
Top 10 Performers of All Time: SCY 100 Fly
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Louise Hansson
|49.26
|2
|Kelsi Dahlia
|49.43
|3
|Maggie MacNeil
|49.59
|4
|Erika Brown
|49.85
|5
|Katie McLaughlin
|49.97
|6
|Natalie Coughlin
|50.01
|7
|Farida Osman
|50.05
|8
|Rachel Komisarz
|50.1
|9
|Olivia Bray
|50.19
|10
|Hellen Moffitt
|50.37
Top 10 Performances of All Time: SCY 100 Fly
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Louise Hansson
|49.26
|2
|Louise Hansson
|49.34
|3
|Kelsi Dahlia
|49.43
|4
|Maggie MacNeil
|49.59
|5
|Maggie MacNeil
|49.66
|6
|Louise Hansson
|49.80 (T-6)
|7
|Louise Hansson
|49.80 (T-6)
|8
|Kelsi Dahlia
|49.81
|9
|Erika Brown
|49.85 (T-9)
|10
|Erika Brown
|49.85 (T-9)
Missing Katie McLaughlin’s 49.97 on the top 10 performers of all time
Beata Nelson swam a 49.67 in November
Wrong stroke 😉
missing MacNeil’s 49.66 in top 10 performances of all time