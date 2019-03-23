Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAA Championships: Day 3 Finals Photo Vault

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships saw three NCAA records broken, and SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was all around the deck to catch the action of the record-breaking Friday night finals session.

Louise Hansson in the zone before the 100 fly (photo: Jack Spitser)

Michigan Cheering before the start of Friday finals  (photo: Jack Spitser)

Rowdy Gains on the ESPN broadcast (photo: Jack Spitser)

Sophie Hansson after the 100 breast (photo: Jack Spitser)

Mallory Comerford after her big win in the 200 free (photo: Jack Spitser)

Lilly King after her 100 breaststroke win for the 4th year in a row (photo: Jack Spitser)

Kelsi Dahlia, guest award presenter for the 100 fly (photo: Jack Spitser)

Katie McLaughlin in the zone before the 200 Free (photo: Jack Spitser)

Mallory Comerford exiting the water after her win in the 200 free (photo: Jack Spitser)

Delaney Duncan emotional after her 3rd place finish in the 100 breast (photo: Jack Spitser)

Amy Bilquist and Beata Nelson embrace each other after the 100 Backstroke (photo: Jack Spitser)

Ella Eastin after her big win the 400 IM (photo: Jack Spitser)

