Mallory Comerford: “I knew going into this one it was going to be the hardest one” (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

NCAA Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

American Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

Meet Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey took control from the start, turning in 48.08 at the halfway point. It was a 3-woman race to the finish between Haughey, Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, and Stanford’s Taylor Ruck as they started to close in on Haughey going into the final stretch. Comerford, the defending champion, shot off the final wall to edge ahead, defending her title in 1:40.26. That was the 3rd fastest performance in history.

Ruck was just a nail behind Comerford at the touch, taking 2nd in 1:40.37. That ties her with Simone Manuel as the 4th fastest woman in history, and is just a hundredth away from Katie Ledecky’s Stanford school record. Ruck’s swim is also tied as the 7th fastest performance in history. Michigan’s Haughey was just a hundredth short of her lifetime best, taking 3rd in 1:40.70.

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil, the Pac-12 champion in this event, was within 3 tenths of her best to take 4th in 1:42.29. Teammate Katie McLaughlin, who had a breakthrough in this event this morning with her first best 200 free time since 2015, was 7th tonight in 1:43.54. That was a back-to-back double for McLaughlin, who just had a big swim in the 100 fly.

Virginia’s Paige Madden, the 500 free runner-up, clipped her best from prelims to take 5th in 1:43.03. The 5th fastest time of the night, however, came from the B final, as Stanford’s Lauren Pitzer put up a lifetime best 1:42.84.