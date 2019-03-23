2019 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 3 Scoring Summary

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Day 3 saw Cal take a 28.5 point lead over Stanford. The Bears scored 155 points, 33.5 more than their seeded total of 121.5. Stanford scored 126. 3 of those points were from diving events. The rest were from swimming. The 123 swimming points were an improvement of 18.5 on the psych sheet. All told, Cal made up 12 points vs the pre meet projections today.
Adding tomorrow’s projected scores to today’s totals, Stanford has 459 and Cal has 417. The meet is Stanford’s to lose, but they have to swim well and back up their seeds. Stanford have 19 individual swims tomorrow to Cal’s 11. Stanford have a top 5 seed in every event but the 100. Cal’s only top 5 seeds are in the 100. Stanford have 6 top 5 seeds tomorrow. Cal have 2.
The biggest gainers of the night session were Arizona who picked up 16.5 points vs their prelims seeds. The biggest night session drop off came from USC who dropped 10 points from this morning’s seeds. USC’s drop off was mostly because of their DQ in the 200 medley relay consolation final.
Cal’s 33.5 points gained over the psych sheet were the most of any team. Louisville were next best with a +29. NC State dropped the most today, falling off 28.5 from their psych sheet total.
The team races for 4th and 6th are looking like they will come down to the wire. Conference rivals Louisville and NC State now have projected final scores within 7 points of each other, and Texas now project to beat Tennessee by 8.5 points for 6th.
There are several data sections below. There is a scoring summary table, the actual scores heading into tomorrow, team’s scores in each event tonight, and a summary of individual scoring so far for every swimmer at the meet sorted by team.
Day 4 Scoring Summary Table
Day 1 Actual
Day 2 Actual
Day 3 Scored Psych
Day 3 Scored Prelims
Day 3 Prelims vs Psych
Day 3 Actual
Day 3 Swim
Day 3 Dive
Day 3 Finals Swim vs Psych
Day 3 Swim Finals vs Prelims
Day 4 Scored Psych
Actual + Remaining Projected
Stanford
40
133.5
104.5
115
10.5
126
123
3
18.5
8
159.5
459
California
34
139
121.5
148
26.5
155
155
0
33.5
7
89
417
Michigan
30
99
110.5
111.5
1
104
104
0
-6.5
-7.5
61
294
Louisville
26
74
34
59
25
63
63
0
29
4
57
220
NC State
0
86
83.5
63
-20.5
55
55
0
-28.5
-8
72
213
Texas
28
59
21.5
12
-9.5
40.5
19
21.5
-2.5
7
62
189.5
Tennessee
0
69
90
71
-19
69
69
0
-21
-2
43
181
USC
32
51
45.5
30
-15.5
20
20
0
-25.5
-10
66
169
Indiana
0
54
77
63
-14
68
68
0
-9
5
43
165
Virginia
18
48
53
69
16
62
62
0
9
-7
34
162
Auburn
4
48
56.5
44
-12.5
41
36
5
-20.5
-8
53.5
146.5
Minnesota
2
74
22
37
15
55
35
20
13
-2
15
146
TAMU
22
22
48.5
31
-17.5
28.5
28.5
0
-20
-2.5
46
118.5
Wisconsin
24
20
26
24
-2
26
26
0
0
2
32
102
Kentucky
14
17.5
11
13
2
18
14
4
3
1
44
93.5
Arizona
8
40.5
5
9
4
38
25.5
12.5
20.5
16.5
5
91.5
Georgia
12
16
17
5
-12
6
6
0
-11
1
40
74
UCLA
0
31
0
0
0
35
0
35
0
0
0
66
Arkansas
0
29
0
0
0
17
0
17
0
0
15
61
Florida
0
21
43
22
-21
23
23
0
-20
1
15
59
ASU
10
15
7
10
3
10
10
0
3
0
22
57
Missouri
0
14
38
36
-2
28
28
0
-10
-8
10
52
South Carolina
0
13.5
16
14
-2
14
14
0
-2
0
11
38.5
Ohio State
6
12
10
5
-5
3
3
0
-7
-2
16
37
Duke
0
16
6
27
21
19
19
0
13
-8
0
35
Eastern Mich
0
0
13.5
15
1.5
17
17
0
3.5
2
12
29
Penn State
0
0
0
0
0
7
7
0
7
7
17
24
KANS
0
11
0
0
0
11
0
11
0
0
0
22
Hawaii
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
20
LSU
0
13
6.5
0
-6.5
7
0
7
-6.5
0
0
20
Northwestern
0
0
4.5
15
10.5
15
15
0
10.5
0
4
19
MIAF
0
3
0
0
0
16
0
16
0
0
0
19
FSU
0
0
9
11.5
2.5
14
14
0
5
2.5
0
14
Akron
0
0
0
3
3
6
6
0
6
3
8
14
San Diego St
0
0
0
6
6
9
9
0
9
3
0
9
Purdue
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Notre Dame
0
0
4
4
0
2
2
0
-2
-2
4
6
Alabama
0
0
0
2
2
2
2
0
2
0
4
6
VT
0
0
0
7
7
5
5
0
5
-2
0
5
Rutgers
0
0
0.5
0
-0.5
0
0
0
0
0
4
4
Nebraska
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
2
0
0
1
3
UNC
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Yale
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
UConn
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
1
Boise St
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Denver
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Florida Int’l
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Harvard
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Houston
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Iowa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
James Madison
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Northeastern
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Rice
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Richmond
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
SMU
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
U.S. Navy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
UC Davis
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Washington St.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
West Virginia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Actual Scores
1. California: 328.0
2. Stanford: 299.5
3. Michigan: 233.0
4. Louisville: 163.0
5. NC State: 141.0
6. Tennessee: 138.0
7. Minnesota: 131.0
8. Virginia: 128.0
9. Texas: 127.5
10. Indiana: 122.0
11. USC: 103.0
12. Auburn: 93.0
13. Arizona: 86.5
14. TAMU: 72.5
15. Wisconsin: 70.0
16. UCLA: 66.0
17. Kentucky: 49.5
18. Arkansas: 46.0
19. Florida: 44.0
20. Missouri: 42.0
21. ASU: 35.0
22. Duke: 35.0
23. Georgia: 34.0
24. South Carolina: 27.5
25. KANS: 22.0
26. Ohio State: 21.0
27. LSU: 20.0
28. MIAF: 19.0
29. Eastern Mich: 17.0
30. Northwestern: 15.0
31. FSU: 14.0
32. San Diego St: 9.0
33. Purdue: 7.0
34. Penn State: 7.0
35. Akron: 6.0
36. VT: 5.0
37. UNC: 2.0
38. Alabama: 2.0
39. Nebraska: 2.0
40. Notre Dame: 2.0
41. UConn: 1.0 Event Scores
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
3 mtr Diving
200 Medley Relay
California
0
31
38
11
41
0
34
Stanford
48
0
26
0
25
3
24
Michigan
0
17
29
19
13
0
26
Tennessee
11
15
0
3
0
0
40
Indiana
17
1
0
20
0
0
30
Louisville
0
11
20
0
4
0
28
Virginia
0
12
15
13
0
0
22
Minnesota
0
0
3
20
0
20
12
NC State
6
0
0
16
1
0
32
Auburn
0
14
7
0
11
5
4
Texas
0
0
0
0
9
21.5
10
Arizona
0
3
4.5
0
0
12.5
18
UCLA
0
0
0
0
0
35
0
TAMU
18
0
4.5
6
0
0
0
Missouri
0
9
0
0
5
0
14
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
20
0
6
Florida
11
0
0
0
12
0
0
USC
0
20
0
0
0
0
0
Duke
0
11
0
0
0
0
8
Kentucky
0
0
0
0
14
4
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
0
17
0
Eastern Mich
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
MIAF
0
0
0
0
0
16
0
Northwestern
15
0
0
0
0
0
0
FSU
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
South Carolina
14
0
0
0
0
0
0
KANS
0
0
0
0
0
11
0
ASU
0
0
6
4
0
0
0
San Diego St
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
Penn State
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
Akron
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
Georgia
0
5
0
1
0
0
0
VT
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ohio State
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
Alabama
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
Nebraska
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Notre Dame
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
UConn
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. California
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Izzy Ivey
FR
37
200 IM
9
1:53.87
832
100 Fly
6
50.82
841
100 Back
4
50.42
846
Abbey Weitzeil
JR
35
50 Free
1
21.02
1020
200 Free
4
1:42.29
855
Amy Bilquist
SR
30
50 Free
6
21.52
891
100 Back
2
50.05
873
Katie McLaughli
SR
28
100 Fly
3
49.97
915
200 Free
7
1:43.53
797
Keaton Blovad
JR
15
200 IM
11
1:55.46
777
100 Back
9
51.39
780
*Robin Neumann
SO
11
500 Free
26
4:41.25
720
200 Free
8
1:43.72
789
Ema Rajic
FR
11
100 Breast
8
59.43
760
Maddie Murphy
JR
11
50 Free
9
21.91
805
100 Fly
15
52.12
745
Phoebe Lamay
SR
2
1 mtr Diving
15
282.45
3 mtr Diving
18
304.7
Ali Harrison
SO
0
100 Breast
46
1:01.03
667
Cassidy Bayer
FR
0
500 Free
57
4:49.99
600
*Alicia Wilson
FR
0
200 IM
18
1:56.54
743
100 Back
44
53.22
670
Sophie Krivokap
SO
0
100 Fly
53
53.56
649
100 Back
25
52.37
719
Stanford
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ella Eastin
SR
37
200 IM
2
1:51.81
911
400 IM
1
3:57.03
918
Brooke Forde
SO
36
500 Free
1
4:31.34
875
400 IM
3
3:59.26
873
*Taylor Ruck
FR
33
200 Free
2
1:40.37
957
100 Back
3
50.34
851
Lauren Pitzer
SO
22
500 Free
6
4:36.57
789
200 Free
9
1:42.84
829
Allie Raab
FR
12
400 IM
7
4:06.11
755
100 Breast
28
59.94
729
Carolina Sculti
FR
8
1 mtr Diving
12
297.8
3 mtr Diving
14
316.6
Lucie Nordmann
FR
6
50 Free
33
22.46
703
100 Back
11
51.44
776
Daria Lenz
FR
6
1 mtr Diving
11
302.65
Katie Drabot
JR
5.5
500 Free
11
4:37.87
769
200 Free
18
1:44.98
736
Anya Goeders
FR
5
50 Free
12
22.07
774
Erin Voss
JR
3
500 Free
21
4:40.65
729
100 Back
14
51.87
749
Morgan Tankersl
FR
3
500 Free
14
4:38.43
761
200 Free
23
1:45.27
724
Haley Farnswort
JR
1
1 mtr Diving
16
277.85
Allie Szekely
JR
0
400 IM
18
4:08.54
717
Mia Paulsen
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
37
265.05
Zoe Bartel
FR
0
100 Breast
24
59.89
732
Grace Zhao
SO
0
100 Breast
31
59.96
728
Amalie Fackenth
FR
0
50 Free
24
22.27
737
100 Fly
42
52.86
695
Leah Stevens
SR
0
500 Free
29
4:41.63
715
400 IM
22
4:09.47
703
Megan Byrnes
JR
0
500 Free
24
4:41.14
722
Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Maggie MacNeil
FR
45
50 Free
4
21.5
895
100 Fly
2
49.66
944
100 Back
6
50.98
807
Catie DeLoof
SR
20
50 Free
10
21.98
791
200 Free
6
1:43.17
813
*Siobhan Haughe
SR
16
200 Free
3
1:40.7
939
Miranda Tucker
JR
12
200 IM
33
1:57.50
713
100 Breast
7
58.83
798
*Jamie Zhen Yeu
SR
7
200 IM
32
1:57.48
714
100 Breast
10
59.04
784
*Rose Bi
SR
7
500 Free
10
4:37.12
780
Sierra Schmidt
SO
4
500 Free
13
4:37.99
767
200 Free
39
1:46.76
666
Daria Pyshnenko
SO
0
50 Free
31
22.42
710
Becca Postoll
SR
0
500 Free
19
4:40.39
733
200 Free
50
1:47.66
631
Vanessa Krause
JR
0
100 Fly
51
53.51
653
Taylor Garcia
SR
0
100 Back
39
53.04
680
Camryn McPherso
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
49
225.45
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mallory Comerfo
SR
36
50 Free
3
21.49
898
200 Free
1
1:40.26
964
Grace Oglesby
JR
11
100 Fly
8
51.1
819
*Alina Kendzior
SR
4
100 Back
13
51.72
759
Michaela Sliney
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
37
250.1
3 mtr Diving
42
248.5
Molly Fears
JR
0
3 mtr Diving
23
298.35
*Maria Eduarda
FR
0
200 IM
61
2:01.38
596
400 IM
42
4:21.97
501
Sophie Cattermo
JR
0
500 Free
52
4:47.03
641
200 Free
35
1:46.71
668
Alena Kraus
FR
0
500 Free
50
4:46.64
647
200 Free
40
1:46.84
663
Kaylee Wheeler
FR
0
100 Breast
23
59.87
734
*Arina Openyshe
SO
0
500 Free
61
4:53.48
547
200 Free
32
1:46.20
688
Lainey Visscher
JR
0
50 Free
21
22.22
746
Morgan Friesen
SO
0
100 Breast
30
59.95
729
*Mariia Astashk
SO
0
100 Breast
34
1:00.01
725
NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Sophie Hansson
FR
16
100 Breast
3
57.9
863
Ky-lee Perry
JR
12
50 Free
7
21.57
879
Kylee Alons
FR
11
50 Free
8
21.89
810
100 Fly
19
52.12
745
Makayla Sargent
JR
6
200 IM
39
1:58.15
694
400 IM
11
4:05.81
759
Julia Poole
SO
3
200 IM
14
1:56.45
745
400 IM
20
4:08.96
711
Kate Moore
SO
2
500 Free
15
4:39.45
746
400 IM
19
4:08.79
713
Elise Haan
SR
1
100 Back
16
52.07
737
Anna Jahns
SR
0
500 Free
25
4:41.15
722
*Tamila Holub
SO
0
500 Free
47
4:46.03
655
Summer Finke
JR
0
400 IM
39
4:15.7
609
Emma Muzzy
FR
0
200 IM
36
1:57.76
705
400 IM
32
4:12.18
663
Olivia Calegan
SO
0
50 Free
47
23.04
602
100 Breast
26
59.91
731
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Erika Brown
JR
32
50 Free
2
21.23
963
100 Fly
4
50.38
878
*Tess Cieplucha
JR
13
200 IM
13
1:56.33
749
400 IM
9
4:04.88
774
Meghan Small
JR
12
200 IM
7
1:53.57
843
200 Free
22
1:45.07
732
Nikol Popov
SO
3
100 Breast
14
59.59
750
Sinclair Larson
FR
2
500 Free
33
4:42.08
709
400 IM
15
4:08.43
719
Amanda Nunan
SO
0
500 Free
37
4:43.1
695
Madeline Banic
SR
0
50 Free
18
22.14
761
100 Fly
32
52.54
716
Bailey Grinter
SO
0
50 Free
36
22.53
691
100 Back
50
53.34
663
Stanzi Moseley
JR
0
50 Free
37
22.56
686
100 Fly
43
53.06
682
Alexis Yager
SO
0
200 IM
40
1:58.16
693
400 IM
31
4:11.99
666
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sarah Bacon
JR
34
1 mtr Diving
1
363.2
3 mtr Diving
5
373.65
Chantal Nack
SR
17
500 Free
5
4:35.88
799
200 Free
14
1:44.18
769
*Mackenzie Padi
SO
16
500 Free
3
4:35.21
810
200 Free
37
1:46.74
667
Lindsey Kozelsk
JR
15
100 Breast
4
58.09
849
Kristen Hayden
JR
6
1 mtr Diving
22
277.9
3 mtr Diving
11
340.2
Rachel Munson
SR
5
100 Breast
12
59.4
762
Tevyn Waddell
JR
0
100 Fly
29
52.43
723
100 Back
31
52.59
706
Virginia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Paige Madden
SO
31
500 Free
2
4:32.98
847
200 Free
5
1:43.03
820
Morgan Hill
JR
16
50 Free
13
22.09
770
100 Fly
7
50.84
840
Alexis Wenger
FR
13
100 Breast
6
58.64
811
Abby Richter
SO
5
200 IM
12
1:56.01
759
400 IM
30
4:11.84
668
Megan Moroney
JR
1
200 Free
16
1:45.03
734
100 Back
19
52.06
738
Jessica Nava
FR
0
100 Fly
28
52.31
732
Vivian Tafuto
SR
0
100 Breast
47
1:01.09
664
Caroline Gmelic
SO
0
100 Back
26
52.38
719
Marcie Maguire
SO
0
100 Back
23
52.3
724
Kaki Christense
FR
0
100 Breast
39
1:00.35
706
Kylie Towbin
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
38
249.15
Julia Menkhaus
FR
0
200 IM
49
1:59.16
664
100 Back
35
52.84
692
Eryn Eddy
SR
0
200 Free
24
1:45.30
723
Emma Seiberlich
SO
0
500 Free
43
4:44.35
678
100 Back
32
52.61
705
Texas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Alison Gibson
JR
28.5
1 mtr Diving
3
338.65
3 mtr Diving
6
368.75
Evie Pfeifer
SO
12
500 Free
7
4:37.09
781
400 IM
23
4:09.49
703
Meghan O’Brien
SR
9
1 mtr Diving
21
278.15
3 mtr Diving
9
368.7
Claire Adams
JR
7
100 Back
10
51.43
777
Julia Cook
FR
2
50 Free
28
22.35
722
100 Back
15
51.98
743
Grace Ariola
FR
1
50 Free
16
22.38
717
100 Back
29
52.44
715
*Joanna Evans
SR
1
500 Free
16
4:43.42
691
200 Free
44
1:47.27
646
Lauren Case
JR
0
100 Fly
46
53.15
676
Quinn Carrozza
SR
0
200 Free
33
1:46.34
682
Kennedy Lohman
JR
0
100 Breast
31
59.96
728
Murphy Bromberg
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
29
261.9
3 mtr Diving
26
296.5
Sofia Rauzi
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
36
255.05
Remedy Rule
SR
0
100 Fly
17
52.09
747
Anelise Diener
SR
0
50 Free
26
22.34
724
Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bailey Andison
SR
24
200 IM
8
1:54.17
821
400 IM
6
4:03.87
791
Lilly King
SR
20
200 IM
21
1:56.83
734
100 Breast
1
55.73
1044
Jessica Parratt
SR
9
1 mtr Diving
9
320.65
3 mtr Diving
20
304.2
Mackenzie Looze
FR
4
200 IM
17
1:56.54
743
400 IM
13
4:07.96
726
Christie Jensen
SR
1
100 Fly
16
52.2
739
*Laura Morley
SR
0
200 IM
46
1:58.85
673
100 Breast
39
1:00.35
706
Shelby Koontz
JR
0
100 Fly
20
52.13
744
Josie Grote
SO
0
500 Free
34
4:42.96
697
400 IM
25
4:10.42
689
Noelle Peplowsk
FR
0
500 Free
27
4:41.51
717
100 Breast
21
59.81
737
Bailey Kovac
SO
0
200 IM
43
1:58.4
686
400 IM
35
4:12.91
652
Christin Rockwa
FR
0
500 Free
41
4:43.96
683
400 IM
26
4:11.08
679
Cassy Jernberg
JR
0
500 Free
36
4:43.07
695
Morgan Scott
FR
0
100 Back
20
52.17
731
Maggie Wallace
FR
0
500 Free
59
4:50.67
590
USC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Louise Hansson
JR
35
200 IM
4
1:52.14
898
100 Fly
1
49.26
983
Caitlin Tycz
SO
0
100 Fly
39
52.68
707
Catherine Sanch
JR
0
100 Fly
34
52.57
714
*Laticia-Leigh
FR
0
200 Free
34
1:46.47
677
Naomi Gowlett
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
24
277.5
3 mtr Diving
39
257.7
Maddie Wright
SR
0
100 Fly
36
52.6
712
Kirsten Vose
SR
0
200 IM
38
1:58.05
697
100 Breast
38
1:00.26
711
Tatum Wade
JR
0
200 IM
35
1:57.74
706
200 Free
20
1:45.00
735
Maggie Aroesty
SO
0
100 Breast
44
1:00.55
694
Marta Ciesla
SO
0
50 Free
19
22.15
759
*Jemma Schlicht
SO
0
100 Fly
22
52.16
742
Riley Scott
SR
0
100 Breast
18
59.73
742
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Aly Tetzloff
SR
25
100 Fly
5
50.61
859
100 Back
8
51.33
784
Bailey Nero
SR
7
200 IM
10
1:55.4
779
100 Fly
23
52.18
740
Erin Falconer
SR
7
200 Free
10
1:43.6
794
100 Back
21
52.25
726
Alison Maillard
JR
5
1 mtr Diving
17
289.3
3 mtr Diving
12
326.95
Claire Fisch
JR
3
50 Free
14
22.12
764
*Julie Meynen
JR
2
50 Free
15
22.18
753
Jewels Harris
SO
0
100 Fly
43
53.06
682
*Sonnele Oeztue
SO
0
500 Free
22
4:40.86
726
Emily Hetzer
FR
0
500 Free
23
4:41.13
722
200 Free
49
1:47.6
633
Arizona
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Delaney Schnell
SO
16.5
1 mtr Diving
13
291.5
3 mtr Diving
6
368.75
Kirsten Jacobse
JR
10
500 Free
11
4:37.87
769
200 Free
12
1:44.17
769
Hannah Cox
JR
9
500 Free
9
4:36.04
797
200 Free
26
1:45.69
707
Mackenzie Rumri
SR
3
200 IM
31
1:57.45
715
100 Fly
14
51.99
754
Mallory Korenwi
JR
0
100 Breast
37
1:00.23
713
Katrina Konopka
SR
0
50 Free
30
22.38
717
*Ayumi Macias
JR
0
500 Free
39
4:43.23
693
200 Free
46
1:47.34
644
Mik Ranslem
SR
0
200 IM
50
1:59.19
663
400 IM
40
4:15.73
609
Aria Bernal
FR
0
100 Back
24
52.32
722
TAMU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Sydney Pickrem
SR
33
200 IM
3
1:51.84
910
400 IM
2
3:58.23
893
*Anna Belousova
JR
6
200 IM
34
1:57.66
708
100 Breast
11
59.09
781
Claire Rasmus
SR
4.5
500 Free
42
4:43.97
683
200 Free
12
1:44.17
769
*Monika Gonzale
SR
2
200 IM
16
1:58.68
678
400 IM
16
4:11.93
666
Taylor Pike
SO
0
100 Fly
37
52.66
708
*Jing Quah
SO
0
200 IM
26
1:57.07
726
100 Fly
26
52.26
735
Camryn Toney
SO
0
200 IM
52
1:59.49
654
400 IM
27
4:11.14
678
Joy Field
SO
0
500 Free
45
4:44.58
675
Charlye Campbel
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
19
283.95
*Mckenna Debeve
SR
0
200 IM
28
1:57.26
720
200 Free
48
1:47.51
637
Kylie Powers
FR
0
100 Breast
43
1:00.47
699
Haley Yelle
SO
0
500 Free
32
4:42.00
710
200 Free
45
1:47.29
646
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Beata Nelson
JR
40
200 IM
1
1:50.79
954
100 Back
1
49.18
942
Lillie Hosack
FR
0
200 IM
42
1:58.38
687
200 Free
27
1:45.87
700
Katie Coughlin
SR
0
100 Back
36
52.89
689
UCLA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maria Polyakova
SR
37
1 mtr Diving
2
346.9
3 mtr Diving
1
396.0
Eloise Belanger
SR
29
1 mtr Diving
5
320.8
3 mtr Diving
4
378.75
Sandra Soe
SR
0
500 Free
44
4:44.57
675
Mara Newman
FR
0
100 Back
55
54.58
589
Claire Grover
FR
0
50 Free
22
22.25
740
100 Breast
48
1:01.17
659
Kenisha Liu
JR
0
200 IM
44
1:58.54
682
200 Free
43
1:47.21
649
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Asia Seidt
JR
27.5
200 IM
5
1:53.54
844
100 Back
5
50.68
827
Kyndal Knight
FR
4
1 mtr Diving
25
271.6
3 mtr Diving
13
322.55
Paige Kelly
SR
0
500 Free
56
4:49.47
607
Bailey Bonnett
SO
0
200 IM
37
1:57.77
705
100 Breast
28
59.94
729
Geena Freriks
SR
0
500 Free
20
4:40.64
729
200 Free
21
1:45.05
733
Madison Winstea
JR
0
100 Breast
24
59.89
732
*Ali Galyer
JR
0
200 Free
31
1:46.03
694
100 Back
48
53.29
666
Haley McInerny
SR
0
100 Fly
52
53.52
652
Izzy Gati
FR
0
100 Fly
48
53.24
670
Sophie Sorenson
FR
0
100 Back
53
54.4
600
Arkansas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Brooke Schultz
SO
32
1 mtr Diving
4
334.35
3 mtr Diving
2
380.5
*Anna Hopkin
FR
14
50 Free
5
21.51
893
Peyton Palsha
SO
0
500 Free
55
4:48.51
621
Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Brooke Madden
JR
12
1 mtr Diving
7
314.55
3 mtr Diving
32
278.9
Sherridon Dress
JR
12
100 Back
7
51.03
803
Kelly Fertel
JR
11
200 IM
23
1:56.94
730
400 IM
8
4:09.92
696
Vanessa Pearl
FR
2
200 IM
15
1:56.95
730
400 IM
24
4:09.98
695
Savanna Faulcon
JR
0
500 Free
54
4:48.29
624
400 IM
36
4:13.55
642
*Mabel Zavaros
FR
0
400 IM
37
4:13.86
638
*Emma Ball
JR
0
50 Free
49
23.16
580
100 Back
27
52.42
716
*Georgia Marris
SR
0
100 Fly
41
52.81
698
Hannah Burns
SR
0
200 IM
41
1:58.30
689
400 IM
17
4:08.52
717
Leah Braswell
FR
0
500 Free
31
4:41.88
712
Taylor Ault
SO
0
500 Free
34
4:42.96
697
200 Free
47
1:47.50
637
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Annie Ochitwa
SR
9
100 Fly
9
51.47
791
Haley Hynes
JR
5
50 Free
26
22.34
724
100 Back
12
51.6
766
*Jennifer King
JR
0
200 IM
60
2:00.94
610
100 Back
54
54.44
598
Courtney Evense
SR
0
500 Free
40
4:43.82
685
Sarah Thompson
SO
0
50 Free
29
22.36
720
100 Back
30
52.54
709
Kylie Dahlgren
SR
0
200 IM
29
1:57.29
720
100 Back
42
53.17
673
ASU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Cierra Runge
JR
21
500 Free
4
4:35.39
807
200 Free
11
1:43.76
787
*Silja Kansakos
JR
4
100 Breast
13
59.43
760
Emma Nordin
SO
0
500 Free
17
4:39.36
747
200 Free
19
1:44.99
735
*Fanny Teijonsa
SR
0
50 Free
17
22.13
762
100 Fly
33
52.55
715
Frida Kaellgren
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
34
256.2
3 mtr Diving
41
252.4
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Alyssa Marsh
JR
13
50 Free
11
22.0
787
100 Fly
10
51.72
773
Kylie Jordan
JR
4
100 Fly
13
51.86
763
Melissa Pish
FR
0
200 Free
30
1:45.96
697
Madeline Hess
SR
0
50 Free
22
22.25
740
100 Back
18
52.05
739
Elizabeth Fitzp
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
31
280.0
Cabell Whitlow
FR
0
200 IM
45
1:58.67
678
100 Fly
53
53.56
649
Mackenzie Willb
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
45
232.6
Maddison Pullin
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
23
277.7
3 mtr Diving
46
117.45
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Courtney Harnis
SO
11
500 Free
8
4:37.61
773
200 Free
25
1:45.63
710
Olivia Carter
FR
5
200 IM
56
2:00.35
628
100 Fly
12
51.77
769
*Sofia Carneval
JR
1
100 Breast
16
59.83
736
Caitlin Casazza
SR
0
200 IM
47
1:58.87
672
Mckensi Austin
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
43
236.4
3 mtr Diving
35
272.2
Callie Dickinso
FR
0
200 IM
27
1:57.1
725
*Meryn McCann
JR
0
500 Free
58
4:50.34
595
Dakota Luther
FR
0
100 Fly
18
52.1
746
Veronica Burchi
JR
0
100 Fly
27
52.29
733
Maddie Homovich
FR
0
500 Free
48
4:46.41
650
400 IM
38
4:14.77
624
Danielle Della
SO
0
200 IM
20
1:56.66
739
100 Breast
42
1:00.46
699
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Emma Barksdale
SR
27.5
200 IM
5
1:53.54
844
400 IM
5
4:03.51
797
*Margaret Higgs
JR
0
100 Breast
17
59.69
744
Marissa Roth
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
21
303.45
Hallie Kinsey
FR
0
200 IM
63
2:03.49
526
100 Fly
50
53.43
658
Mikaela Lujan
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
48
231.0
Christina Lappi
JR
0
50 Free
25
22.29
733
100 Fly
40
52.75
702
Emily Cornell
JR
0
200 Free
38
1:46.75
666
KANS
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vicky Xu
SR
22
1 mtr Diving
8
284.6
3 mtr Diving
8
358.6
Ohio State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Katie Trace
SO
3
400 IM
14
4:08.2
722
*Freya Rayner
SO
0
50 Free
34
22.5
696
Hanna Gresser
SO
0
100 Breast
45
1:00.91
674
Molly Kowal
JR
0
500 Free
30
4:41.71
714
400 IM
34
4:12.6
656
Lara Tarvit
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
28
263.3
Lexie Barker
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
36
270.9
*Rebekah Bradle
JR
0
100 Back
17
51.96
744
*Kathrin Demler
JR
0
200 IM
19
1:56.62
740
400 IM
21
4:09.13
708
Genevieve Anger
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
17
308.0
*Kristen Romano
SO
0
200 IM
25
1:57.02
728
400 IM
29
4:11.55
672
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Elizabeth Cui
SR
20
1 mtr Diving
6
317.8
3 mtr Diving
10
351.7
Aimee Wilson
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
27
264.75
3 mtr Diving
25
297.45
Summer Spradley
SR
0
100 Breast
20
59.77
739
Haylee Knight
SR
0
50 Free
31
22.42
710
100 Fly
20
52.13
744
MIAF
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Alicia Blagg
SO
19
1 mtr Diving
14
287.6
3 mtr Diving
3
379.8
Eastern Mich
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Delaney Duncan
SR
17
200 IM
58
2:00.65
619
100 Breast
2
57.83
868
Northwestern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Calypso Sherid
SO
15
200 IM
24
1:57.00
728
400 IM
4
4:01.35
835
Olivia Rosendah
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
18
285.6
*Miriam Guevara
FR
0
100 Fly
49
53.35
663
FSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Ida Hulkko
FR
14
100 Breast
5
58.58
815
*Nina Kucheran
FR
0
200 IM
53
1:59.69
648
100 Breast
33
1:00.00
726
Ayla Bonniwell
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
40
243.0
Molly Carlson
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
31
259.65
3 mtr Diving
30
281.5
San Diego St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Klara Thormalm
SO
9
50 Free
48
23.08
595
100 Breast
9
58.93
792
Morganne McKenn
JR
0
100 Breast
41
1:00.45
700
Courtney Vincen
JR
0
100 Fly
34
52.57
714
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Emily Bretscher
SO
7
1 mtr Diving
10
303.65
3 mtr Diving
34
277.5
Morgan Meixner
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
39
245.75
3 mtr Diving
44
222.6
Taite Kitchel
SR
0
100 Fly
47
53.18
674
Emily Meaney
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
47
231.45
3 mtr Diving
33
278.1
*Jinq En Phee
JR
0
100 Breast
27
59.92
731
Penn State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ally McHugh
SR
7
500 Free
18
4:39.89
740
400 IM
10
4:05.78
760
Maddie Hart
JR
0
100 Fly
25
52.24
736
100 Back
51
53.7
642
Akron
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Sarah Watson
FR
6
100 Fly
11
51.73
772
*Sadie Fazekas
SR
0
50 Free
43
22.73
656
100 Back
40
53.08
678
Paulina Nogaj
SO
0
100 Fly
30
52.5
719
VT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Reka Gyorgy
JR
5
500 Free
38
4:43.11
695
400 IM
12
4:06.28
752
Ashlynn Peters
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
32
258.25
3 mtr Diving
28
283.7
Joelle Vereb
SO
0
200 IM
30
1:57.30
719
100 Fly
30
52.5
719
UNC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Caroline Hauder
SO
0
200 IM
51
1:59.48
654
100 Breast
49
1:01.28
653
Grace Countie
FR
0
50 Free
40
22.65
670
100 Back
46
53.26
668
Emily Grund
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
33
256.95
3 mtr Diving
22
298.65
Sophie Lindner
FR
0
100 Fly
59
55.42
518
100 Back
52
54.22
611
Bryanna Cameron
JR
0
500 Free
49
4:46.46
649
400 IM
33
4:12.43
659
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Justine Macfarl
SR
2
100 Breast
15
59.8
738
*Flora Molnar
SO
0
50 Free
44
22.74
655
100 Fly
58
53.94
624
Kensey McMahon
FR
0
500 Free
46
4:45.3
665
Rhyan White
FR
0
100 Back
33
52.69
701
Nebraska
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abigail Knapton
JR
2
3 mtr Diving
15
305.2
Notre Dame
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abbie Dolan
JR
2
200 Free
15
1:44.38
760
Alice Treuth
SR
0
100 Back
42
53.17
673
Cailey Grunhard
SO
0
100 Fly
56
53.7
640
Lindsay Stone
SO
0
500 Free
51
4:46.97
642
Annie Wiese
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
27
295.4
Nikki Smith
SR
0
100 Fly
45
53.14
677
Kelly Straub
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
20
281.55
Erin Isola
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
35
255.8
Bayley Stewart
FR
0
200 IM
57
2:00.59
621
100 Back
49
53.32
664
Luciana Thomas
FR
0
200 IM
55
2:00.17
634
Carly Quast
SO
0
100 Back
22
52.29
724
UConn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Monica Marcello
SR
1
1 mtr Diving
44
235.15
3 mtr Diving
16
255.8
Utah
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Jordan Anderson
SR
0
200 IM
59
2:00.82
614
400 IM
28
4:11.53
672
SMU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Erin Trahan
JR
0
50 Free
45
22.79
646
100 Fly
24
52.22
738
*Andrea Podmani
SO
0
100 Breast
36
1:00.22
713
FIU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maha Gouda
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
30
259.7
*Naomi Ruele
SR
0
50 Free
34
22.5
696
100 Back
27
52.42
716
Pitt
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Amy Read
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
43
235.35
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Jayah Mathews
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
26
268.9
3 mtr Diving
29
281.55
Samantha Tambor
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
19
304.55
*Hannah Burvill
JR
0
50 Free
46
22.87
632
200 Free
28
1:45.89
700
UMass
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maja Boric
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
41
240.7
Rutgers
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Rachel Byrne
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
46
231.5
*Francesca Stop
SR
0
100 Fly
55
53.61
646
*Tereza Grusova
FR
0
100 Back
34
52.76
697
*Vera Koprivova
SR
0
100 Back
38
52.98
684
Harvard
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Miki Dahlke
JR
0
50 Free
38
22.58
682
200 Free
17
1:44.87
740
Samantha Shelto
FR
0
200 Free
42
1:47.14
651
Esther Lawrence
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
38
260.15
Georgina Milne
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
45
222.25
U.S. Navy
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Meghan Gerdes
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
40
254.25
Lauren Barber
SR
0
200 IM
22
1:56.93
731
100 Breast
19
59.76
740
Martina Thomas
FR
0
500 Free
53
4:48.23
625
200 Free
36
1:46.72
668
Hannah Montau
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
50
210.0
Princeton
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mimi Lin
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
42
237.8
Denver
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Josiane Valette
JR
0
100 Fly
37
52.66
708
Richmond
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hannah Gouger
JR
0
100 Back
41
53.14
675
Yale
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Bella Hindley
SR
0
50 Free
20
22.18
753
100 Back
44
53.22
670
UC Davis
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Solie Laughlin
SR
0
200 IM
48
1:59.06
667
400 IM
41
4:17.76
576
Penn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Catherine Burok
FR
0
500 Free
60
4:51.67
575
Boise St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abbey Sorensen
SR
0
50 Free
40
22.65
670
100 Back
37
52.92
687
Northeastern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Megan Clark
JR
0
50 Free
39
22.62
675
Nevada
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Isabel Vazquez
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
24
297.95
Washington St.
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mackenzie Duart
SO
0
100 Breast
50
1:01.63
633
Rice
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Marie-claire Sc
SR
0
100 Breast
35
1:00.2
714
James Madison
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Bonnie Zhang
JR
0
50 Free
42
22.66
668
200 Free
29
1:45.91
699
Hawaii
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
*Karolina Hajko
SO
0
100 Back
47
53.28
666
*Phoebe Hines
JR
0
500 Free
28
4:41.58
716
200 Free
41
1:47.06
654
Houston
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Peyton Kondis
JR
0
200 IM
62
2:01.49
593
100 Breast
22
59.83
736
West Virginia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Morgan Bullock
JR
0
200 IM
54
1:59.92
641
100 Fly
57
53.86
630
