2019 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 3 Scoring Summary

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 saw Cal take a 28.5 point lead over Stanford. The Bears scored 155 points, 33.5 more than their seeded total of 121.5. Stanford scored 126. 3 of those points were from diving events. The rest were from swimming. The 123 swimming points were an improvement of 18.5 on the psych sheet. All told, Cal made up 12 points vs the pre meet projections today.

Adding tomorrow’s projected scores to today’s totals, Stanford has 459 and Cal has 417. The meet is Stanford’s to lose, but they have to swim well and back up their seeds. Stanford have 19 individual swims tomorrow to Cal’s 11. Stanford have a top 5 seed in every event but the 100. Cal’s only top 5 seeds are in the 100. Stanford have 6 top 5 seeds tomorrow. Cal have 2.

The biggest gainers of the night session were Arizona who picked up 16.5 points vs their prelims seeds. The biggest night session drop off came from USC who dropped 10 points from this morning’s seeds. USC’s drop off was mostly because of their DQ in the 200 medley relay consolation final.

Cal’s 33.5 points gained over the psych sheet were the most of any team. Louisville were next best with a +29. NC State dropped the most today, falling off 28.5 from their psych sheet total.

The team races for 4th and 6th are looking like they will come down to the wire. Conference rivals Louisville and NC State now have projected final scores within 7 points of each other, and Texas now project to beat Tennessee by 8.5 points for 6th.

There are several data sections below. There is a scoring summary table, the actual scores heading into tomorrow, team’s scores in each event tonight, and a summary of individual scoring so far for every swimmer at the meet sorted by team.

Day 4 Scoring Summary Table

Day 1 Actual Day 2 Actual Day 3 Scored Psych Day 3 Scored Prelims Day 3 Prelims vs Psych Day 3 Actual Day 3 Swim Day 3 Dive Day 3 Finals Swim vs Psych Day 3 Swim Finals vs Prelims Day 4 Scored Psych Actual + Remaining Projected Stanford 40 133.5 104.5 115 10.5 126 123 3 18.5 8 159.5 459 California 34 139 121.5 148 26.5 155 155 0 33.5 7 89 417 Michigan 30 99 110.5 111.5 1 104 104 0 -6.5 -7.5 61 294 Louisville 26 74 34 59 25 63 63 0 29 4 57 220 NC State 0 86 83.5 63 -20.5 55 55 0 -28.5 -8 72 213 Texas 28 59 21.5 12 -9.5 40.5 19 21.5 -2.5 7 62 189.5 Tennessee 0 69 90 71 -19 69 69 0 -21 -2 43 181 USC 32 51 45.5 30 -15.5 20 20 0 -25.5 -10 66 169 Indiana 0 54 77 63 -14 68 68 0 -9 5 43 165 Virginia 18 48 53 69 16 62 62 0 9 -7 34 162 Auburn 4 48 56.5 44 -12.5 41 36 5 -20.5 -8 53.5 146.5 Minnesota 2 74 22 37 15 55 35 20 13 -2 15 146 TAMU 22 22 48.5 31 -17.5 28.5 28.5 0 -20 -2.5 46 118.5 Wisconsin 24 20 26 24 -2 26 26 0 0 2 32 102 Kentucky 14 17.5 11 13 2 18 14 4 3 1 44 93.5 Arizona 8 40.5 5 9 4 38 25.5 12.5 20.5 16.5 5 91.5 Georgia 12 16 17 5 -12 6 6 0 -11 1 40 74 UCLA 0 31 0 0 0 35 0 35 0 0 0 66 Arkansas 0 29 0 0 0 17 0 17 0 0 15 61 Florida 0 21 43 22 -21 23 23 0 -20 1 15 59 ASU 10 15 7 10 3 10 10 0 3 0 22 57 Missouri 0 14 38 36 -2 28 28 0 -10 -8 10 52 South Carolina 0 13.5 16 14 -2 14 14 0 -2 0 11 38.5 Ohio State 6 12 10 5 -5 3 3 0 -7 -2 16 37 Duke 0 16 6 27 21 19 19 0 13 -8 0 35 Eastern Mich 0 0 13.5 15 1.5 17 17 0 3.5 2 12 29 Penn State 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 0 7 7 17 24 KANS 0 11 0 0 0 11 0 11 0 0 0 22 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 20 LSU 0 13 6.5 0 -6.5 7 0 7 -6.5 0 0 20 Northwestern 0 0 4.5 15 10.5 15 15 0 10.5 0 4 19 MIAF 0 3 0 0 0 16 0 16 0 0 0 19 FSU 0 0 9 11.5 2.5 14 14 0 5 2.5 0 14 Akron 0 0 0 3 3 6 6 0 6 3 8 14 San Diego St 0 0 0 6 6 9 9 0 9 3 0 9 Purdue 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Notre Dame 0 0 4 4 0 2 2 0 -2 -2 4 6 Alabama 0 0 0 2 2 2 2 0 2 0 4 6 VT 0 0 0 7 7 5 5 0 5 -2 0 5 Rutgers 0 0 0.5 0 -0.5 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 1 3 UNC 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Boise St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida Int’l 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Actual Scores

1. California: 328.0

2. Stanford: 299.5

3. Michigan: 233.0

4. Louisville: 163.0

5. NC State: 141.0

6. Tennessee: 138.0

7. Minnesota: 131.0

8. Virginia: 128.0

9. Texas: 127.5

10. Indiana: 122.0

11. USC: 103.0

12. Auburn: 93.0

13. Arizona: 86.5

14. TAMU: 72.5

15. Wisconsin: 70.0

16. UCLA: 66.0

17. Kentucky: 49.5

18. Arkansas: 46.0

19. Florida: 44.0

20. Missouri: 42.0

21. ASU: 35.0

22. Duke: 35.0

23. Georgia: 34.0

24. South Carolina: 27.5

25. KANS: 22.0

26. Ohio State: 21.0

27. LSU: 20.0

28. MIAF: 19.0

29. Eastern Mich: 17.0

30. Northwestern: 15.0

31. FSU: 14.0

32. San Diego St: 9.0

33. Purdue: 7.0

34. Penn State: 7.0

35. Akron: 6.0

36. VT: 5.0

37. UNC: 2.0

38. Alabama: 2.0

39. Nebraska: 2.0

40. Notre Dame: 2.0

41. UConn: 1.0

Event Scores

400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving 200 Medley Relay California 0 31 38 11 41 0 34 Stanford 48 0 26 0 25 3 24 Michigan 0 17 29 19 13 0 26 Tennessee 11 15 0 3 0 0 40 Indiana 17 1 0 20 0 0 30 Louisville 0 11 20 0 4 0 28 Virginia 0 12 15 13 0 0 22 Minnesota 0 0 3 20 0 20 12 NC State 6 0 0 16 1 0 32 Auburn 0 14 7 0 11 5 4 Texas 0 0 0 0 9 21.5 10 Arizona 0 3 4.5 0 0 12.5 18 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 35 0 TAMU 18 0 4.5 6 0 0 0 Missouri 0 9 0 0 5 0 14 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 20 0 6 Florida 11 0 0 0 12 0 0 USC 0 20 0 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 11 0 0 0 0 8 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 14 4 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 Eastern Mich 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 MIAF 0 0 0 0 0 16 0 Northwestern 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 FSU 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 South Carolina 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 KANS 0 0 0 0 0 11 0 ASU 0 0 6 4 0 0 0 San Diego St 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 Penn State 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 VT 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Notre Dame 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 UConn 0 0 0 0 0 1 0

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Izzy Ivey FR 37 200 IM 9 1:53.87 832 100 Fly 6 50.82 841 100 Back 4 50.42 846 Abbey Weitzeil JR 35 50 Free 1 21.02 1020 200 Free 4 1:42.29 855 Amy Bilquist SR 30 50 Free 6 21.52 891 100 Back 2 50.05 873 Katie McLaughli SR 28 100 Fly 3 49.97 915 200 Free 7 1:43.53 797 Keaton Blovad JR 15 200 IM 11 1:55.46 777 100 Back 9 51.39 780 *Robin Neumann SO 11 500 Free 26 4:41.25 720 200 Free 8 1:43.72 789 Ema Rajic FR 11 100 Breast 8 59.43 760 Maddie Murphy JR 11 50 Free 9 21.91 805 100 Fly 15 52.12 745 Phoebe Lamay SR 2 1 mtr Diving 15 282.45 3 mtr Diving 18 304.7 Ali Harrison SO 0 100 Breast 46 1:01.03 667 Cassidy Bayer FR 0 500 Free 57 4:49.99 600 *Alicia Wilson FR 0 200 IM 18 1:56.54 743 100 Back 44 53.22 670 Sophie Krivokap SO 0 100 Fly 53 53.56 649 100 Back 25 52.37 719

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ella Eastin SR 37 200 IM 2 1:51.81 911 400 IM 1 3:57.03 918 Brooke Forde SO 36 500 Free 1 4:31.34 875 400 IM 3 3:59.26 873 *Taylor Ruck FR 33 200 Free 2 1:40.37 957 100 Back 3 50.34 851 Lauren Pitzer SO 22 500 Free 6 4:36.57 789 200 Free 9 1:42.84 829 Allie Raab FR 12 400 IM 7 4:06.11 755 100 Breast 28 59.94 729 Carolina Sculti FR 8 1 mtr Diving 12 297.8 3 mtr Diving 14 316.6 Lucie Nordmann FR 6 50 Free 33 22.46 703 100 Back 11 51.44 776 Daria Lenz FR 6 1 mtr Diving 11 302.65 Katie Drabot JR 5.5 500 Free 11 4:37.87 769 200 Free 18 1:44.98 736 Anya Goeders FR 5 50 Free 12 22.07 774 Erin Voss JR 3 500 Free 21 4:40.65 729 100 Back 14 51.87 749 Morgan Tankersl FR 3 500 Free 14 4:38.43 761 200 Free 23 1:45.27 724 Haley Farnswort JR 1 1 mtr Diving 16 277.85 Allie Szekely JR 0 400 IM 18 4:08.54 717 Mia Paulsen SO 0 3 mtr Diving 37 265.05 Zoe Bartel FR 0 100 Breast 24 59.89 732 Grace Zhao SO 0 100 Breast 31 59.96 728 Amalie Fackenth FR 0 50 Free 24 22.27 737 100 Fly 42 52.86 695 Leah Stevens SR 0 500 Free 29 4:41.63 715 400 IM 22 4:09.47 703 Megan Byrnes JR 0 500 Free 24 4:41.14 722

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Maggie MacNeil FR 45 50 Free 4 21.5 895 100 Fly 2 49.66 944 100 Back 6 50.98 807 Catie DeLoof SR 20 50 Free 10 21.98 791 200 Free 6 1:43.17 813 *Siobhan Haughe SR 16 200 Free 3 1:40.7 939 Miranda Tucker JR 12 200 IM 33 1:57.50 713 100 Breast 7 58.83 798 *Jamie Zhen Yeu SR 7 200 IM 32 1:57.48 714 100 Breast 10 59.04 784 *Rose Bi SR 7 500 Free 10 4:37.12 780 Sierra Schmidt SO 4 500 Free 13 4:37.99 767 200 Free 39 1:46.76 666 Daria Pyshnenko SO 0 50 Free 31 22.42 710 Becca Postoll SR 0 500 Free 19 4:40.39 733 200 Free 50 1:47.66 631 Vanessa Krause JR 0 100 Fly 51 53.51 653 Taylor Garcia SR 0 100 Back 39 53.04 680 Camryn McPherso SO 0 1 mtr Diving 49 225.45

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mallory Comerfo SR 36 50 Free 3 21.49 898 200 Free 1 1:40.26 964 Grace Oglesby JR 11 100 Fly 8 51.1 819 *Alina Kendzior SR 4 100 Back 13 51.72 759 Michaela Sliney JR 0 1 mtr Diving 37 250.1 3 mtr Diving 42 248.5 Molly Fears JR 0 3 mtr Diving 23 298.35 *Maria Eduarda FR 0 200 IM 61 2:01.38 596 400 IM 42 4:21.97 501 Sophie Cattermo JR 0 500 Free 52 4:47.03 641 200 Free 35 1:46.71 668 Alena Kraus FR 0 500 Free 50 4:46.64 647 200 Free 40 1:46.84 663 Kaylee Wheeler FR 0 100 Breast 23 59.87 734 *Arina Openyshe SO 0 500 Free 61 4:53.48 547 200 Free 32 1:46.20 688 Lainey Visscher JR 0 50 Free 21 22.22 746 Morgan Friesen SO 0 100 Breast 30 59.95 729 *Mariia Astashk SO 0 100 Breast 34 1:00.01 725

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Sophie Hansson FR 16 100 Breast 3 57.9 863 Ky-lee Perry JR 12 50 Free 7 21.57 879 Kylee Alons FR 11 50 Free 8 21.89 810 100 Fly 19 52.12 745 Makayla Sargent JR 6 200 IM 39 1:58.15 694 400 IM 11 4:05.81 759 Julia Poole SO 3 200 IM 14 1:56.45 745 400 IM 20 4:08.96 711 Kate Moore SO 2 500 Free 15 4:39.45 746 400 IM 19 4:08.79 713 Elise Haan SR 1 100 Back 16 52.07 737 Anna Jahns SR 0 500 Free 25 4:41.15 722 *Tamila Holub SO 0 500 Free 47 4:46.03 655 Summer Finke JR 0 400 IM 39 4:15.7 609 Emma Muzzy FR 0 200 IM 36 1:57.76 705 400 IM 32 4:12.18 663 Olivia Calegan SO 0 50 Free 47 23.04 602 100 Breast 26 59.91 731

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Erika Brown JR 32 50 Free 2 21.23 963 100 Fly 4 50.38 878 *Tess Cieplucha JR 13 200 IM 13 1:56.33 749 400 IM 9 4:04.88 774 Meghan Small JR 12 200 IM 7 1:53.57 843 200 Free 22 1:45.07 732 Nikol Popov SO 3 100 Breast 14 59.59 750 Sinclair Larson FR 2 500 Free 33 4:42.08 709 400 IM 15 4:08.43 719 Amanda Nunan SO 0 500 Free 37 4:43.1 695 Madeline Banic SR 0 50 Free 18 22.14 761 100 Fly 32 52.54 716 Bailey Grinter SO 0 50 Free 36 22.53 691 100 Back 50 53.34 663 Stanzi Moseley JR 0 50 Free 37 22.56 686 100 Fly 43 53.06 682 Alexis Yager SO 0 200 IM 40 1:58.16 693 400 IM 31 4:11.99 666

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sarah Bacon JR 34 1 mtr Diving 1 363.2 3 mtr Diving 5 373.65 Chantal Nack SR 17 500 Free 5 4:35.88 799 200 Free 14 1:44.18 769 *Mackenzie Padi SO 16 500 Free 3 4:35.21 810 200 Free 37 1:46.74 667 Lindsey Kozelsk JR 15 100 Breast 4 58.09 849 Kristen Hayden JR 6 1 mtr Diving 22 277.9 3 mtr Diving 11 340.2 Rachel Munson SR 5 100 Breast 12 59.4 762 Tevyn Waddell JR 0 100 Fly 29 52.43 723 100 Back 31 52.59 706

Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Paige Madden SO 31 500 Free 2 4:32.98 847 200 Free 5 1:43.03 820 Morgan Hill JR 16 50 Free 13 22.09 770 100 Fly 7 50.84 840 Alexis Wenger FR 13 100 Breast 6 58.64 811 Abby Richter SO 5 200 IM 12 1:56.01 759 400 IM 30 4:11.84 668 Megan Moroney JR 1 200 Free 16 1:45.03 734 100 Back 19 52.06 738 Jessica Nava FR 0 100 Fly 28 52.31 732 Vivian Tafuto SR 0 100 Breast 47 1:01.09 664 Caroline Gmelic SO 0 100 Back 26 52.38 719 Marcie Maguire SO 0 100 Back 23 52.3 724 Kaki Christense FR 0 100 Breast 39 1:00.35 706 Kylie Towbin SR 0 1 mtr Diving 38 249.15 Julia Menkhaus FR 0 200 IM 49 1:59.16 664 100 Back 35 52.84 692 Eryn Eddy SR 0 200 Free 24 1:45.30 723 Emma Seiberlich SO 0 500 Free 43 4:44.35 678 100 Back 32 52.61 705

Texas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alison Gibson JR 28.5 1 mtr Diving 3 338.65 3 mtr Diving 6 368.75 Evie Pfeifer SO 12 500 Free 7 4:37.09 781 400 IM 23 4:09.49 703 Meghan O’Brien SR 9 1 mtr Diving 21 278.15 3 mtr Diving 9 368.7 Claire Adams JR 7 100 Back 10 51.43 777 Julia Cook FR 2 50 Free 28 22.35 722 100 Back 15 51.98 743 Grace Ariola FR 1 50 Free 16 22.38 717 100 Back 29 52.44 715 *Joanna Evans SR 1 500 Free 16 4:43.42 691 200 Free 44 1:47.27 646 Lauren Case JR 0 100 Fly 46 53.15 676 Quinn Carrozza SR 0 200 Free 33 1:46.34 682 Kennedy Lohman JR 0 100 Breast 31 59.96 728 Murphy Bromberg SR 0 1 mtr Diving 29 261.9 3 mtr Diving 26 296.5 Sofia Rauzi SR 0 1 mtr Diving 36 255.05 Remedy Rule SR 0 100 Fly 17 52.09 747 Anelise Diener SR 0 50 Free 26 22.34 724

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bailey Andison SR 24 200 IM 8 1:54.17 821 400 IM 6 4:03.87 791 Lilly King SR 20 200 IM 21 1:56.83 734 100 Breast 1 55.73 1044 Jessica Parratt SR 9 1 mtr Diving 9 320.65 3 mtr Diving 20 304.2 Mackenzie Looze FR 4 200 IM 17 1:56.54 743 400 IM 13 4:07.96 726 Christie Jensen SR 1 100 Fly 16 52.2 739 *Laura Morley SR 0 200 IM 46 1:58.85 673 100 Breast 39 1:00.35 706 Shelby Koontz JR 0 100 Fly 20 52.13 744 Josie Grote SO 0 500 Free 34 4:42.96 697 400 IM 25 4:10.42 689 Noelle Peplowsk FR 0 500 Free 27 4:41.51 717 100 Breast 21 59.81 737 Bailey Kovac SO 0 200 IM 43 1:58.4 686 400 IM 35 4:12.91 652 Christin Rockwa FR 0 500 Free 41 4:43.96 683 400 IM 26 4:11.08 679 Cassy Jernberg JR 0 500 Free 36 4:43.07 695 Morgan Scott FR 0 100 Back 20 52.17 731 Maggie Wallace FR 0 500 Free 59 4:50.67 590

USC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Louise Hansson JR 35 200 IM 4 1:52.14 898 100 Fly 1 49.26 983 Caitlin Tycz SO 0 100 Fly 39 52.68 707 Catherine Sanch JR 0 100 Fly 34 52.57 714 *Laticia-Leigh FR 0 200 Free 34 1:46.47 677 Naomi Gowlett JR 0 1 mtr Diving 24 277.5 3 mtr Diving 39 257.7 Maddie Wright SR 0 100 Fly 36 52.6 712 Kirsten Vose SR 0 200 IM 38 1:58.05 697 100 Breast 38 1:00.26 711 Tatum Wade JR 0 200 IM 35 1:57.74 706 200 Free 20 1:45.00 735 Maggie Aroesty SO 0 100 Breast 44 1:00.55 694 Marta Ciesla SO 0 50 Free 19 22.15 759 *Jemma Schlicht SO 0 100 Fly 22 52.16 742 Riley Scott SR 0 100 Breast 18 59.73 742

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Aly Tetzloff SR 25 100 Fly 5 50.61 859 100 Back 8 51.33 784 Bailey Nero SR 7 200 IM 10 1:55.4 779 100 Fly 23 52.18 740 Erin Falconer SR 7 200 Free 10 1:43.6 794 100 Back 21 52.25 726 Alison Maillard JR 5 1 mtr Diving 17 289.3 3 mtr Diving 12 326.95 Claire Fisch JR 3 50 Free 14 22.12 764 *Julie Meynen JR 2 50 Free 15 22.18 753 Jewels Harris SO 0 100 Fly 43 53.06 682 *Sonnele Oeztue SO 0 500 Free 22 4:40.86 726 Emily Hetzer FR 0 500 Free 23 4:41.13 722 200 Free 49 1:47.6 633

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Delaney Schnell SO 16.5 1 mtr Diving 13 291.5 3 mtr Diving 6 368.75 Kirsten Jacobse JR 10 500 Free 11 4:37.87 769 200 Free 12 1:44.17 769 Hannah Cox JR 9 500 Free 9 4:36.04 797 200 Free 26 1:45.69 707 Mackenzie Rumri SR 3 200 IM 31 1:57.45 715 100 Fly 14 51.99 754 Mallory Korenwi JR 0 100 Breast 37 1:00.23 713 Katrina Konopka SR 0 50 Free 30 22.38 717 *Ayumi Macias JR 0 500 Free 39 4:43.23 693 200 Free 46 1:47.34 644 Mik Ranslem SR 0 200 IM 50 1:59.19 663 400 IM 40 4:15.73 609 Aria Bernal FR 0 100 Back 24 52.32 722

TAMU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Sydney Pickrem SR 33 200 IM 3 1:51.84 910 400 IM 2 3:58.23 893 *Anna Belousova JR 6 200 IM 34 1:57.66 708 100 Breast 11 59.09 781 Claire Rasmus SR 4.5 500 Free 42 4:43.97 683 200 Free 12 1:44.17 769 *Monika Gonzale SR 2 200 IM 16 1:58.68 678 400 IM 16 4:11.93 666 Taylor Pike SO 0 100 Fly 37 52.66 708 *Jing Quah SO 0 200 IM 26 1:57.07 726 100 Fly 26 52.26 735 Camryn Toney SO 0 200 IM 52 1:59.49 654 400 IM 27 4:11.14 678 Joy Field SO 0 500 Free 45 4:44.58 675 Charlye Campbel SO 0 1 mtr Diving 19 283.95 *Mckenna Debeve SR 0 200 IM 28 1:57.26 720 200 Free 48 1:47.51 637 Kylie Powers FR 0 100 Breast 43 1:00.47 699 Haley Yelle SO 0 500 Free 32 4:42.00 710 200 Free 45 1:47.29 646

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Beata Nelson JR 40 200 IM 1 1:50.79 954 100 Back 1 49.18 942 Lillie Hosack FR 0 200 IM 42 1:58.38 687 200 Free 27 1:45.87 700 Katie Coughlin SR 0 100 Back 36 52.89 689

UCLA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maria Polyakova SR 37 1 mtr Diving 2 346.9 3 mtr Diving 1 396.0 Eloise Belanger SR 29 1 mtr Diving 5 320.8 3 mtr Diving 4 378.75 Sandra Soe SR 0 500 Free 44 4:44.57 675 Mara Newman FR 0 100 Back 55 54.58 589 Claire Grover FR 0 50 Free 22 22.25 740 100 Breast 48 1:01.17 659 Kenisha Liu JR 0 200 IM 44 1:58.54 682 200 Free 43 1:47.21 649

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Asia Seidt JR 27.5 200 IM 5 1:53.54 844 100 Back 5 50.68 827 Kyndal Knight FR 4 1 mtr Diving 25 271.6 3 mtr Diving 13 322.55 Paige Kelly SR 0 500 Free 56 4:49.47 607 Bailey Bonnett SO 0 200 IM 37 1:57.77 705 100 Breast 28 59.94 729 Geena Freriks SR 0 500 Free 20 4:40.64 729 200 Free 21 1:45.05 733 Madison Winstea JR 0 100 Breast 24 59.89 732 *Ali Galyer JR 0 200 Free 31 1:46.03 694 100 Back 48 53.29 666 Haley McInerny SR 0 100 Fly 52 53.52 652 Izzy Gati FR 0 100 Fly 48 53.24 670 Sophie Sorenson FR 0 100 Back 53 54.4 600

Arkansas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brooke Schultz SO 32 1 mtr Diving 4 334.35 3 mtr Diving 2 380.5 *Anna Hopkin FR 14 50 Free 5 21.51 893 Peyton Palsha SO 0 500 Free 55 4:48.51 621

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brooke Madden JR 12 1 mtr Diving 7 314.55 3 mtr Diving 32 278.9 Sherridon Dress JR 12 100 Back 7 51.03 803 Kelly Fertel JR 11 200 IM 23 1:56.94 730 400 IM 8 4:09.92 696 Vanessa Pearl FR 2 200 IM 15 1:56.95 730 400 IM 24 4:09.98 695 Savanna Faulcon JR 0 500 Free 54 4:48.29 624 400 IM 36 4:13.55 642 *Mabel Zavaros FR 0 400 IM 37 4:13.86 638 *Emma Ball JR 0 50 Free 49 23.16 580 100 Back 27 52.42 716 *Georgia Marris SR 0 100 Fly 41 52.81 698 Hannah Burns SR 0 200 IM 41 1:58.30 689 400 IM 17 4:08.52 717 Leah Braswell FR 0 500 Free 31 4:41.88 712 Taylor Ault SO 0 500 Free 34 4:42.96 697 200 Free 47 1:47.50 637

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Annie Ochitwa SR 9 100 Fly 9 51.47 791 Haley Hynes JR 5 50 Free 26 22.34 724 100 Back 12 51.6 766 *Jennifer King JR 0 200 IM 60 2:00.94 610 100 Back 54 54.44 598 Courtney Evense SR 0 500 Free 40 4:43.82 685 Sarah Thompson SO 0 50 Free 29 22.36 720 100 Back 30 52.54 709 Kylie Dahlgren SR 0 200 IM 29 1:57.29 720 100 Back 42 53.17 673

ASU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Cierra Runge JR 21 500 Free 4 4:35.39 807 200 Free 11 1:43.76 787 *Silja Kansakos JR 4 100 Breast 13 59.43 760 Emma Nordin SO 0 500 Free 17 4:39.36 747 200 Free 19 1:44.99 735 *Fanny Teijonsa SR 0 50 Free 17 22.13 762 100 Fly 33 52.55 715 Frida Kaellgren SO 0 1 mtr Diving 34 256.2 3 mtr Diving 41 252.4

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alyssa Marsh JR 13 50 Free 11 22.0 787 100 Fly 10 51.72 773 Kylie Jordan JR 4 100 Fly 13 51.86 763 Melissa Pish FR 0 200 Free 30 1:45.96 697 Madeline Hess SR 0 50 Free 22 22.25 740 100 Back 18 52.05 739 Elizabeth Fitzp SR 0 3 mtr Diving 31 280.0 Cabell Whitlow FR 0 200 IM 45 1:58.67 678 100 Fly 53 53.56 649 Mackenzie Willb SR 0 1 mtr Diving 45 232.6 Maddison Pullin FR 0 1 mtr Diving 23 277.7 3 mtr Diving 46 117.45

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Courtney Harnis SO 11 500 Free 8 4:37.61 773 200 Free 25 1:45.63 710 Olivia Carter FR 5 200 IM 56 2:00.35 628 100 Fly 12 51.77 769 *Sofia Carneval JR 1 100 Breast 16 59.83 736 Caitlin Casazza SR 0 200 IM 47 1:58.87 672 Mckensi Austin JR 0 1 mtr Diving 43 236.4 3 mtr Diving 35 272.2 Callie Dickinso FR 0 200 IM 27 1:57.1 725 *Meryn McCann JR 0 500 Free 58 4:50.34 595 Dakota Luther FR 0 100 Fly 18 52.1 746 Veronica Burchi JR 0 100 Fly 27 52.29 733 Maddie Homovich FR 0 500 Free 48 4:46.41 650 400 IM 38 4:14.77 624 Danielle Della SO 0 200 IM 20 1:56.66 739 100 Breast 42 1:00.46 699

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Emma Barksdale SR 27.5 200 IM 5 1:53.54 844 400 IM 5 4:03.51 797 *Margaret Higgs JR 0 100 Breast 17 59.69 744 Marissa Roth SR 0 3 mtr Diving 21 303.45 Hallie Kinsey FR 0 200 IM 63 2:03.49 526 100 Fly 50 53.43 658 Mikaela Lujan SR 0 1 mtr Diving 48 231.0 Christina Lappi JR 0 50 Free 25 22.29 733 100 Fly 40 52.75 702 Emily Cornell JR 0 200 Free 38 1:46.75 666

KANS

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vicky Xu SR 22 1 mtr Diving 8 284.6 3 mtr Diving 8 358.6

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Katie Trace SO 3 400 IM 14 4:08.2 722 *Freya Rayner SO 0 50 Free 34 22.5 696 Hanna Gresser SO 0 100 Breast 45 1:00.91 674 Molly Kowal JR 0 500 Free 30 4:41.71 714 400 IM 34 4:12.6 656 Lara Tarvit JR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 263.3 Lexie Barker SO 0 3 mtr Diving 36 270.9 *Rebekah Bradle JR 0 100 Back 17 51.96 744 *Kathrin Demler JR 0 200 IM 19 1:56.62 740 400 IM 21 4:09.13 708 Genevieve Anger SO 0 3 mtr Diving 17 308.0 *Kristen Romano SO 0 200 IM 25 1:57.02 728 400 IM 29 4:11.55 672

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Elizabeth Cui SR 20 1 mtr Diving 6 317.8 3 mtr Diving 10 351.7 Aimee Wilson FR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 264.75 3 mtr Diving 25 297.45 Summer Spradley SR 0 100 Breast 20 59.77 739 Haylee Knight SR 0 50 Free 31 22.42 710 100 Fly 20 52.13 744

MIAF

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alicia Blagg SO 19 1 mtr Diving 14 287.6 3 mtr Diving 3 379.8

Eastern Mich

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Delaney Duncan SR 17 200 IM 58 2:00.65 619 100 Breast 2 57.83 868

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Calypso Sherid SO 15 200 IM 24 1:57.00 728 400 IM 4 4:01.35 835 Olivia Rosendah SR 0 1 mtr Diving 18 285.6 *Miriam Guevara FR 0 100 Fly 49 53.35 663

FSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Ida Hulkko FR 14 100 Breast 5 58.58 815 *Nina Kucheran FR 0 200 IM 53 1:59.69 648 100 Breast 33 1:00.00 726 Ayla Bonniwell JR 0 1 mtr Diving 40 243.0 Molly Carlson JR 0 1 mtr Diving 31 259.65 3 mtr Diving 30 281.5

San Diego St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Klara Thormalm SO 9 50 Free 48 23.08 595 100 Breast 9 58.93 792 Morganne McKenn JR 0 100 Breast 41 1:00.45 700 Courtney Vincen JR 0 100 Fly 34 52.57 714

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Emily Bretscher SO 7 1 mtr Diving 10 303.65 3 mtr Diving 34 277.5 Morgan Meixner SR 0 1 mtr Diving 39 245.75 3 mtr Diving 44 222.6 Taite Kitchel SR 0 100 Fly 47 53.18 674 Emily Meaney JR 0 1 mtr Diving 47 231.45 3 mtr Diving 33 278.1 *Jinq En Phee JR 0 100 Breast 27 59.92 731

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ally McHugh SR 7 500 Free 18 4:39.89 740 400 IM 10 4:05.78 760 Maddie Hart JR 0 100 Fly 25 52.24 736 100 Back 51 53.7 642

Akron

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Sarah Watson FR 6 100 Fly 11 51.73 772 *Sadie Fazekas SR 0 50 Free 43 22.73 656 100 Back 40 53.08 678 Paulina Nogaj SO 0 100 Fly 30 52.5 719

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Reka Gyorgy JR 5 500 Free 38 4:43.11 695 400 IM 12 4:06.28 752 Ashlynn Peters SR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 258.25 3 mtr Diving 28 283.7 Joelle Vereb SO 0 200 IM 30 1:57.30 719 100 Fly 30 52.5 719

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Caroline Hauder SO 0 200 IM 51 1:59.48 654 100 Breast 49 1:01.28 653 Grace Countie FR 0 50 Free 40 22.65 670 100 Back 46 53.26 668 Emily Grund FR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 256.95 3 mtr Diving 22 298.65 Sophie Lindner FR 0 100 Fly 59 55.42 518 100 Back 52 54.22 611 Bryanna Cameron JR 0 500 Free 49 4:46.46 649 400 IM 33 4:12.43 659

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Justine Macfarl SR 2 100 Breast 15 59.8 738 *Flora Molnar SO 0 50 Free 44 22.74 655 100 Fly 58 53.94 624 Kensey McMahon FR 0 500 Free 46 4:45.3 665 Rhyan White FR 0 100 Back 33 52.69 701

Nebraska

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abigail Knapton JR 2 3 mtr Diving 15 305.2

Notre Dame

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abbie Dolan JR 2 200 Free 15 1:44.38 760 Alice Treuth SR 0 100 Back 42 53.17 673 Cailey Grunhard SO 0 100 Fly 56 53.7 640 Lindsay Stone SO 0 500 Free 51 4:46.97 642 Annie Wiese FR 0 3 mtr Diving 27 295.4 Nikki Smith SR 0 100 Fly 45 53.14 677 Kelly Straub SO 0 1 mtr Diving 20 281.55 Erin Isola JR 0 1 mtr Diving 35 255.8 Bayley Stewart FR 0 200 IM 57 2:00.59 621 100 Back 49 53.32 664 Luciana Thomas FR 0 200 IM 55 2:00.17 634 Carly Quast SO 0 100 Back 22 52.29 724

UConn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Monica Marcello SR 1 1 mtr Diving 44 235.15 3 mtr Diving 16 255.8

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Jordan Anderson SR 0 200 IM 59 2:00.82 614 400 IM 28 4:11.53 672

SMU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Erin Trahan JR 0 50 Free 45 22.79 646 100 Fly 24 52.22 738 *Andrea Podmani SO 0 100 Breast 36 1:00.22 713

FIU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maha Gouda FR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 259.7 *Naomi Ruele SR 0 50 Free 34 22.5 696 100 Back 27 52.42 716

Pitt

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Amy Read FR 0 3 mtr Diving 43 235.35

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Jayah Mathews SO 0 1 mtr Diving 26 268.9 3 mtr Diving 29 281.55 Samantha Tambor FR 0 3 mtr Diving 19 304.55 *Hannah Burvill JR 0 50 Free 46 22.87 632 200 Free 28 1:45.89 700

UMass

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maja Boric JR 0 1 mtr Diving 41 240.7

Rutgers

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Rachel Byrne SR 0 1 mtr Diving 46 231.5 *Francesca Stop SR 0 100 Fly 55 53.61 646 *Tereza Grusova FR 0 100 Back 34 52.76 697 *Vera Koprivova SR 0 100 Back 38 52.98 684

Harvard

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Miki Dahlke JR 0 50 Free 38 22.58 682 200 Free 17 1:44.87 740 Samantha Shelto FR 0 200 Free 42 1:47.14 651 Esther Lawrence FR 0 3 mtr Diving 38 260.15 Georgina Milne SO 0 3 mtr Diving 45 222.25

U.S. Navy

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Meghan Gerdes SO 0 3 mtr Diving 40 254.25 Lauren Barber SR 0 200 IM 22 1:56.93 731 100 Breast 19 59.76 740 Martina Thomas FR 0 500 Free 53 4:48.23 625 200 Free 36 1:46.72 668 Hannah Montau FR 0 1 mtr Diving 50 210.0

Princeton

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mimi Lin JR 0 1 mtr Diving 42 237.8

Denver

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Josiane Valette JR 0 100 Fly 37 52.66 708

Richmond

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hannah Gouger JR 0 100 Back 41 53.14 675

Yale

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Bella Hindley SR 0 50 Free 20 22.18 753 100 Back 44 53.22 670

UC Davis

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Solie Laughlin SR 0 200 IM 48 1:59.06 667 400 IM 41 4:17.76 576

Penn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Catherine Burok FR 0 500 Free 60 4:51.67 575

Boise St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abbey Sorensen SR 0 50 Free 40 22.65 670 100 Back 37 52.92 687

Northeastern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Megan Clark JR 0 50 Free 39 22.62 675

Nevada

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Isabel Vazquez FR 0 3 mtr Diving 24 297.95

Washington St.

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mackenzie Duart SO 0 100 Breast 50 1:01.63 633

Rice

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Marie-claire Sc SR 0 100 Breast 35 1:00.2 714

James Madison

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Bonnie Zhang JR 0 50 Free 42 22.66 668 200 Free 29 1:45.91 699

Hawaii

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power *Karolina Hajko SO 0 100 Back 47 53.28 666 *Phoebe Hines JR 0 500 Free 28 4:41.58 716 200 Free 41 1:47.06 654

Houston

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Peyton Kondis JR 0 200 IM 62 2:01.49 593 100 Breast 22 59.83 736

West Virginia