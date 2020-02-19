Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hopkin Posts Fastest 50 FR Split Ever in 20.2, Brown Ties SEC Meet Record

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin made history on Wednesday night at the 2020 SEC Championships. On the 2nd leg of Arkansas’ 200 free relay, Hopkin raced to a 20.27 split. That’s the fastest 50 free relay split in history, ahead of the former mark by nearly 2 tenths. Before tonight, Simone Manuel and Abbey Weitzeil had shared the fastest ever in 20.45.

Tennessee’s Erika Brown also had a notable swim. She led off for the Vols in 21.15, tying her own SEC Meet Record from last season. The Volunteers wound up taking silver in the final. Arkansas placed 4th.

Coming into this meet, Brown and Hopkin were tied as the fastest in the SEC with a 21.19. Brown then matched that season-leading time with her prelims swim to take the top seed for tonight’s final. Hopkin is the 2nd seed there, and the women will go head-to-head for the title. Brown currently owns back-to-back titles in the event.

TheRealSam

Jesus Christ we might actually see a 19 split soon

48 minutes ago
Jesus Christ

I dunno man. I’m not even rested.

34 minutes ago
Dee

I don’t know much about yards swimming, but I know you need to be FAST to be faster than Weitzeil and Manuel by that much. Incredible swim.

48 minutes ago
Lane 8

That’s faster than the Bama freestyler who missed the wall…

44 minutes ago
Lauren Neidigh

True lol. But he did split a 19.0 tonight

40 minutes ago

