Cal’s Weitzeil Downs Pac-12 Meet Record with 21.09 in Prelims, 4th Fastest Ever

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil has been having a historic season. In December, Weitzeil became the first woman to ever break 21 in the 50 free, setting a new American and NCAA Record in 20.90. That lowered her own former mark of 21.02 from the 2019 NCAA Championships. On Thursday morning at the Pac-12 Championships, Weitzeil raced to a dominant 21.09, outpacing any other swimmer by nearly a second. That was the 4th fastest swim in history and took down her Pac-12 Meet Record of 21.16 from 2019.

This came after a fast start for Weitzeil on day 1. She anchored Cal’s 400 medley relay to victory. Her 45.77 split was her fastest ever by a tenth, and was nearly 2 seconds faster than the rest of the field.

When we take a look at her collegiate progression in the 50 free, we can see that Weitzeil has consistently been faster at conference than she’s swum at midseason. After setting the American Record in 2016 as a teenager prior to joining Cal, Weitzeil was off her best for a couple of years. We saw Weitzeil at her best as a junior, however, as she set the American Record to win NCAAs in 21.02. Her NCAA Record from midseason is definitely on notice in tonight’s final.

Weitzeil’s Collegiate 50 Free Trajectory

Year Midseason Pac-12 NCAA 2017 21.64 21.40 21.58 2018 21.44 21.41 21.49 2019 21.46 21.16 21.02 2020 20.90 21.09 (prelims) TBD

Below are the 10 fastest swims ever in history in the women’s 50 free. Weitzeil now owns 6 of them. The 3rd fastest performance ever came from Tennessee’s Erika Brown at the 2020 SEC Championships last week. She owns 2 of the top times in history. Weitzeil and Brown will have a chance to face off next month in Athens at the NCAA Championships.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMANCES – WOMEN’S 50 FREE