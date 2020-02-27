2020 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first individual races of the 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships take place this morning, as swimmers gear up for prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Cal senior Abbey Weitzeil, the reigning NCAA Champion and fastest woman in history, will swim one of her signature races today as she headlines the 50 free.

We’ll also see the reigning NCAA Champion in the 500 free, as Stanford’s Brooke Forde is the 2nd seed behind All-American teammate Katie Drabot. The 200 IM will feature defending champion Louise Hansson of USC, who owns the NCAA Record and the 2019 NCAA title in the 100 fly.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017, 4:24.06

Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017, 4:25.15

NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017, 4:24.06

2019 NCAA Invited: 4:40.96

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2019 Champion: Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 4:32.89

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

Arizona State’s Emma Nordin and Cierra Runge went 1-2 in heat 3. Nordin shaved a few tenths off her best in 4:37.39, while Runge followed in 4:38.36.

Cal freshman Ayla Spitz made a big drop in the early heats. Spitz dominated her heat in 4:42.40, dropping 3.5 seconds. Fellow freshman Sarah Dimeco also clipped her best with a 4:44.16 in the circle-seeded heats.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Pac-12 Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.67

Meet Record: Katinka Hosszu (USC), 2012, 1:52.26

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.67

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:56.76

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC) – 1:52.50

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS