W. Pac-12 Up/Mid/Downs Day 2: Stanford Projected to Outscore Cal by 3.5 Points

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first individual finals events of the women’s 2020 Pac-12 Championships will take place tonight in Federal Way, Washington. Swimmers will race for medals in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Read on for the up/mid/down tracking of this morning’s preliminary events, and the impact it could have on the team standings after night 2 finals.

*NOTE: This report does not include relays or diving.*

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Downs” to swimmers in the B final. At the Pac-12 men’s meet, only the A and B finals are scored.

SCORED PRELIMS

Below is the outcome if we scored swimmers based on their prelims placements and added them to last night’s scores. Again, this is without considering diving or relays. Diving prelims are not yet completed.

PRELIMS SCORED PLUS DAY 1 SCORES

Cal 355 Stanford 346.5 Arizona State 289.5 USC 259 UCLA 242.5 Arizona 212 Washington State 113.5 Utah 102

PRELIMS ONLY SCORED

Stanford 238.5 Cal 235 Arizona State 185.5 USC 139 UCLA 138.5 Arizona 114 Washington State 23.5 Utah 12

TOTAL UP/DOWNS

Cal ended the morning with the most championship finalists, with 7 to Stanford’s 6, but the Cardinal has the most total scorers with 17 and could take the lead. Cal has 12 total scorers tonight. However, the Bears enter finals with a 12-point lead over Stanford. When we scored out this morning’s session, Stanford was only projected to outscore the Bears by 3.5 points.

Arizona State (12) and UCLA (11) each have double digit scorers. The Sun Devils have 5 championships finalists, including the top 3 seeds in the 500 free, so they could make a run at a top 3 spot tonight. UCLA looks to outscore USC, with 11 finalists to the Trojans’ 8.

This is without considering diving, as prelims are in session, or the 200 free relay, where the Bears are one of the favorites to win.

Team (current score) Up Mid Down Total Cal (120) 7 3 2 12 USC (120) 3 3 2 8 Stanford (108) 6 3 8 17 ASU (104) 5 2 5 12 UCLA (98) 3 4 4 11 Arizona (98) 0 7 1 8 Utah (90) 0 1 0 1 Washington State (90) 0 1 2 3

500 FREE

Team (Current Score) Up Mid Down Total Cal (120) 1 3 0 4 USC (120) 0 0 0 0 Stanford (108) 4 1 3 8 ASU (104) 3 1 3 7 Arizona (98) 0 3 1 4 UCLA (98) 0 0 1 1 Utah (90) 0 0 0 0 Washington State (90) 0 0 0 0

200 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total Cal (120) 3 0 1 4 USC (120) 2 2 2 6 Stanford (108) 0 1 0 1 ASU (104) 1 1 2 4 Arizona (98) 0 2 0 2 UCLA (98) 2 1 1 4 Utah (90) 0 1 0 1 Washington State (90) 0 0 2 2

50 FREE