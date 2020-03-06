Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Shields Scratches 100 FL to Focus on 200 FR

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

The 2020 Pro Swim Series stop in Des Moines continues on Friday morning with prelims of the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly. There are a few notable Olympic and World names among the prelims scratches. One of them is Simone Manuel, who will opt out of the 100 fly. Manuel will still be swimming the 200 free.

Hali Flickinger, who set a new PSS Record in the 200 fly on day 2, opted out of the 400 IM. Fellow U.S. Olympian Tom Shields has scratched out of his signature 100 fly to focus on the 200 free. Jack Conger made the opposite move, scratching the 200 free to swim only the 100 fly.

Josh Prenot has scratched all of his events for day 3. Below is a full list of scratches from the top 24 seeds in each event.

DAY 3 SCRATCHES (RANKED TOP 24)

