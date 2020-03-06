2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Shields Scratches 100 FL to Focus on 200 FR

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
The 2020 Pro Swim Series stop in Des Moines continues on Friday morning with prelims of the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly. There are a few notable Olympic and World names among the prelims scratches. One of them is Simone Manuel, who will opt out of the 100 fly. Manuel will still be swimming the 200 free.
Hali Flickinger, who set a new PSS Record in the 200 fly on day 2, opted out of the 400 IM. Fellow U.S. Olympian Tom Shields has scratched out of his signature 100 fly to focus on the 200 free. Jack Conger made the opposite move, scratching the 200 free to swim only the 100 fly.
Josh Prenot has scratched all of his events for day 3. Below is a full list of scratches from the top 24 seeds in each event.
DAY 3 SCRATCHES (RANKED TOP 24)
- W. 200 FREE: #20 Ashley Twichell
- M. 200 FREE: #6 Jack Conger, #10 Ziyang Zhang, #19 Reed Malone, #23 Santi Corredor, #24 Liam Gately
- W. 200 BACK: #15 Emma Lepisova, #22 Nicole Aarts
- M. 200 BACK: #6 Manu Martos Bacarizo, #13 John Colin, #17 Jack Thorne, #21 Tyler Christianson, #23 Brandon Kulik, #24 Lucas Hodgson
- W. 400 IM: #6 Hali Flickinger, #9 Calypso Sheridan, #12 Bailey Andison, #16 Ally Larson, #19 Cathryn Salladin, #21 Emma Spence
- M. 400 IM: #6 Jarod Arroyo, #7 Tom Peribonio, #9 Josh Prenot, #10 Jeffrey Durmer, #11 Tyler Christianson, #14 Santi Corredor, #15 Brendan Vanherk, #16 Ryan King, #20 Kai Tik Mok,
- W. 100 FLY: #13 Miriam Guevara, #21 Krystal Lara, #25 Simone Manuel
- M. 100 FLY: #9 Tom Shields, #19 Eddie Wang, #20 Andreas Vazaios, #21 Kyle Decoursey, #22 Josh Prenot
