Mia Kragh of Rancho San Dieguito Drops 6 Seconds in 200 Fly to Win in Carlsbad

2020 CARLSBAD SECTIONAL

Thursday, February 27 – Sunday, March 1, 2020

Alga Norte Aquatics Center, Carlsbad, CA

SCY Format

Thursday: Finals 4:00 PM

Friday-Sunday: Prelims 8:30 AM / Finals 5:00 PM

Results available on Meet Mobile under “2020 SI Speedo Sectionals Carlsbad”

16-year old Mia Kragh of Rancho San Dieguito rolled on through day 3 of the 2020 Carlsbad Sectional meet in California.

After crushing her best time to win the 100 fly on Friday, Kragh added a new lifetime best, and victory, in the 200 fly on Saturday in 1:56.16.

While she’s the defending California High School State Champion in the 200 fly, she hasn’t raced the 200 fly as frequently. Saturday’s swim was just her 5th career race of the 200 yard fly, and this is the first time that she’s swum the event twice in the same season.

She now ranks 4th nationally in the 200 fly among 15-16 year olds (and first nationally among 16-year olds, as she’s a year ahead of a very good group of butterfliers including Claire Curzan, Charlotte Hook, and Justina Kozan).

Kragh, a high school junior, is a Cal commit, and her Saturday time is already fast enough that it would have placed her 6th in the 200 fly at the Pac-12 Championships, which also held its 200 fly on Saturday evening.

On the men’s side of the pool, US National Teamer Michael Andrew added two more victories to his total. First he won the 100 breaststroke in 52.01 (after a 51.93 in prelims); he later added a win in the 50 free in 19.16.

Those swims add to victories in the 100 fly (45.47- lifetime best) and 200 IM (1:44.44) on Friday. Andrew is scheduled to race the 100 free and 200 breaststroke on Sunday.

Other Day 3 Winners:

Stanford commit Samantha Pearson of SoCal Aquatics won the women’s 200 free in 1:46.16 after setting a new lifetime best of 1:45.85 in prelims. Her fastest coming into the meet was 1:46.27. That Saturday morning swim would have been almost fast enough to put her on Stanford’s 800 free relay at the Pa-12 Championships this weekend: senior Katie Drabot had the team’s slowest split, leading off in 1:45.39, as the Cardinal finished 3rd. Ella Ristic placed 2nd on Saturday in 1:46.63.

Jude Williams picked up his 3rd individual win of the weekend, topping the 200 free in 1:37.79. That’s a best time for the Wisconsin commit by half-a-second. He previously had wins in the 500 free (4:23.24) and 1650 free (15:07.73) this weekend, with best times coming in both that mile and via a 21.99 in the 50 free prelims.

13-year old Teagan O'Dell won the women's 400 IM in 4:13.42. That's the fastest time in the country by a 13-year old by over a second, and the 3rd-best ever at that age behind only Ella Eastin and Missy Franklin. She won the race by almost 6 seconds.

In the most competitive race of the evening, 17-year old Alto Swim Club swimmer/Stanford commit Jonathan Affeld out-touched Cal Baptist senior Brandon Schuster 3:49.02-3:49.05 in the men's 400 IM final. Affeld held a substantial lead halfway through the race of almost three-and-a-half seconds before Schuster clawed most of that back on the breaststroke and freestyle legs. Schuster, who represented his native Samoa at the 2016 Olympic Games, was 4th in the 400 IM at the 2017 and 2018 NCAA Division II Championships as both a freshman and a sophomore, but with Cal Baptist in the process of transitioning to Division I, they are not presently eligible for either NCAA National Championship meet.

Irvine Novaquatics won the men’s 800 free relay in 6:47.23, beating out Rancho San Dieguito and Alto Swim Club by half-a-second.

Team Scores After Day 3

Top 5 Men’s Teams:

Irvine Novaquatics – 720 Rancho San Dieguito – 701 Peak Swimming – 5516.5 Alto Swim Club – 418 Orinda Aquatics – 382.5

