Freestyler Michael Flynn Verbally Commits to Notre Dame for 2022-23

Michael Flynn of Brookfield, Illinois has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2022-23.

“I am extremely humbled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame. I would like to thank all my coaches, teammates, friends, and family who have helped me get to where I am today. Go Irish ☘️”

Flynn swims for Fenwick High School and Lyons Aquatics and specializes mainly in the longer end of the freestyle range, for which he was recognized in the “Best of the Rest” category of our Way Too Early list of top high school recruits from the high school class of 2022. Flynn also swims IM and breast. In February, he placed 3rd in the 500 free (4:29.07) and 9th in the 200 free (1:40.63) at the 2020 Illinois IHSA Swimming and Diving State Championships. Two weeks later he notched PBs in the 1650 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM at the Illinois Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships. He earned six lifetime bests (50/200/500 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM) last November at the Speedo Midwest Challenge hosted by Iowa Flyers. He won the 200 free, 500 free, and 400 IM and was 5th in the 100 breast. Flynn swam at 2019 U.S. Open in the 200/400m free and 100m breast; his 400 free time (4:01.17) was a PB.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:42.73

1000 free – 9:31.91

500 free – 4:28.07

200 free – 1:38.96

100 free – 45.97

400 IM – 3:57.66

100 breast – 57.04

Flynn will join future class of 2026 teammates Dillon Edge, Jack Anderson, and Tate Bacon in South Bend in the fall of 2022. He is not quite yet at scoring level for the ACCs; it took 1:36.35/4:22.96/15:29.58 to make top-24 at the 2020 conference meet.

