2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27

Campus Rec & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX

Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

Live results

The Houston Campus Rec & Wellness Center will be busy tonight with the third day of the 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships. Tonight, the finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 medley relay will be contested. Earlier in the day, the women’s platform diving final took place.

This morning, a stacked trio of swimmers in the 400 IM went sub-4:10, including top seed USC junior Isa Odgers, yesterday’s short IM winner Cal junior Alicia Wilson, and defending Pac-12 champion Stanford senior Brooke Forde. A total of four Stanford Cardinals will be in the top 400 IM final.

The 100 fly and 100 back finals will feature Cal junior Izzy Ivey. In the fly, USC senior Jemma Schlicht is seeded ahead of Ivey. Meanwhile in the 100 back, defending champ Ivey is also seeded second to freshman teammate Isabelle Stadden. Could Ivey top the 100 fly, defend her 100 back title, or top both?

Sandwiched between Ivey’s swims will be the 200 free and the 100 breast. Answering to Stanford’s 4 A-finalists in the 400 IM, Cal qualified four Bears into the 200 free A-final, led by senior Robin Neumann and senior Forde. Yes, Forde will swim the 400 IM/200 free double tonight. In the 100 breast final, USC freshman Kaitlyn Dobler will shoot for her first Pac-12 title, joined by Cal junior Ema Rajic and defending Pac-12 champion Stanford junior Allie Raab.

WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 368.75 – Haley Ishimatsu (USC) – 2015

Pac-12 Record: 368.75 – Haley Ishimatsu (USC) – 2015

2020 Champion: Mia Paulsen (Stanford), 311.40

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 3:56.53 – Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2018

Pac-12 Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

NCAA “A” Cut: 4:03.62

2020 Champion: Brooke Forde (Stanford) – 4:01.53

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 49.34 – Louise Hansson (USC) – 2019

Pac-12 Record: 49.26 – Louise Hansson (USC) – 2019

NCAA “A” Cut: 50.92

2020 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC) – 49.94

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 1:40.37 – Simone Manuel (Stanford) – 2017

Pac-12 Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015

NCAA “A” Cut: 1:42.98

2020 Champion: Latitia Transom (USC) – 1:42.47

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 57.80 – Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 2021

(USC) – 2021 Pac-12 Record: 57.36 – Sarah Haase (Stanford) – 2016

NCAA “A” Cut: 58.60

2020 Champion: Allie Raab (Stanford) – 59.35

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 49.69 – Ally Howe (Stanford) – 2017

Pac-12 Record: 49.69 – Ally Howe (Stanford) – 2017

NCAA “A” Cut: 50.93

2020 Champion: Izzy Ivey (Cal) – 51.06

WOMEN’S 200 Medley RELAY – FINALS