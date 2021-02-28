2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships: 400 Free Relay Split Analysis

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Cal, 1519.5 Stanford, 1445 UCLA, 1169 USC, 1006 Utah, 951.5 Arizona, 827 Washington State, 533

In case you missed it, the Cal Bears won the 2021 Pac-12 team title here in Houston. Propelling the Bears’ win was their 400 free relay win, completing a 5-for-5 relay sweep. Cal won the event by 3 seconds with a 3:11.27, the No. 3 time in the NCAA this season. USC wound up in second at 3:14.18 while UCLA’s 3:15.28 was 0.05s ahead of Stanford to place third overall.

Cal had the three-fastest 100 free splits, with junior Izzy Ivey swimming the only sub-47 split at 46.81. Ivey earlier won the 100 free final in a 47.54. Teammates Robin Neumann (47.96) and Elise Garcia (48.10) all split under 48.20 while Eloise Riley had the fastest lead-off time in 48.40. Riley earlier placed 5th in the 100 free final at 48.77. Riley’s lead-off time would have placed 3rd.

The next-fastest split came from UCLA’s Claire Grover, splitting a 48.17. USC also had two solid splits from Jemma Schlicht (48.25) and double breaststroke winner Kaitlyn Dobler (48.37). In fact, both USC’s and Stanford’s relay swimmers swam under 49 seconds.

Stanford’s fastest relay splits came from Lauren Green (48.71) and lead-off Emma Wheal (48.75). Notably, 100 free A-finalists Amalie Fackenthal and Anya Goeders did not swim in tonight’s relay. After swimming a pair of 48-highs this morning, Fackenthal and Goeders swam 49.2s to place 7th and 8th in the final respectively. Breaststroke Allie Raab (48.89) and mile champion Morgan Tankersley (48.98) were in the water instead.

Split highlights out of the exhibition relays include Cal’s Alicia Wilson (48.73), Ayla Spitz (48.88), and Isabelle Stadden (49.01).

Full Women’s 400 Free Relay Results

**exhibition

Cal, 3:11.27 USC, 3:14.18 UCLA, 3:15.28 Stanford, 3:15.33 Cal B, 3:16.37** (DQ) Arizona, 3:17.06 Utah, 3:20.02 UCLA B, 3:20.48** Arizona B, 3:20.62** Cal C, 3:22.53** Arizona C, 3:24.93** WSU, 3:25.87 Utah B, 3:27.08**

All 100 Free Lead-Offs and Flying Splits